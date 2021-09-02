Howard County 2021 boys soccer preview

Corner kick: The Vikings allowed only three goals and went undefeated during the regular season in the spring 2021 campaign but fell to Marriotts Ridge in the county tournament. This fall, coach Mike Linsenmeyer has one of the most experienced teams in the league with several players who have two or three seasons of varsity experience. Jimmy Linsenmeyer was a first-team All-County midfielder this past spring, while McCaffery was a second-team pick.