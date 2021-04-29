xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Howard County spring football 2021 receiving leaders

Take a look at the Howard County players with at least 100 receiving yards in the spring 2021 season.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Apr 29, 2021
A look at the football receiving leaders in Howard County in the spring 2021 season.
Take a look at the Howard County players with at least 100 receiving yards in the spring 2021 season.
5 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (6 games) (Brian Krista)
5 receptions, 101 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
5 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
17 receptions, 110 yards (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
10 receptions, 110 yards (6 games) (Brian Krista)
4 receptions, 111 yards (3 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
8 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
11 receptions, 117 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
11 receptions, 121 yards, 3 TD (4 games) (Photo courtesy of Ava Garrett)
6 receptions, 122 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Brian Jamison)
4 receptions, 124 yards (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Brian Jamison)
12 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
9 receptions, 138 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Ashley Pung)
9 receptions, 149 yards (4 games) (Photo courtesy of Ava Garrett)
6 receptions, 168 yards, 2 TD (3 games) (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
12 receptions, 187 yards, 1 TD (5 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
12 receptions, 201 yards, 3 TD (6 games) (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)
20 receptions, 202 yards, 3 TD (6 games) (Brian Krista)
14 receptions, 235 yards, 1 TD (6 games) (Brian Krista)
22 receptions, 310 yards, 2 TD (6 games) (Karl Merton Ferron)
23 receptions, 417 yards, 2 TD (5 games) (Daniel Kucin, Jr. / For Baltimore Sun Media)
