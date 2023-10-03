Nick Campanaro, a 2006 River Hill graduate, eager to return home and open a second strength and conditioning facility

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nick Campanaro, owner of Campanaro Strength and Conditioning, is shown at the facility in Marriottsville. The former River Hill High and Towson University football player is opening a second facility in Clarksville. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

From a young age, Nick Campanaro was always interested in weight training. However, once he experienced the negative results improper training could have, he set out to ensure the next generation of athletes do things the right way.

Nick has built a growing brand called Campanaro Strength & Conditioning with a current facility in Marriottsville and a second one scheduled to open in Clarksville later this month.

“I was already super into training and wanted to do the same thing for other guys, because so many people and so many young athletes especially, they go through the exact same thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent in my opinion that kind of falls by the wayside because of improper training. Whether it’s under or overtraining, they’re just not ready to meet the demands of their sport and because of that it could affect their recruiting. It could affect their overall product on the field of play or the court.”

Campanaro, a 2006 River Hill High graduate, was always extremely active along with his younger brother, Michael. Nick was a standout running back for the Hawks and played collegiately at Towson.

Throughout his late high school and early college career, Nick dealt with consistent hamstring injuries that limited his availability on the field. As he delved deeper into the rehab process, he realized a lot of his issues stemmed from improper training. A gym rat, Nick always looked to put in extra work, but didn’t realize that some of his extra training ended up contributing to his injury struggles.

Nick became increasingly interested in the science and nuance of athletic training. He became inspired to prevent other young athletes from dealing with the challenges he did.

“It’s one of those things where I want to make sure I can try to help as many people not go through what I went through,” Campanaro said. “I didn’t really expect it to grow into what it’s grown into. I’m obviously very fortunate and really excited about it, but in the beginning, it was really just about trying to help people get out of that type of situation and make sure they don’t face it.”

At his current facility, Nick is one of four strength coaches alongside Cody Toler, Holly VanWie and Kaylee Weaver. He also has partnered with Herlong Physical Therapy to provide services at the gym.

Campanaro estimates he works with 350-400 clients in a variety of age groups from young children to adults. He works with high school athletes throughout Howard County, training some on an individual level, but also working with coaches to train entire teams. In many cases, Nick continues to train them at the collegiate level in the offseason or when they’re home on break.

“As parents, we’re just watching step by step and watching him do it the right way,” Attilio Campanaro, Nick’s father, said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. He does everything the right way and I think that is the reason why he’s grown the way that he has.”

The journey to what’s now CSC began in 2009 in the basement of the Campanaro family’s River Hill town house. Nick found someone in Pennsylvania selling used weights on Craigslist. Attilio joined him for the 90-minute trek out there.

“I would say the best part about all of it is, being able to work with all the different demographics has really given me appreciation for the process in general,” Nick Campanaro, owner of Campanaro Strength and Conditioning said. “You can take an adult and you can take a kid, they can go through a very similar workout and get a very similar result." (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Attilio was River Hill’s junior varsity football coach at the time and a varsity assistant. Meanwhile, Michael was a standout wide receiver for the Hawks and committed to Wake Forest University. Nick sent out an email to the entire football team explaining what he was offering and his training regimen.

A staple of core guys — Michael and his friends — started working out with Nick in the basement. Things quickly expanded.

“We started having more and more success because of the training,” Michael recalled. “We were faster and stronger than other people, so then more and more teammates started coming down. Everyone wanted to do it. It was a good time. When you’re at that age, you’re growing fast and working with someone who knows what they’re talking about, it just gave us so much confidence as teenagers.”

Attilio added: “All of a sudden, we just started seeing guys flowing through our front door on a regular basis. It just got crazy, it started off as one or two guys and he was doing such a good job and made them feel like they were getting something out of it that. I felt like the whole school was coming in at some point.”

Nick was a member of the Columbia Gym next to his house and began training his guys there for about a month or two. When approached about potentially working there, he expressed the desire to remain independent. That brought his next stop: a 500-square-foot office gym in Highland that was part of an iron manufacturing company called Iron World.

As his brand continued to grow, training at Iron World quickly became a liability and he was on the move once again. In 2010, Nick purchased a house in Ellicott City and added on a 1,500-square-foot gym that was completed the following year.

Nick trained people out of his home for roughly six years, continually committed to growing his brand and developing a more diverse client base. He opened his current Marriottsville facility in 2016.

“I would say the best part about all of it is, being able to work with all the different demographics has really given me appreciation for the process in general,” Nick said. “You can take an adult and you can take a kid, they can go through a very similar workout and get a very similar result. Seeing that process happen over time as they come in from Day 1 and then move through over the course of their time, being able to build a bond and relationship with them and then watch them grow. Some kids I’ve had as freshmen in high school or seventh and eighth graders, now, they’re graduating college and they still come back to work out with me.

Working with entire families has also proved invaluable for Nick, allowing him to better understand those clients.

“Also, another really cool part is being able to train the parents of all the young kids that we train. We get to see the whole family dynamic; we get to see the parents in the morning and then they come back and drop their kids off and their kids work out. Also, when you’re training a parent and a kid, you’re kind of training the whole family. That’s a really cool aspect that I didn’t take into consideration back then. You get a little bit more insight as to what the kid’s about, what the family’s about and it really helps you as a trainer.”

While Nick was growing his training base in Maryland, Michael was a star receiver for the Demon Deacons from 2010-13. Nick’s never-ending quest for knowledge was on display when he joined his brother in Florida, preparing for the 2014 NFL scouting combine. Nick went for a week to not only work with his brother, but also learn from some of Mike’s other trainers.

“He really dives deep into the science,” Michael, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2014, said. “I was fortunate enough to stay an athlete a longer time than most at a high level, so I was able to train with some of the best trainers and people in sports in the world. I can honestly say, not being biased, his knowledge for what he does is up there with the best.”

Michael feels his brother’s results speak for themselves and have fostered his company’s growth.

“He trains some of the top athletes in all sports and produces some of the best men and women,” Michael said. “I think everyone sees it and they get good results and that’s why he’s growing and opening up another location, because people want to get on his program. He’s training people safely, training them the right way and he never stops learning. He’s always investing back into his clients, his gym. He really cares about training these kids and adults.”

Nick Campanaro, owner of Campanaro Strength and Conditioning, has worked with Howard County athletes for years, first with his brother and his River Hill teammates in his basement, then through different facilities including his current gym in Marriottsville. He is expected to open another facility in Clarksville this month. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Nick has worked with many programs throughout Howard County, forming a strong relationship with several coaches and athletic directors. Marcus Lewis, the athletics and activities manager at Reservoir, remembers when he first heard about Campanaro. He was coaching football at Marriotts Ridge and several players were already training with Nick.

Lewis and Campanaro met on the Marriotts Ridge track in 2016 and began to form a relationship. In 2018, he began working with the entire Mustangs football program.

“Our guys were faster, more explosive, but more importantly they were less injury prone,” Lewis said. “His training led to us winning the county title in 2019 and our playoff game at the end of the year, we had everybody available except for one kid and that was in Week 14.”

Since spearheading the Gators’ athletic department, Lewis has maintained his relationship with Campanaro and told coaches about him, hoping to replicate the same culture it helped build at Marriotts Ridge.

Nick continues to grow his client base by emphasizing creating a welcoming environment at his facility for all ages. Training some of Howard County’s best high school and collegiate athletes, Nick is now ready for the next venture in his career — returning home to the area where his fitness journey began.

“I’m glad to see him opening up this second location at River Hill because it is kind of like a coming home,” Lisa Campanaro, Nick’s mother, said. “I think it’s going to be exciting to see him with families of maybe younger kids that he knew or played with way back when he was younger. I think that kind of coming around the full circle is going to be really exciting to watch.”