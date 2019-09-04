Howard County boys soccer aiming to end state title drought in 2019

Coach’s corner: “The expectation of my team this year is to correct our wrongs. For a very young team, there were many good points and also not so high points during our season due to the lack of experience of a young team. The team is a year older, stronger, smarter and ready to express themselves in a mature way. The key to success will be to continue to find the perfect blend between youth and experience and close out games well. Howard County is one of the toughest leagues in the state and every game will be tough. High focus and effort for every game is non-negotiable, as the boys are aware of. As we continue to work hard, the sky is the limit for the boys. It is a special group of guys and the county gets to see that this season.” — coach David Obeng-Darko.