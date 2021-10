At No. 6 again this week, the Vikings earned the program’s most impressive victory in nearly a decade with their 39-0 win over Howard. The Lions had shut out Hebron in each of their last five matchups, winning by an average of 41 points. Mt. Hebron, which is sixth in scoring offense and third in scoring defense, is over .500 through Week 5 for the first time since 2012. Up next: at Oakland Mills, Oct. 8. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)