Reservoir wins five-set rubber match against Howard in 3A state quarterfinals | volleyball roundup

In a battle between programs that split during the regular season on the way to sharing the Howard County title, Reservoir prevailed in round 3 on the road against Howard in another five-set thriller in the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday night.
After falling behind 2-1 and facing match point in the fourth set, the Gators (16-1) rallied past the Lions (15-2) to win the final two sets for a 3-2 victory. The game scores were 27-29, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 15-10.
Reservoir advances into the state semifinals for the first time since winning a state title in 2007, earning a match-up against top-seeded North Hagerstown — a winner over Magruder in its quarterfinal — on Monday at Harford Community College.
With its back against the wall in the fourth set, Reservoir stayed alive after trailing 24-23. The Gators rattled off three straight points to prevail and extend things to the decisive fifth frame.
Then, using the momentum from the previous set, Reservoir jumped ahead and never trailed in the final game to close things out and set off a celebration on court.
Leaders for Reservoir in the victory were Gabby Allen (14 digs, 5 assists), Samiha Foster (36 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks), Madison Hill (6 kills, 5 digs), Kelsey Holmes (5 kills), Haley Ko (16 assists, 5 digs), Anjola Omolewa (2 kills, 4 blocks) and Jess Rothermel (22 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces).
Howard was led in the loss by Tyller Williams (8 blocks), Corinne Chau (18 kills, 11 digs), Darien Garner (5 kills), Ayanna Pharoah (2 aces, 26 assists, 15 digs) Briana May (12 digs, 4 assists), Sophia Platt (6 digs), Morgan Harris (8 digs) and Alayna Drnach (4 aces)/.
3A State Quarterfinals
North Hagerstown def. Magruder — 3-0
Bel Air def. Crofton — 3-2
Huntingtown def. Poly — 3-0
1A State Quarterfinals
South Carroll def. CMIT North — 3-0 [25-20, 25-17, 25-15]
The eighth-seeded Cavaliers (10-7) went on the road and swept the top-seeded CMIT North squad. South Carroll was led by Lili White with 7 kills and Cali Kalishek with 11 digs and 6 service aces. Other strong performances came from Ava Fogle (5 kills, Emily Trail (5 kills, 7 digs) and setter Lindsey Willie and Jenna Askeland with 11 digs apiece.
South Carroll will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday against the winner of Williamsport and Dunbar.
Mountain Ridge def. North Dorchester — 3-0
Bohemia Manor def. Academy for College and Career Exploration — 3-0
2A State Quarterfinals
Century def. Calvert — 3-1 [20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20]
The Knights (14-3) regrouped after dropping the first set to win three in a row and advance into a state semifinal match-up against Eastern Tech. Standouts for Century included Eva Brandt (17 kills, 12 service points with 3 aces), Uchechi Mba (7 kills), Jasmine Stanton (4 kills, 11 service points, 4 aces, 11 digs), Hannah Zabik (10 digs) and Vanessa Gude (14 digs). Alyssa Hoffman and Maggie Abramson also played well and combined for 31 assists
Glenelg def Queen Anne’s County — 3-0 [25-8, 25-7, 27-25]
The Gladiators (12-5) earned the sweep to advance into a state semifinal matchup against Hereford on Monday. Leaders in the victory were Mackenzie Calhoun (15 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs), Sydney Yoon (1 ace, 2 assists, 18 digs), Sarah Parker (6 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs), Lindsay Kelley (4 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 19 assists, 9 digs), Lauren Lapointe (4 kills, 1 block) and Liesl Walter (1 kill, 2 blocks).
Eastern Tech def. Gwynn Park — 3-1
Hereford def. Fallston — 3-0
4A State Quarterfinals
Arundel def. Bowie — 3-0
The Wildcats (16-1) earned their third sweep in three playoff matches, advancing to face top-seeded Sherwood in the state semifinals on Tuesday.