Howard County boys soccer aiming to end state title drought in 2019

No boys soccer player currently suiting up for their respective team this fall has felt the euphoria of winning a state championship and raising the trophy after the final game of the season.
The last Howard County team to boast being a state champion was the 2014 River Hill squad that shut out Huntingtown, 2-0, to cap an unbeaten season and win the 3A title. Since then, Mt. Hebron fell one win short in 2016, while the Hawks have lost the final game each of the last two years.
Howard County boys soccer has a storied history. Eleven of the 12 current high schools have raised banners — Atholton (2 state championships), Centennial (7), Glenelg (2), Hammond (1), Howard (1), Marriotts Ridge (4), Mt. Hebron (3), Oakland Mills (12), Reservoir (2), River Hill (9) and Wilde Lake (7) — but the current four-year drought without a county team winning a state title is the longest since the state moved to four classifications in 1973.
A few teams hope to end that streak this season. The Hawks, who are coming off a season during which they went undefeated in league play, 16-1-1 overall and outscored opponents 65 to 8, believe this year’s team could be even better.
Unlike last preseason, coach Matt Shagogue said he hasn’t made a concerted effort to talk about how the previous season ended.
“This year, it’s more of just, let’s take care of business,” he said. “We haven’t talked too much about the last game. Now, kids will bring it up here and there and you’ll hear them talking about it, but it’s not a focal point like it was last year. Once we get going everything is managed and chalked down to week-by-week and especially game-by-game. Just winning the day and going 1-0 or 2-0 on the week and progressing that way.”
River Hill returns seven starters, including its entire back line, but will still have some holes to fill. Last year’s Howard County Player of the Year, Justin Harris, is at Maryland and Patrick Sherlock, a two-time first-team All-County goalkeeper, is at Johns Hopkins. The Hawks will rely heavily on senior forward Alex Krause, who led the league in goals (15) last year, and senior defender Julian Elguera. Both return as first-team All-County selections.
They have depth in other areas, too, and have enough experienced players that chemistry will be one of their strengths. Senior defender Cameron Clairmont and forward Jeff Fuentes, as well as junior defender Jed Dixon and midfielder Jonah Stoutenborough, have started multiple seasons.
“We’re certainly more experienced in the back,” Shagogue said. “They have another year under their belts. As good as Julian was last year, that was his first year in the system.”
River Hill’s path to winning its third straight county title will likely go through 2016 league champions Mt. Hebron, which went 9-2 in county and 11-3-1 overall last fall, or Wilde Lake, which started last year 8-0 and tied River Hill before stumbling down the stretch after a slew of injuries.
The Vikings have six starters back and have shown consistently over the years under coach Mike Linsenmeyer that they reload, not rebuild. He called the 2018 squad the most improved team he’s ever coached. Carrying that momentum into this season will be key.
Sophomore Jimmy Linsenmeyer had three goals and 10 assists as a freshman and will likely be the team’s top playmaker.
Meanwhile, the Wildecats have eight starters back, four of whom are seniors that have been on varsity since their freshmen seasons. Two of them are senior midfielders Ethan Shulgold, who had 11 goals and four assists to lead the team last year as a first-team All-County player, and Kyle Eylanbekov, who was key during their early-season run before an injury cost him the final six games. Jonathan Fontana is another four-year All-County returner, and Liam Nesbitt and Tyriq Umrani have started three years.
“We are looking to improve on last year’s performance by having more depth, discipline and determination throughout the season,” Shea said.
Oakland Mills and Howard have been pegged as teams with the potential to rise toward the top of the league standings.
The Scorpions are coming off a season where they went 7-4 in county and 11-6 overall but struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just 22 goals. On the other end, however, they excelled at keeping the ball out of their own net, as they finished with nine shutouts and 14 goals allowed. They should be just as stingy defensively this fall with junior goalkeeper Daniel Miranda and senior defender Adam Mostafa anchoring the back end. Geo Estrada will lead the offense after registering four goals and five assists last year.
The Lions reached the 4A North region title game last year and won nine games. Coach Nils Schroder said he has high hopes for this year’s team and there are no glaring weaknesses.
All-County senior defender Jeff Bruner headlines a group of half-a-dozen returning starters, which also includes scoring threat junior Robbie Ryerson, experienced senior goalkeeper Colin Sutch, defenders Chris Sharkey and Brayden Bevels, and junior Ryan Hartlove. Schroder said he “expects lots of goals and assists” from Hartlove this season.
Like Howard, Centennial fell one victory — one goal, in fact — short of a region championship. The Eagles went 6-5 in league play but couldn’t find a way to beat any of last year’s top four teams. They graduated 16 seniors, but coach Justin Thomas said, “We have a lot of young talent to be excited about.”
Senior defender Zach Grable, an All-County player in 2018, and forward Elliott Keppler return to lead the way.
Marriotts Ridge brings back just two starters from an inconsistent 2018 team. One of them is senior Mark Lee, a four-year starter who coach Quinn Khouri believes has the ability to be the best player in the county. Khouri admitted his team is set up to take on a new identity with the loss of 16 seniors.
“We are coming into the 2019 fall season with virtually a clean slate,” he said.
Several coaches have pegged Reservoir as a team on the rise. The Gators started 4-1 a year ago but finished the season by losing four of their last five games. Losing All-County player Alex Molina and his nine goals is a significant blow for a team that scored just 23 all season, but they have young talent up and down the field. Coach David Obeng-Darko expects midfielders Imran Edris, Glen Lee and Nathan Macek to be strong two-way players while Michael Gonzales and Ryan Saunderson, who missed all of 2018, will be strong on the defensive end.
Atholton coach Zuri Barnes is very high on his team this season. The Raiders boast 12 seniors, 14 juniors and a sophomore on the varsity roster, six of whom are 6-feet or taller.
“We have such positional depth that I feel completely comfortable going with an all senior starting lineup,” Barnes said.
Glenelg, Hammond and Long Reach also expect to be better in 2019.
Defender Evan Mavronis and forward Nate Curtis will be strong for a Gladiators team that will rely on experience after two tough years. The Golden Bears and Lightning both have nine returning starters.
After reaching the MIAA C Conference championship game the last three years, the Dragons have moved up to the B Conference. They return eight starters but will need to adjust to a new schedule and more games.
Chapelgate stays in the C Conference under new coach Grant Shipley.
New Playoff Format
The MPSSAA shook up its playoff formatting for all sports starting this fall. Each region is still separated into two sections, but under the new format the winner of each section — now called “Region I” and “Region II” — advances to the state quarterfinals, which will be re-seeded 1-8 based on regular season win percentage.
The old format pitted section champions from the same region against one another in a region championship to advance to the state semifinal round. The potential is now there for two teams in the county to play in a state final.
The regional alignments have also changed and are as follows: Centennial, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron join Manchester Valley and Westminster in Class 3A East, Region I; Atholton, Hammond, Long Reach, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake make up Class 3A East, Region II; Glenelg and Oakland Mills are with Century, Liberty, South Carroll and Winters Mill in Class 2A West, Region I; and Howard is in 4A East, Region I with Arundel, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County and Old Mill.
“I like the changes in the format because it means we won’t have to drive four hours to the beach to compete for a regional title, if we are so fortunate to do so,” said Thomas, whose team has traveled to the Eastern Shore to play J.M. Bennett for the region title the last two years. “With that said, there are more Howard County schools in the 3A classification and that will make things more competitive and difficult to make it out of our bracket.”
The biggest adjustment will be for Glenelg and Oakland Mills. Both coaches stressed the important of having home-field advantage because the other four teams play on grass fields.
“Grass fields are often times, by the end of the season, in deteriorated conditions,” said Gladiators coach Joe Osborne. “Being able to host a game on turf can be a huge advantage versus having to play on grass in late October.”
Here’s a closer look at the local 14 programs:
Atholton
2018 record: 3-6-2 county, 6-9-2 overall
Coach: Zuri Barnes
Top players: Seniors Michael Altamarino (F/M), Andrew Kodsi (F/M), Luke Marlowe (GK), Michael Orlosky (D/M), Kamau Richardson (D/M), Ezra Silver-Isenstadt (M) and Brian Tarantino (M).
Coach’s corner: “In year two of running this program I expect the player of the year to come from any position, including keeper. Depth at numerous positions is a major strength. I expect to dominate possession and have the ability to create a variety of scoring chances. Along with skill in the forward areas, we will be bigger, faster and stronger than most. We have a hard working defensive team that is explosive in the transition from defense to offense. Several players have great pace in the wing areas. We will be dangerous in our set pieces.
“We have six players six-feet or taller. We have numerous creative midfield players that can maintain possession, create chances and score. Forwards have been retooled. I now have about six players who can contribute as a No. 9. We should dominate possession for the majority of our games.” — coach Zuri Barnes.
Centennial
2018 record: 6-5, 10-7
Coach: Justin Thomas
Top players: Seniors Darian Avery (M), Zach Grable (D), Robert Hix (M), Elliott Keppler (F), Toby Moser (D) and Kieran Senisi (M).
Coach’s corner: “I am excited about our prospects in defense this season, as we have a starting line of backs who are athletic, good in the air, and may be dangerous on set pieces going forward as well. We have a young midfield and attack that will need some time to develop but will be great players for us in time. If the boys buy in early and work hard, we will be dangerous come October. As of today, we have a lot of work to do still.” — coach Justin Thomas.
Glenelg
2018 record: 0-11, 0-13
Coach: Joe Osborne
Top players: Seniors Nate Curtis (F) and Evan Mavronis (D); juniors Ethan Barajas (M) and JT Shatzer (F).
Coach’s corner: “After having been a young team the last two years, we are hoping that the experience will begin to pay off this season. We have 12 returning varsity players along with some talented players moving up from JV. We have worked on building a cohesive team and hope to use that to our advantage in county play. We will be led by four-year varsity players Evan Mavronis and Nate Curtis, who have experienced both highs and lows while part of the program. We will lean on them to be leaders both on and off the field.” — coach Joe Osborne.
Hammond
2018 record: 2-8-1, 3-11-1
Coach: David Reamer
Top players: Seniors Bawi Hei (F), Kevin Hernandez (M), Timothy McGowan (D) and Bawi Sang (M); juniors Brandon Sindjui (M), Jake Stintges (D) and Issaac Owusu (F).
Coach’s corner: “The 2019 Hammond varsity team will focus on quick, short passing and movement to maintain possession and create opportunities for the attack. Defensive style will be dictated by game. Our mentality is that we will not lose a match; instead we will either win or learn. This methodology was introduced to the players a couple years ago and led to Hammond’s best record in over a decade. It is very popular with the players who want to cultivate their tactical, technical and mental game. Last year we had some tough breaks with both of the top scorers getting injured during the season. This year, we hope to stay healthy and continue to develop the program. Hammond had several top players graduate last year, but this year’s tryouts yielded a record number of players some of which will fill the gaps over the course of this year and next.” — coach David Reamer.
Howard
2018 record: 6-4-1, 9-5-1
Coach: Nils Schroder
Top players: Seniors Jeff Bruner (D/M), Chris Sharkey (D) and Colin Sutch (GK); juniors Brayden Bevels (D) and Robbie Ryerson (F).
Coach’s corner: “I don’t think we have any glaring weaknesses, we have a talented starting lineup in all 11 positions, and a strong bench. I think we have a very high ceiling this year and I expect a lot from this team.” — coach Nils Schroder.
Long Reach
2018 record: 1-10, 1-12
Coach: Sylvanus Alves
Top players: Senior Raul Castro (F); juniors Jose Dudon (F), Joseph Mule (M), Anthony Orellana (M), Henry Sharon (F), Hyden Tootle (D) and Adam Yang (M).
Coach’s corner: “Dominance while entertaining spectators. Having an even skilled set of players show up at tryouts this year puts us closer to building a colorful play style while establishing a spot in the top three this year. With more technical players up top and a well-conditioned midfield, our defenders should be able to make those overlapping runs into the attacking third. Leadership and team composure will play a key role in accomplishing the objective for this year.” — coach Sylvanus Alves.
Marriotts Ridge
2018 record: 6-4-1, 7-7-2
Coach: Quinn Khouri
Top players: Seniors Mark Lee (M) and Dhruv Patel (D); junior Cody Blessing (M).
Coach’s corner: “We are coming into the 2019 season with virtually a clean slate. After graduating 16 seniors and nine starters, we have set ourselves up to take on a brand new identity. We are looking to increase our pace of play and our ability to move the ball quickly out of pressure. Organization and discipline will be the keys to our season. We are coming in with highly skilled players in the middle of the field including Mark Lee, a four-year varsity starter who has the ability to be the best player in the county. This team is capable of pushing deep into the playoffs but we will need to remain organized and disciplined from now until October if we want to have games in November.” — coach Quinn Khouri.
Mt. Hebron
2018 record: 9-2, 11-3-1
Coach: Mike Linsenmeyer
Top players: Seniors Justin Carguilo (GK), Matt Millen (D), Nandu Saravanan (D) and Daniel Tobar (M); juniors Gabe Bonilla (M) and Jason Taylor (F); sophomores Jimmy Linsenmeyer (M) and Liam McCaffery (M).
Coach’s corner: “Last year’s team was the most improved team I have ever coach and was primarily the result of the effort of the players returning this year. If the team continues to work as hard as they did last year, and have demonstrated this preseason, we should have a good team. I am excited for the season.” — coach Mike Linsenmeyer.
Oakland Mills
2018 record: 7-4, 11-6
Coach: Don Shea
Top players: Seniors Geo Estrada (F) and Adam Mostafa (D); juniors Daniel Miranda (GK) and Taylor Nelson (M).
Coach’s corner: “We return most of our defense, which recorded nine shutouts last year, led by our starting goalie Daniel Miranda. Geo Estrada will return to the offense having scored the game-winning goal in a number of contests. Taylor Nelson is a three-year starter anchoring the midfield. Adam Mostafa has been a four-year starter in our program and will be the leader of the defense.” — coach Don Shea.
Reservoir
2018 record: 5-6, 7-7
Coach: David Obeng-Darko
Top players: Senior Michael Gonzales (D); juniors Imran Edris (M) and Glen Lee (M); sophomore Nathan Macek (M).
Coach’s corner: “The expectation of my team this year is to correct our wrongs. For a very young team, there were many good points and also not so high points during our season due to the lack of experience of a young team. The team is a year older, stronger, smarter and ready to express themselves in a mature way. The key to success will be to continue to find the perfect blend between youth and experience and close out games well. Howard County is one of the toughest leagues in the state and every game will be tough. High focus and effort for every game is non-negotiable, as the boys are aware of. As we continue to work hard, the sky is the limit for the boys. It is a special group of guys and the county gets to see that this season.” — coach David Obeng-Darko.
River Hill
2018 record: 10-0-1, 16-1-1; Howard County champions, 2A state finalists
Coach: Matt Shagogue
Top players: Seniors Cameron Clairmont (D), Julian Elguera (D), Jeff Fuentes (F) and Alex Krause (F); juniors Jed Dixon (D) and Jonah Stoutenborough (M).
Coach’s corner: “I am really excited about this year’s team. We have all the pieces in place to make a deep playoff run. We are balanced offensively and defensively. We return all four defenders from a group that conceded eight goals all year long. Alex Krause is a Player of the Year candidate. He is the best goal scorer I’ve had in my 13 years at River Hill. I expect the team to compete hard for 80 minutes every game, and I expect every player to positively contribute and impact the team. I am really excited about this group. They are great kids and hard, dedicated workers.” — coach Matt Shagogue.
Wilde Lake
2018 record: 7-2-2, 10-3-2
Coach: Trevor Shea
Top players: Seniors Jonathan Fontana (D), Kyle Eylanbekov (M/F) and Ethan Shulgold (M); juniors Liam Nesbitt (M) and Tyriq Umrani (D).
Coach’s corner: “We are returning a solid core of players from last year’s team. There are four players that have been on varsity since I took over the program in 2016 and are all strong contributors to our success. We are returning two of those players with Kyle Eylanbekov coming back from a season-ending injury against Atholton last season and Denzel Pinyin returning from McDonogh School. Ethan Shulgold led the team in goals, earning All-County and All-State honors along with making the Maryland State Olympic Development Program 2002 Team last fall. Jonathan Fontana is the anchor of our defense, returning as a four-year starter. Goalkeeper will be an interesting position for us returning second-team All-County member senior Gabrial Viteri, who may play on the field during certain games when junior Masale Robi will take over. We are looking to improve on last year’s performance by having more depth, discipline and determination throughout the season.” — coach Trevor Shea.
Chapelgate
2018 record: 2-12 MIAA C, 3-12
Coach: Grant Shipley
Top players: Junior AJ Charrier (D); sophomores Tate Alexander (D/F) and Eric Spisz (GK/D).
Glenelg Country
2018 record: 9-3 MIAA C, 10-4; MIAA C finalists
Coach: Marty Stiteler
Top players: Seniors Neal Fyock (F), Matt Palmisano (F) and Jacob Schiller (D); juniors Moyo Ariyo (M) and Ryan Clemons (M).
Coach’s corner: “The Glenelg boys soccer team will be looking to be competitive in the MIAA B Conference. Even with eight returning starters, we have an even mix of experienced players throughout each class. Our goal is to play with passion and enthusiasm each game and take the season game-by-game. With a heavy schedule of playing about three games per week, staying healthy will be a key component to our success.” — coach Marty Stiteler.