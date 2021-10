The Lightning remain in the top spot for the third straight week after their 28-0 win over Centennial on Saturday. Long Reach is the lone undefeated team remaining in Howard County, but the Lightning still have tough games against Wilde Lake, Atholton and Oakland Mills remaining. Long Reach's other wins are over River Hill (14-7), Reservoir (48-0), Mt. Hebron (18-6), Howard (21-17) and Marriotts Ridge (47-14). The Lightning have the second best scoring defense in the county (7.3 points allowed per game) and second best scoring offense (29.3 points scored a game). Up next: at Wilde Lake, Oct. 15. (Israel Carunungan/Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)