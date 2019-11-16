A stop by the Lions’ defense setup another score to allow them to take their first lead since the first quarter. This time they drove the entire field, as Paul Libbee hauled in a 44-yard pass and Michael Spitz caught a 15-yarder on back-to-back plays. Three snaps later, quarterback Nate Kent hit Scheufele for a 20-yard touchdown in the front corner of the end zone to give Liberty a 27-21 advantage.