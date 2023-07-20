River Hill’s Alex Artazov caps off career with undefeated season, named 2023 Howard County Times boys tennis Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

River Hill senior Alex Artazov had an undefeated final season with the Hawks and is the 2023 Howard County Times boys tennis Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill senior Alex Artazov has accomplished a lot during his high school career, a mainstay for the Hawks at the state championships.

Despite all those accomplishments, Artazov never finished a high school season undefeated. Therefore, his goal this season was simple: maintain the Hawks’ team success and accomplish perfection for the first time.

Dominant during the regular season, Artazov maintained that momentum, winning the No. 1 singles title at the Howard County Cup 8-3 over Centennial’s Vijay Jagarapu.

He coasted to the Class 3A East Region II singles title, not surrendering a game during regionals. Then came his toughest task yet, the state final against Towson’s Kevin Xie. After winning the first set in a tiebreak, Artazov dropped the second set, 6-0.

However, that wasn’t foreign territory for Artazov, who also won last year’s state singles title after losing the second set. He quickly regained momentum, winning the third-set tiebreak, to secure a second consecutive state title.

“This year I don’t think for one moment I doubted that I would win after losing the second set,” Artazov said. “I came out strong in the third and he was sort of surprised because it looked like I wasn’t physically fit for the tiebreak, but I was. I’ve played plenty of USTA matches where I’ve had third sets and I don’t really think about it when I play my match. I focus on one match at a time, I don’t want to think about any of the other matches I’ve played.”

“I’m most proud of how far I’ve come mentally,” River Hill's Alex Artazov said. “I’m also proud of how far the team has come since my first year. I don’t think I had the best performance in the state tournament, but mentally it was probably the best one I’ve had yet. That’s why when it mattered, I came out on top.” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Delivering on his preseason goal and elevating his game when it mattered most, Artazov is the 2023 Howard County Times boys tennis Player of the Year. Over the course of three years on varsity, Artazov has developed his game both physically and mentally.

That mental development was centered around staying calm in matches. He has always showed great passion for the sport, thriving off energy and large crowds. He’s learned to adjust that energy level depending on the opponent, recognizing that some opponents can feed off it.

In those situations, Artazov tends to be more mild-mannered saving his typical energy and emotion for after the match, an insight to the deep level of strategy he utilizes each time he takes the court.

Artazov’s success has been an integral part of River Hill’s development as a program over the last two years. His sophomore season, Artazov was the only player at states alongside coach Kelley Pfefferkorn. Two years later, the Hawks boys and girls orchestrated undefeated regular seasons. The Hawks capped off that two-year stretch with a second straight 3A team title, after securing the program’s first ever state team title last year.

“Alex is such a different singles player than a lot of other kids,” Pfefferkorn said. “He doesn’t hit it the hardest, but he’s so fast. His game is just really dynamic and I think that’s what sets him apart. Most singles players just try and battle it out back at the baseline, but he’s willing to come up to the net and he chases down everything.

“Even in states I can clearly recollect a point where Towson’s [Kevin Xie] hit this ball and his whole team was cheering beside the fence because they thought the point was over. Alex was somehow able to get to it. Him being a strong player, really persevering in his game and just being a leader sets him apart. But also, I think that his teammates learn from him as well. Having a strong program and having him be a part of it just enhanced us.”

Centennial's Vijay Jagarapu was 3A state runner-up at the Howard County Cup and he was a state runner-up in mixed doubles. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Daniel Au, Howard, freshman and Alex Brousseau, Howard, senior

Au and Brousseau played both No. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as No. 1 doubles during the regular season. They finished as the No. 1 doubles runner-up at the county cup, then going on to win the 3A East Region I doubles title in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Brosseau is first team All-County for a third straight season, as he and Au finished as the 3A state runner-up in doubles.

Connor Chun, River Hill, freshman and Roger He, River Hill, sophomore

Chun and He dominated as a doubles pairing, winning both the 3A East Region II and 3A state doubles title. The young pairing didn’t surrender more than a game in the regional tournament. They maintained that momentum into the state tournament, losing a total of four games in three matches, rounding out a dominant performance with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the finals.

Dylan Clarke, Reservoir, freshman

Clarke shined in his varsity season, beginning the postseason with a third-place finish in No. 1 singles at the county cup. He then finished as the runner-up in doubles at the 3A East Region II tournament alongside Clark Anglin.

Vijay Jagarapu, Centennial, junior

Jagarapu finished as the runner-up in No. 1 singles at the county cup, as the Eagles boys top singles player throughout the regular season. He then won the 3A East Region I Mixed Doubles title in straight sets. alongside Ariela Dumesh. The doubles pairing extended their momentum into states with a state runner-up finish.

Jai Khanna, River Hill, senior

Khanna excelled in doubles throughout the season, winning the No. 1 doubles title at the county cup alongside Carson Campbell. He then transitioned to mixed doubles in the postseason, winning both regional and state titles alongside Adele Lair. They didn’t lose more than two games in a set during the region tournament, also securing the state title in straight sets.

Guy Scafidi, Mt. Hebron, senior

First team All-County for the third straight season, Scafidi played No. 1 singles for the Vikings and finished fourth at the Howard County cup. He then won the 3A East Region I singles title as the No. 2 seed, not conceding more than a game in the regional tournament. Winning his state quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-0, Scafidi went on to finish fourth at the state tournament.

All-County second team

Nathan Gong, Howard, senior

Tobi Ijiyemi, Marriotts Ridge, junior and Alex Yang, Marriotts Ridge, senior

Jeff Li, Mt. Hebron, senior

Jason Lilly, Atholton, junior and Sam Li, Atholton, sophomore

Sohan Modi, Hammond, junior

Sunny Simhadri, Reservoir, sophomore

Aaron Zhao, River Hill, senior