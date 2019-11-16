Liberty went on the road Friday night and beat Glenelg in a shootout, 35-28, to advance to the 2A state quarterfinals Friday night.
It’s the first time in school history the Lions have won two postseason games in the same year and advanced this far into the playoffs.
Liberty (8-3) scored on its second offensive possession and relied on the running legs of Tommy Nelson, who carried the ball five times for 56 yards and found the end zone on a 5-yard run.
Glenelg answered by capitalizing on a Lions’ turnover. Nelson fumbled at the Lions’ 17, and the Gladiators’ Kyle Dry scored on a 6-yard run three plays later.
Glenelg (7-4) marched 77 yards on nine plays its next possession to take the lead. Dry broke free for a 32-yard run, and then caught a 29-yard pass on the next play on a reverse pass to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mason Davis to Drew Sotka on 3rd and goal.
Once again, Liberty answered immediately. A botched coverage allowed Peyton Scheufele to run wide open down the seam for a 47-yard touchdown completion, but a missed extra point kept Glenelg in front, 14-13.
The Gladiators remained aggressive on offense in the two-minute drill. A nine-play drive spanned 65 yards and ended with Sotka catching another touchdown pass, this time from 8 yards out, to give Glenelg a 21-13 lead at the half.
The aggression, however, came back to bite the Gladiators. They tried a surprise on-side kick and nearly recovered, but Liberty ultimately retained it. The visitors took advantage and went 49 yards in seven plays, the last a 2-yard touchdown run by Kent on 4th and goal to get within 21-20.
A stop by the Lions’ defense setup another score to allow them to take their first lead since the first quarter. This time they drove the entire field, as Paul Libbee hauled in a 44-yard pass and Michael Spitz caught a 15-yarder on back-to-back plays. Three snaps later, quarterback Nate Kent hit Scheufele for a 20-yard touchdown in the front corner of the end zone to give Liberty a 27-21 advantage.
The lead lasted one play. Dry broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown run on Glenelg’s first play of the ensuing drive.
Liberty needed one final response and got it. The Lions went 75 yards on 10 plays, and Kent found Nelson wide open down the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 on the second play of the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion pass to Scheufele gave Liberty a 35-28 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.