A look at the Howard County football rushing leaders during the spring 2021 season.
Howard County spring football 2021 rushing leaders
Sean Barnes, Wilde Lake: 104 yards
Sam Bussink, Centennial: 104 yards
Chris Martin, Long Reach: 133 yards
Miles Scott, Atholton: 135 yards
Guan Morris, Mt. Hebron: 139 yards
Nathaniel Lamb, Hammond: 141 yards
Steven Jackson, Marriotts Ridge: 155 yards
Quinn Kelley, Marriotts Ridge: 162 yards
Bisi Owens, Glenelg: 179 yards
Kyle Colbert, Howard: 201 yards
Myles McDuffie, River Hill: 207 yards
Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills: 212 yards
Kevin Smitson, Atholton: 212 yards
Adrian Russell, Glenelg: 253 yards
Doniele Cooper, Wilde Lake: 262 yards
Tim Haywood, Hammond: 271 yards
Julius Saunders, Long Reach: 305 yards
Kameron Young, Marriotts Ridge: 382 yards
Michael Crisitello, River Hill: 451 yards
Praise Bright, Centennial: 501 yards
Zach Igwebe, River Hill: 534 yards
Curtis Eley, Howard: 550 yards
Antoine Holmes, Oakland Mills: 673 yards