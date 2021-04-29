xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Howard County spring football 2021 rushing leaders

Take a look at the Howard County players with at least 100 rushing yards in the spring 2021 season.
(Matt Hazlett/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Howard County spring football 2021 rushing leaders

Apr 29, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
A look at the Howard County football rushing leaders during the spring 2021 season.
Howard County spring football 2021 rushing leaders
Take a look at the Howard County players with at least 100 rushing yards in the spring 2021 season.
Take a look at the Howard County players with at least 100 rushing yards in the spring 2021 season. (Matt Hazlett/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Sean Barnes, Wilde Lake: 104 yards
41 carries, 104 yards (6 games)
41 carries, 104 yards (6 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Sam Bussink, Centennial: 104 yards
38 carries, 104 yards, 4 TD (5 games)
38 carries, 104 yards, 4 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Chris Martin, Long Reach: 133 yards
15 carries, 133 yards (5 games)
15 carries, 133 yards (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Miles Scott, Atholton: 135 yards
54 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD (5 games)
54 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Brian Jamison)
Guan Morris, Mt. Hebron: 139 yards
27 carries, 139 yards (3 games)
27 carries, 139 yards (3 games) (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Nathaniel Lamb, Hammond: 141 yards
29 carries, 141 yards (6 games)
29 carries, 141 yards (6 games) (Photo courtesy of David Thomas)
Steven Jackson, Marriotts Ridge: 155 yards
19 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD (5 games)
19 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Quinn Kelley, Marriotts Ridge: 162 yards
34 carries, 162 yards, 2 TD (5 games)
34 carries, 162 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bisi Owens, Glenelg: 179 yards
29 carries, 179 yards, 6 TD (3 games)
29 carries, 179 yards, 6 TD (3 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Kyle Colbert, Howard: 201 yards
22 carries, 201 yards, 4 TD (5 games)
22 carries, 201 yards, 4 TD (5 games) (Daniel Kucin, Jr. / For Baltimore Sun Media)
Myles McDuffie, River Hill: 207 yards
41 carries, 207 yards, 1 TD (5 games)
41 carries, 207 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of River Hill football)
Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills: 212 yards
45 carries, 212 yards, 2 TD (5 games)
45 carries, 212 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Kevin Smitson, Atholton: 212 yards
58 carries, 212 yards, 1 TD (5 games)
58 carries, 212 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Brian Jamison)
Adrian Russell, Glenelg: 253 yards
44 carries, 253 yards, 4 TD (3 games)
44 carries, 253 yards, 4 TD (3 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Doniele Cooper, Wilde Lake: 262 yards
57 carries, 262 yards, 1 TD (6 games)
57 carries, 262 yards, 1 TD (6 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Tim Haywood, Hammond: 271 yards
74 carries, 271 yards, 1 TD (6 games)
74 carries, 271 yards, 1 TD (6 games) (Brian Krista)
Julius Saunders, Long Reach: 305 yards
80 carries, 305 yards, 3 TD (5 games)
80 carries, 305 yards, 3 TD (5 games) (Daniel Kucin, Jr. / For Baltimore Sun Media)
Kameron Young, Marriotts Ridge: 382 yards
58 carries, 382 yards, 5 TD (5 games)
58 carries, 382 yards, 5 TD (5 games) (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Michael Crisitello, River Hill: 451 yards
83 carries, 451 yards, 5 TD (5 games)
83 carries, 451 yards, 5 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Brian Jamison)
Praise Bright, Centennial: 501 yards
131 carries, 501 yards (5 games)
131 carries, 501 yards (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
Zach Igwebe, River Hill: 534 yards
106 carries, 534 yards, 3 TD (5 games)
106 carries, 534 yards, 3 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Scott Reeling)
Curtis Eley, Howard: 550 yards
56 carries, 550 yards, 6 TD (5 games)
56 carries, 550 yards, 6 TD (5 games) (Daniel Kucin, Jr. / For Baltimore Sun Media)
Antoine Holmes, Oakland Mills: 673 yards
125 carries, 673 yards, 8 TD (5 games)
125 carries, 673 yards, 8 TD (5 games) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement