Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV sprints way to Howard County outdoor track and field Athlete of Year

Highlights: Ba combined with sprinter Judson Lincoln IV and hurdler Isiah Rucker to lead the Scorpions to county and state titles. At the county championships, the Kent State (Division I) commit showed his range by winning three gold medals in the 800, 3,200 and the 4x400. At states, Ba set the 3A meet record in the 3,200 by breaking the tape in 9:11.32. He then finished first in the 800 with a county-record time of 1:52.33 and ended the meet by running the last leg for the Scorpions on the way to a silver medal in the 4x400-meter relay. The first-team selection is the last of several accolades for Ba. He was a second-team pick during the 2019-20 indoor season as a junior and was a first teamer during the 2019 cross country campaign. He was the cross country Runner of the Year this spring and won the 2021 Gatorade Maryland Track and Field Player of the Year.