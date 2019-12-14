“We made some very good adjustments, started running their shooters off the line, and we got ourselves right back in it. Credit to Centennial in the end, though, because their kids made some very clutch shots,” Reservoir coach Ian Pope said. “We came up short, but this is a very resilient group of kids and if there is such a thing as a good loss, this is it. Early in the season, on the road … we learned a lot tonight.”