Glenelg baseball honors the legacy of a former teammate on a day it defeats Manchester Valley, 6-1

Manchester Valley players looks on from the dugout during an high school baseball game against Glenelg in Glenelg. (Photo by Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media Group) (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Glenelg and Manchester Valley baseball lined up across from each other in right field for a special pregame ceremony.

The gathering honored former Glenelg baseball player, 20-year-old Garrett Walker who was a junior at the University of Alabama and tragically passed away in November. The Gladiators retired Walker’s No. 7 jersey, unveiling a banner on the right-field fence. Also, all of the Gladiator players and coaches wore special jerseys with Walker’s name on the back.

With Walker in mind, the Gladiators jumped out to a strong start with four runs in the opening inning. That early run support proved to be enough as Glenelg defeated Manchester Valley 6-1.

The Glenelg baseball program honored the memory of former player Garrett Walker, who passed away in November, by retiring his jersey and hanging a banner in right field. (Jacob Steinberg)

“We thought as a program there’d be nothing better to honor Garrett,” Glenelg coach Steven Tiffany said. “All his family and friends came out here. It just represents he was such a beloved young man and taken away so young that we thought it would be a good opportunity. We got these special jerseys made.

“It was tough, that situation. We had to flip a switch into a baseball game. I think we showed that we were a little flat at times, but I’m glad we were able to do [the ceremony] and obviously take care of business today on the field.”

Manchester Valley had three of its first four batters reach base, putting Glenelg pitcher Jackson Kelley in a tough spot early. However, Kelley responded strongly to get out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts preventing the Mavericks from scoring.

Glenelg's Todd Calhoun hits a triple during a game against Manchester Valley on Thursday. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“After those two [strikeouts] as soon as that started happening, the second and third inning, just automatic,” Kelley said. “The whole team’s morale, those two strikeouts were a turning point and it was amazing honestly.”

In the bottom half of the inning, Glenelg (7-3) found success putting across four runs. Logan Pusheck started the frame with a double. Alfonse Dello Russo and DJ Stolba walked to load the bases. Nick Duvall then delivered a sac fly for the Gladiators’ first run of the game. From there, the Gladiators showcased their speed with a pair of stolen bases. Advancing people into scoring position, Glenelg also scored on a passed ball and an overthrow.

Leading 4-0 after the first, Dello Russo padded the lead in the second with a base hit to right field scoring Todd Calhoun. Now with a five-run lead, Kelley was dialed in with four combined strikeouts in the second and third innings.

Glenelg's Nik Polischeck throws a pitch during Thursday's game against Manchester Valley. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Glenelg’s offense struggled with runners in scoring position during the middle innings. Manchester Valley reliever Jacob Gouge battled out of several tough situations, keeping the Mavericks within striking distance. He also had the Mavericks’ lone RBI with a single to right in the top of the fifth.

“Our pitcher had to leave early. He got sick and Jacob stepped in,” Manchester Valley coach Shawn Hampt said. “We try to preach pitch to contact, just let them put the ball in play and let our defense work. He did exactly that.”

With Manchester Valley (3-5) gaining momentum in the top of the fifth, Kelley got Jamison Gouge to ground into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play, squashing the rally. That completed an effective five-inning outing for Kelley with nine strikeouts.

Manchester Valley's Gene Magin rounds third base and scores a run during Thursday's game against Glenelg. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Dello Russo once again stepped up big for the Gladiators in the bottom of the sixth. After Kyle Carl reached on an error, Dello Russo ripped his second base hit to right, earning his second RBI of the day and the Gladiators’ sixth run.

“I’ve been struggling a little bit before these games,” Dello Russo said. “[Wednesday] I had a few hits, so that brought my confidence up. I’m always just looking for a pitch that I can drive and hit hard. I got that pitch and I delivered.”

Leading by five entering the seventh, Landon Castor got the final six outs for the Gladiators. He put the finishing touches on a strong week for Glenelg with four consecutive victories.