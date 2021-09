Through three editions of the power rankings, no team has moved up as much as the Vikings. Mt. Hebron was at No. 9 in the first edition and No. 7 last week. One of the worst teams in the county for the last two decades, the Vikings have moved up in the rankings despite losing two straight games to Long Reach (18-6) and River Hill (14-6). Hebron was tied with the Lightning at halftime, and then the Vikes had the ball in the red zone with a chance to tie the game in the final minute of their loss to the Hawks. Up next: vs. Howard, Oct. 1. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)