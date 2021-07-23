Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV sprints way to Howard County outdoor track and field Athlete of Year

Judson Lincoln IV doesn’t always like the way he looks when he’s running.
He has found a solution, however.
After he wins a race, he finds a camera, picks a pose and flashes a smile.
“I don’t usually have the best running face,” Lincoln said with a laugh. “So when I get a good time or get first place, I show a little bit of joy and have some fun.”
Following the outdoor track season this past spring, Lincoln has plenty of photos to choose from.
The Oakland Mills junior sprinter won 10 gold medals at the three postseason meets this spring to lead the Scorpions to county, region and state championships. For his efforts, Lincoln has been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Boys Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I am really excited and happy to win this,” Lincoln said. “I did want to get Runner of the Year at the start of the season. I’m proud of myself because I set out to achieve this and I did.”
Lincoln achieved the rare feat of sweeping the sprint events at the county championships, did the same thing at regionals and medaled in all three at states. His personal-best times in the three races — 48.35 seconds in the 400-meter dash, 21.78 seconds in the 200 and 10.97 seconds in the 100 — all put him among the top six in Oakland Mills history.
“He’s motivated by being the best,” Brewington said. “When you look at Oakland Mills, the history of track and field is incredible, and he’s motivated by that. He’s an incredible kid. He’s such a hard worker, and he deserves this.”
Lincoln’s success on the track can’t be described without talking about his father, with whom he shares his name. Lincoln IV said his dad has been coaching him his whole life.
“I’ve been running since I was 3, and he’s coached me ever since,” Lincoln said. “He really knows who I am and how I can perform and how my body works.”
Lincoln spent his freshman year at Wilde Lake, where his dad was a coach, but transferred to Oakland Mills as a sophomore to be a member of its JROTC program. As one of the top freshmen in the county that spring at Wilde Lake, Lincoln qualified for regionals in the 200, 400, 4x200 and 4x400.
“I’ve known Judson for a while, coming up through Bullseye. I knew we were getting a good athlete,” Brewington said. “His father did an incredible job with him, so I knew I was getting a kid who would work hard and a kid who had talent.”
Lincoln, who doesn’t run indoor track in the winter because he plays basketball and was a member of the Scorpions’ varsity team in 2019-20, then missed his sophomore outdoor track season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, he was still able to garner some accolades last year at the 2020 AAU National Junior Olympics. He was named an All-American in the 15-16 age group after winning a national title in the 400-meter dash by breaking 50 seconds for the first time in his career.
Entering the season, Lincoln knew the Scorpions were talented, but the dominance they showed on the track was beyond his comprehension.
“Looking at it now, I’m not that surprised,” he said. “But coming into the season, I didn’t know what I could do. I knew what I wanted to do, but I wasn’t sure if I could fulfill those goals.”
In addition to Lincoln’s skill in the sprints, Oakland Mills received outstanding efforts from hurdler Isiah Rucker, mid-distance/distance runner Baidy Ba and nearly 10 other athletes.
The talented Scorpions dominated the county and region championships, before eventually winning the 3A state title.
At counties, Lincoln was the lone quadruple-winner, finishing first in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x400. He narrowly won the 100 (11.16 seconds) and 200 (22.83 seconds) ahead of Glenelg’s Ian Higgins. In the 100, he beat Higgins by four-hundredths of a second, while topping the Gladiators’ sprinter by 15-hundredths of a second in the 200. Lincoln’s 400-meter performance, however, was his most impressive, finishing in 49.4 seconds — nearly two seconds ahead of any other runner.
“What can’t this kid do? That was the first thing I thought after counties,” Brewington said. “We always knew he was special, but we really saw it that day.”
He achieved the same feat at the 3A East Region championships to qualify for states in all four events. But he didn’t start the day at the 3A championships the way he wanted, finishing third in the 100-meter dash. The 100 isn’t his top event, as Lincoln’s 6-foot, 3-inch frame and long stride are better suited for the 200 and 400.
He quickly bounced back, though, to win gold medals in the 200- and 400-meter dashes in 21.84 seconds and 48.35 seconds, respectively. He later ended the meet with a silver medal as a member of the Scorpions’ 4x400 relay team alongside Rucker, Ba and John Tatum IV.
“The 100 did not go well, but I just had to focus on the next race,” Lincoln said. “... For the 400, the start isn’t as important. I can overcome a bad start in the 400. But in the 100, the start is super important.”
Lincoln said his teammates and other top sprinters in the county helped push him all season. Teammates Quincy Julien, Shane King and others kept Lincoln honest at practice, while Glenelg’s Ian Higgins, Reservoir’s Julian Vissering and Atholton’s Jamel Mins nipped at his heels in meets.
Lincoln’s personal goals for his senior season are to improve on his times in the 200 and 400, break Oakland Mills school records and win the Gatorade Maryland Track and Field Player of the Year award. But he’s also focused on avenging his third-place finish in the 100 at states.
“I need to come back and win that 100,” Lincoln said.
Also named to first-team All-County:
Baidy Ba, Oakland Mills, senior
Events: 800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x400
Highlights: Ba combined with sprinter Judson Lincoln IV and hurdler Isiah Rucker to lead the Scorpions to county and state titles. At the county championships, the Kent State (Division I) commit showed his range by winning three gold medals in the 800, 3,200 and the 4x400. At states, Ba set the 3A meet record in the 3,200 by breaking the tape in 9:11.32. He then finished first in the 800 with a county-record time of 1:52.33 and ended the meet by running the last leg for the Scorpions on the way to a silver medal in the 4x400-meter relay. The first-team selection is the last of several accolades for Ba. He was a second-team pick during the 2019-20 indoor season as a junior and was a first teamer during the 2019 cross country campaign. He was the cross country Runner of the Year this spring and won the 2021 Gatorade Maryland Track and Field Player of the Year.
Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, sophomore
Events: 1,600, 3,200, 4x800
Highlights: Camacho-Bucks makes his fourth All-County team in as many running seasons. As a cross country runner, he was a second-team pick as a freshman and a first teamer this spring as a sophomore. On the track, he was a first-team selection during the 2019-20 indoor season. This spring, Camacho-Bucks won a county title in the competitive 1,600 with a time of 4:16. He also earned a silver medal in the 4x800 relay (alongside Sebastian Martinez, Connor Brennan and Fernando Duraes). At states, he finished second in the two-mile by breaking the tape in a personal-best 9:14.
Ian Higgins, Glenelg, senior
Events: 100, 200, 4x400, long jump
Highlights: As the second best sprinter in the county, Higgins gave Judson Lincoln IV a run for his money at the county championship meet. The senior claimed silver medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at counties and earned a bronze medal as a member of the Gladiators’ 4x400 relay. He also won a gold medal at counties in the long jump. He then qualified for states in all four events — a difficult feat this season due to the MPSSAA’s changes because of COVID that shrank the number of athletes who could qualify for states. At the 2A championships, Higgins helped lead the Gladiators to a second-place team finish. He finished fourth as a part of the team’s 4x400 relay (alongside Everett Stimler, Bisi Owens and Timothy Cherry) and PR’d in all three of his individual events. He placed second in the long jump with a distance of 22 feet-0.25 inches, third in the 100 in 11.00 seconds and fourth in the 200 in 22.26 seconds.
Ibrahim Khairat, Howard, senior
Events: High jump, long jump, triple jump
Highlights: Khairat was the best all-around jumper in the county this spring. At counties, the senior placed third in the high jump (5-8) and second in both the long jump (21-2.25) and triple jump (46-0). He qualified for states in the long jump and the triple jump and medaled in both. Then he won gold in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 46-7 and secured a bronze in the long jump. The first-team honor is Khairat’s third, as he was also a first teamer during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 indoor seasons.
Liam Lovering, Centennial, senior
Events: Shot put, discus
Highlights: Lovering is an All-County selection for the first time in his career. The senior completed a perfect sweep of the throwing events this season, finishing first in both the shot put and the discus in every meet. His top throws of the season were 54-2 in the shot put and 167-6 in the discus. He won gold medals in both events at the 3A state championships with throws of 51-8.5 (shot put) and 164-2 (discus). Lovering is going on to throw in college at Division I Lehigh University.
Adrian Nwakalor, Atholton, senior
Events: High jump
Highlights: In his first outdoor track season, Nwakalor proved his skill as the top high jumper in the county. He finished first in the high jump in every meet until the state championships. He won at the county meet and was second at states, clearing a height of 6-0 in both. His PR on the season was a 6-3 jump at sectionals.
Bisi Owens, Glenelg, junior
Events: Triple jump, long jump, 4x400
Highlights: Owens was the top triple jumper in the county this spring to help lead Glenelg to a second-place finish at the 2A state championships. Owens, who also plays quarterback for Glenelg’s football team, finished first in the triple jump in every meet he competed in this season. He won a county title over a competitive field with a hop, skip and jump of 46-7.5, which ended up being his season PR. He then won a gold medal at states with a jump of 44-1.5. In his secondary events, Owens finished fourth in the long jump at counties and sixth at states, while he earned a bronze medal as a member of Glenelg’s 4x400 relay at counties and finished fourth in the relay at states.
Joey Raudabaugh, Howard, junior
Events: 800, 1,600, 4x400, 4x800
Highlights: As arguably the top mid-distance runner in the county behind Ba, Raudabaugh was a consistent and gutsy performer during the postseason. At counties, the junior claimed silver medals in the 800 and 1,600 and earned gold as a member of the Lions’ 4x800-meter relay. At states, Raudabaugh had a similar performance by securing three silver medals in the 800, 4x400 (alongside Kendall Phillips, Eian Butler and Christian Randolph) and 4x800 (alongside Phillips, Butler and Jakob Werdell). His best time in the 800 was 1:53.51 during a regular season meet at Howard, while his silver-medal clinching mile time at counties was 4:16.
Isiah Rucker, Oakland Mills, senior
Events: 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400
Highlights: Rucker was the team leader for an Oakland Mills team that won county, region and state championships this spring. Rucker wasn’t just instrumental to the team with his leadership abilities, though, as the senior was easily the top hurdler in the county and in Class 3A. He finished first in both hurdling events (110 meters and 300 meters) at every meet he competed in this season. At counties, Rucker won in 15.09 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 41.32 seconds in the 300 hurdles, while at states, he broke the tape in 14.77 seconds and 39.74 seconds, respectively. His best time in the 110 hurdles was 14.66 seconds at sectionals and 39.03 seconds in the 300 hurdles at regionals. He also ran a leg of the Scorpions’ 4x400 relay that won gold at counties and earned silver at states.
Julian Vissering, Reservoir, senior
Events: 200, 400, 4x100, pole vault, long jump
Highlights: Vissering was the second best 400-meter runner in the county and in Class 3A this spring. The senior earned silver medals at counties, regionals and states in the 400 with a personal-best time of 49.76 seconds. At counties, in addition to his silver medal in the 400, he finished third in the long jump, fifth in the 200 and seventh in the pole vault. He then qualified for three events at states — 200, 400 and 4x100. After finishing second in the 400, Vissering placed sixth in the 200 and earned a bronze medal in the 4x100 (alongside Myles Harrington, Jalen Booth-Mitchell and Dylan Bradford).
Alec Zaller, Atholton, senior
Events: Pole vault
Highlights: As the top pole vaulter in the county, Zaller finished first in the event at every meet until the 3A state championships. He won a county title by clearing 13-1 and finished second at states in 13-6. His season PR was 13-7 at the 3A East Region championships.
Second Team All-County:
Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Reservoir, junior, sprints
Christian Bowens, Long Reach, senior, pole vault
Timothy Cherry, Glenelg, junior, mid-distance
Fernando Duraes, Centennial, senior, mid-distance
Justin Evans, Mt. Hebron, senior, sprints
Abdur Hassan, Oakland Mills, sophomore, jumps
Cameron Hindle, Long Reach, senior, distance
Kanye Holland, Oakland Mills, junior, jumps/relay
CJ Marthins, Howard, junior, throws
Jamel Mins, Atholton, senior, sprints
Kylik Perry, Oakland Mills, junior, jumps