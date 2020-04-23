Fundraising challenge between Mt. Hebron, Centennial boys lacrosse teams raises $50,000

The fundraiser also honored former athletes at both schools. Mt. Hebron holds an annual fundraiser tournament called the Fight for 5, which raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of Evan Nicholson — a former Vikings lacrosse captain who died of cancer. For the Centennial community, the fundraiser was an opportunity to support the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation, which is named after Centennial alumnus Zach Lederer, who died in 2014 of brain cancer after going viral for “Zaching” — the nickname for a flexing pose he did after surgery. The Zaching Against Cancer Foundation provides support to cancer patients with scholarships, research and patient outreach.