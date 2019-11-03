Fortunately for Wilde Lake (13-3-1), its lone goal in regulation came in classic Wilde Lake fashion. A counter attack created a two-on-two, and at midfield sophomore Joebel Gray flicked the ball over the top. Touray did the rest, poking a long ball forward and outracing a defender to it before finishing his left-footed shot to tie the game in the 44th minute. It’s his 19th goal of the season but first in the last five games.