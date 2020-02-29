Amelia Saunders, Josey Shaffer lead Manchester Valley girls basketball to playoff win over Centennial

Trailing 28-23 entering the final period, the Mavs went on a 15-2 run to take a 38-30 lead with less than two minutes remaining. Saunders scored five points in the final period, including a 3-pointer to give the Mavs their first lead of the game. Saunders, who will play at DeSales University in the fall, is the Mavs’ top player, and the Eagles’ defense was tailored to stop her. She ended the game with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting.