After ending the regular season with a 2-7 record, the Wilde Lake football team was seeded No. 8 in the expanded MPSSAA playoffs.
The Wildecats have since accomplished what only head coach Brian Henderson, his players and coaches and a few Columbia residents believed possible — a state quarterfinal appearance.
Wilde Lake, led by disciplined play and a tenacious defense, defeated host Manchester Valley, 22-0, in the second round of the Class 3A East playoffs Friday night. The win comes a week after the Wildecats stunned No. 1 River Hill, 14-10, in the first round.
“You‘ve done something great,” said Wilde Lake head coach Brian Henderson to his players after the game. “You’ve done something great for the school, for the community and — more importantly — for yourselves.”
Wilde Lake (4-7) will be re-seeded along with the other seven winners from Friday’s action. The Wildecats will likely be seeded No. 8 and play No. 1 Huntingtown (10-0) in the state quarterfinals next week.
The first five drives of the game at Manchester Valley High School came up empty for the offenses. No. 4 Manchester Valley (6-5), which employed a spread offense with a focus on the short passing attack, had two punts and a turnover on downs, while Wilde Lake, which relied on quarterback Doniele Cooper’s play-making ability, punted twice.
The Wildecats drew first blood on the first play of their third offensive drive, when Cooper connected with Amari Hutson on a deep slant for a 76-yard touchdown after the junior wide receiver sped past the Mavericks defense. Sam Mason’s extra point put the Wildecats up 7-0 early in the second quarter.
Manchester Valley’s best scoring opportunity in the first half came after a third-down interception by Nathaniel Costley gave the Mavs offense the ball at midfield. A 33-yard pass from quarterback Garrett Deltuva to Tyler Rada put the Mavs on the 2-yard line.
The Wildecats defensive front came up big, however, with stops on two QB sneaks, a halfback dive and a play-action pass on fourth down that wasn’t completed due to an errant pass.
The second half started much like the first half. The first six drives ended without points. After three straight punts, Wilde Lake’s Ramal West intercepted a pass to give the Wildecats offense the ball in Manchester Valley territory. The Wildecats couldn’t take advantage of the favorable field position, though, and turned the ball over on downs.
The lost opportunity didn’t come back to bite Wilde Lake, as safety Malik Hough would get the Wildecats offense another short field with an interception of his own. Hough, playing center field in Wilde Lake’s defense, was in the right place at the right time after a Mavericks pass was tipped into the air and into Hough’s arms.
The takeaway proved crucial, as running back Izair Perry scored a 4-yard touchdown to put the Wildecats up 14-0 early in the fourth quarter. Perry would seal the victory with a 10-yard rushing score, and Hough’s scamper after a botched snap on the extra-point attempt put Wilde Lake up 22-0 with less than five minutes remaining.