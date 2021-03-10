xml:space="preserve">
Centennial and Oakland Mills Boys Soccer | PHOTOS

Centennial's Bryson Baker, (#10), right, shoots against Oakland Mills goalie Daniel Miranda, left, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Mar 09, 2021
Centennial High School vs Oakland Mills High School Boys Soccer Tuesday March 9, 2021
Centennial's Bryson Baker, (#10), right, shoots against Oakland Mills goalie Daniel Miranda, left, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Centennial's Bryson Baker, right, celebrates his goal against Oakland Mills goalie Daniel Miranda, left, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021.
Centennial's Bryson Baker, right, celebrates his goal against Oakland Mills goalie Daniel Miranda, left, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Oakland Mills' Mateo Moore, top left, wins a header against Centennial's Cameron Grable, bottom left, and Sebastian Martinez, center, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021.
Oakland Mills' Mateo Moore, top left, wins a header against Centennial's Cameron Grable, bottom left, and Sebastian Martinez, center, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Centennial's Kevin Salazar, center, is called for off-side on this run against Oakland Mills in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021.
Centennial's Kevin Salazar, center, is called for off-side on this run against Oakland Mills in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Centennial's Bryson Baker, right, winds up to shoot the ball past Oakland Mills' Joel Pazin, left, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021.
Centennial's Bryson Baker, right, winds up to shoot the ball past Oakland Mills' Joel Pazin, left, in the first half of boys soccer game on Mar. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
