A look at the football receiving leaders in Howard County in the spring 2021 season.
Howard County spring football 2021 receiving leaders
Nick Thomas, Hammond: 100 yards
Jake Thomas, Centennial: 101 yards
Kojo Addo, Long Reach: 109 yards
Chris Martin, Long Reach: 110 yards
Tayshawn Yates, Hammond: 110 yards
Trisden Bovello, Glenelg: 111 yards
Harlem Morton, Atholton: 116 yards
Brendan Hlibok, Centennial: 117 yards
Justin Cotton, Reservoir: 121 yards
Malik Hemmeian, Atholton: 122 yards
Michael Crisitello, River Hill: 124 yards
Kameron Young, Marriotts Ridge: 130 yards
John Miller, Marriotts Ridge: 138 yards
Destin Hill, Reservoir: 149 yards
Robbie Tolbert, Glenelg: 168 yards
Khalil Conteh, Centennial: 187 yards
Justin Avinger, Wilde Lake: 201 yards
Micah Austin, Hammond: 202 yards
Amari Hutson, Wilde Lake: 235 yards
Zion Holmes, Mt. Hebron: 310 yards
Curtis Eley, Howard: 417 yards