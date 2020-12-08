Howard County Boys Soccer All-Decade

Going all the way back to the late 1970s when Wilde Lake and Oakland Mills first put the area on the map by winning on the state’s biggest stage, Howard County has long been known as a boys soccer hot bed.
Over the span of 45 years, there have been 51 Howard County teams crowned as state champions between the 1A, 2A and 3A classifications. And during the past decade, the local programs have more than carried their weight.
Since 2010, four different schools — Marriotts Ridge, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake — have claimed at least one state title. Reservoir won two championships in a span of three years (2010 and 2012), while Marriotts Ridge tied a state record with four straight 2A crowns between 2009 and 2012.
The real testament to the depth of the county, however, is the fact that every public school program has at least one winning season this decade and nine of the 12 have secured at least one region championship.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite teams and the individuals that starred on them, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2011 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2011 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year in the fall of 2010.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
Marriotts Ridge 2012 (11-0, 17-0)
Only the sixth county team to ever finish with a perfect record (no losses or ties), the Mustangs tied a state record by winning their fourth consecutive state championship. Additionally, the team won its third county crown in five years and its fifth straight region title. Overall, Marriotts Ridge outscored its opponents 48-9 and allowed just four goals during the regular season. The team capped things off by shutting out both South Carroll and Queen Anne’s in the final four. Brad Martinelli was named Player of the Year, while the group of Nick Applegate, Connor Delaney, Amir Najib and Zach Santangelo were all named All-County as well.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
River Hill
There were a couple county programs that finished the decade with more state titles than the Hawks (Marriotts Ridge and Reservoir), but no school can rival River Hill’s consistency over the last 10 years under head coach Matt Shagogue. Since 2010, the team has won five county titles, four region crowns and earned a state title (2014). Even more impressive, though, is that River Hill hasn’t had a single losing season in county play and has won double-digit games overall in every season this decade. Twice the Hawks were unbeaten in league play (2014 and 2018). Individually, Mike Heitzmann (2014) and Justin Harris (2018) were each named Player of the Year before going on to play at the University of Maryland. There were 13 different Hawks’ players that were named All-County multiple times since 2010.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Brad Martinelli, Marriotts Ridge (2012)
An impact player from the minute he stepped on the field as a freshman on varsity, Martinelli was a key contributor in the midfield on four straight state-championship teams for Marriotts Ridge. He finished his high school career with 83 points (25 goals and 33 assists), which was more than any other county player between 2009-2012. He finished with 30 or more points as a junior and senior. But he was just as valuable as a leader, serving as the lone active captain for a Mustangs’ team in 2012 that went undefeated. He went on to play in college at Salisbury University.
“Simply put, Brad’s a winner,” coach Kevin Flynn said in 2012. “He’s the guy you want on your team if you need a goal, an assist or even to just control a ball in the midfield. When it was win or go home there was no one better. It’s hard to imagine a better four years than Brad ended up putting together.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Forward
Mike Glazer, Marriotts Ridge (2010). Glazer was a very good outside midfielder as a junior, registering 11 goals and 3 assists on his way to second-team All-County honors. But it was as he transitioned to forward as a senior that he put together one of the all-time great offensive seasons in Howard County history. He ended up scoring 25 goals, the most by a county player this decade and among the top 10 single-season goal totals all time in the county. He had three hat tricks, including three of the team’s four goals in a state semifinal victory over Eastern Tech. Glazer helped Marriotts Ridge to state titles in both 2009 and 2010 before going on to play in college at Saint Joseph’s University.
“You start not just anticipating goals, but special goals,” coach Kevin Flynn said in 2010. “You could feel the excitement throughout the entire team every time he just got the ball. Guys knew if they got the ball on his foot, there was a good chance he was going to make something happen.”
Anderson Marroquin, Hammond (2017). A four-year varsity player, Marroquin led the Golden Bears in goals every year of high school and was recognized as a first team All-County forward as a junior before taking home Player of the Year honors as a senior. Not only do his career totals of 42 goals and 21 assists rank him among the best in Hammond history, but his senior season total of 61 points (22 goals and 17 assists) is in the top 10 single-season efforts in county history. It’s the most points and assists by a county player in a season this decade. He started his college career at Howard Community College — setting a program record for goals (54) in two seasons — before moving on to join Davis & Elkins College.
“What stood out was certainly his finishing ability, as you can tell with how many goals he put away this year,” Hammond coach David Reamer said in 2017. “Last year a lot of it was get Anderson the ball and have him drive at the team. We worked on working as a team, so a lot of times it was getting those two or three passes and combinations to create that last opportunity on goal. He was very open and willing and listened and did really a fantastic job with that aspect of the game.”
Ammar Narmouq, Centennial (2016). A three-year starter who finished as one of the Eagles’ top two scorers in each of those campaigns — including leading the county with 44 points (19 goals and 6 assists) as a senior — Narmouq finished as a two-time All-County selection. He spent time in the midfield, but primarily thrived as a forward up top. In his high school career, he compiled totals of 34 goals and 9 assists.
“Ammar is very passionate about the game of soccer, working very hard and never complaining,” Centennial coach Mario Moonasingh said in 2016. “He’s the kid that was always at practice earlier than the other players working on shooting and his first touch.”
Hymad Ndiaye, Oakland Mills (2015). A three-year offensive standout for the Scorpions, Ndiaye made All-County as a junior and senior. He improved each season statistically, punctuated by 15 goals and four assists as a senior in 2015. For his career, he racked up 31 goals and 18 assists while helping Oakland Mills win 10 or more games in three straight seasons. Ndiaye played in college for CCBC-Catonsville before playing professionally with the Baltimore Blast.
“Coaches said it several times this year ... they knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop him,” coach Don Shea said in 2015. “In the open field, he’s as good as anyone I’ve coached and the unfortunate thing was we didn’t have much up top around him. We had to be creative, get him on the wing a little more just so that he could get the ball, because when he got one-on-one he won that match-up almost every time.”
Ousman Touray, Wilde Lake (2020). With his senior season still yet to come, Touray’s single varsity campaign to date was one to remember. On his way to Player of the Year honors, he was the offensive catalyst for a Wildecats’ team that won the program’s first region and state titles since 1997. He finished with a county-best 23 goals to go along with five assists — a total of 51 points that is among the top 15 best single-season totals in county history. Even better, he scored in the biggest moments. He had the game-tying goal against Huntingtown in the state quarterfinals, the tying and winning goals in the state semis against Mt. Hebron and then the game winner in overtime against C. Milton Wright to clinch the 3A state title.
“I don’t think he really completely understands fully yet how much he did accomplish,” coach Trevor Shea said in 2019. “He’s just come so far in this last year. His form just gets more natural the more he plays.”
Jake Turney, River Hill (2013). A three-time first team All-County selection, Turney was a key piece for the Hawks on varsity all four years of high school. On his way to registering career totals of 25 goals and 16 assists, he posted at least six goals and four assists each year from his sophomore season on. He was a captain as a junior and senior before going on to play one season in college at UNC-Wilmington.
“It was no secret, Jake was the focal point for other teams and he handled it well,” coach Matt Shagogue said following Turney’s junior season in 2012. “His work rate is so tremendous that we were able to move him around and find ways to free him up. And when he gets the ball, he holds off defenders so well that he’s always dangerous no matter where he is.”
Midfield
Colin Bonner, Reservoir (2011). Bonner was at the center of Reservoir’s push as a program to prominence on the county and state levels, helping the Gators to double-digit victories in each of his three seasons as a starter. More importantly, he led the program to its first state title in 2010 as a first team selection and then its first county championship as a senior in 2011 on his way to being named Player of the Year. For his career, on the strength of 30-point seasons in 2010 and 2011, he finished with 26 goals and 28 assists. Bonner went on to play in college at UNC-Wilmington.
“We knew he was special when we brought him up his freshman year for the playoffs and his first touch was a goal,” Reservoir coach Paul Linkins said in 2011. “It’s been fun watching him grow. The last two years he kind of stepped up where we needed him. This year it was his team.”
Josh Fawole, Long Reach (2015). Over his final three high school seasons, Fawole made All-County three times — twice named first team — and compiled combined totals of 24 goals and 11 assists as a versatile midfielder that also spent time at forward. Included along the way to finishing with 11 goals as a senior was a four-goal game in a win over Wilde Lake. He went on to have a decorated playing career in college at Loyola University.
“He’s been a game-changer for our program,” coach John Horner said of Fawole in 2015. “He has an aggression and tenacity that separates him from a lot of other players and he’s the kind of dominant force that is capable of putting the team on his back. There were several times when his will wasn’t going to be denied.”
Justin Harris, River Hill (2018). After playing academy as a freshman, Harris returned to River Hill as a sophomore and went on to put together a decorated three-year varsity career. He made All-County all three seasons, capped by earning Player of the Year honors as a senior. During that final 2018 campaign, he finished with career highs of 14 goals and 10 assists to bring his career total to 68 points (23 goals and 22 assists). He helped lead the Hawks to back-to-back county titles and berths in the 2A state championship games as a junior and senior before heading off to play at the University of Maryland.
“I could see he had it in him [as a sophomore] but I knew he would have to be pushed and given some confidence and the ability to go out there and play through mistakes and all that stuff,” coach Matt Shagogue said following Harris’ senior season in 2018. “It was a conversation I had a lot with him when he was starting as a sophomore, the potential I saw in him. I thought he could be the best player in the league and I’d share that with him. It’s something I’ve seen in him for a number of years. It just seemed to all click this year.”
Mike Heitzmann, River Hill (2015). A four-year starter for a Hawks’ program that won two county, two region and one state title during his tenure, Heitzmann consistently delivered in the biggest moments on his way to being named first team All-County twice and Player of the Year as a junior. He scored at least eight goals in each of his final three seasons on the way to finishing with career totals of 35 goals and 18 assists. After graduating, Hetizmann went on to play at the University of Maryland and helped the team win a National Championship in 2018.
“Looking back on it, Mike was the one that established the tone for us,” said River Hill coach Matt Shagogue in 2014 following the Hawks’ state championship season. “We had five or six games in those first 10 or so days, and they were some tough games too. So it was critical for us to hit the ground running, and I think Mike understood that and he carried us. His play early allowed us to get in a rhythm and then all of a sudden everyone found their roles and we were clicking on all cylinders.”
Johnny Linsenmeyer, Mt. Hebron (2016). The only player this decade to be named Player of the Year twice, Linsenmeyer was a four-time All-County performer who helped spearhead the Vikings to a pair of county titles and a region championship during his time with the program. He spent most of his career as a central midfielder but did push up top as a senior to post the best offensive numbers of his career (13 goals and 8 assists). Overall, he finished his four years on varsity with a total of 106 points (38 goals and 30 assists) — which rank as the most this decade by a county player.
“He did a lot of things for us this year, cleaned up a lot of messes and was willing to go outside his comfort zone in order to help the team,” said Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer in 2016. “What it came down to was that we needed someone up top that could make good, quick decisions as we got the ball forward and he was the guy. I thought it was a role that he really grew in to.”
Amir Najib, Marriotts Ridge (2013). As a four-year varsity player who made All-County three times, including being named Player of the Year as a senior in 2013, Najib is right there with the greatest players in Mustangs’ program history. He finished with 94 points in his career (39 goals and 16 assists). He registered 52 of those points as a senior, scoring a county-best 21 goals to go along with 10 assists. During his time on varsity, Marriotts Ridge won three state titles and two county championships. Najib went on to play in college at Old Dominion University.
“I tell you what, his work rate is the best we’ve ever had. In terms of getting up and down the field both ways, there is nobody better than Amir,” Marriotts Ridge coach Kevin Flynn said in 2013. “His competitiveness is on an entirely different level. He was obviously an excellent attacking midfielder, but, if we had asked him to, he could have easily been the best defensive midfielder on the team. He has the skills to play anywhere.”
Patrick Sullivan, Marriotts Ridge (2010). A first team All-County selection as a sophomore and senior, sandwiched around being named Player of the Year as a junior in 2009, Sullivan was a four-year varsity standout that helped lead the Mustangs to two county, three region and two state championships. He compiled career totals of 31 goals and 22 assists, with no score bigger than the game-winning goal he scored against Liberty to secure the 2A state title as a senior. But what made him so valuable was the all-around player he became on both sides of the field.
“He’s so competitive that whatever it would take to win, that’s what he was willing to do,” coach Kevin Flynn said in 2010. “When we needed that offensive push, he would push forward. When we needed to clamp down defensively, he hung back. We’ve had a lot of great players come through here, but he leaves as probably the most decorated of them all.”
Defense
Derek Chan, Atholton (2011). While he played primarily offense for his club team, Chan established himself defensively right away as a freshman for the Raiders and went on to be a four-year starter at sweeper. Atholton experimented with pushing him forward as a junior, but his presence was just too valuable in the back. Chan ended up making All-County all four years of high school for a Raiders’ program that never finished below .500 in county play during his tenure and won a region title in 2009. In addition to locking things down defensively and kick-starting the team’s transition game, he also pushed forward as a senior to contribute four goals and two assists on offense. He made All-State three times.
“To have him play the way he has as a freshman and sophomore in a position you almost always see teams putting a junior or senior in, has truly been amazing,” Atholton coach Roch DeFrances said after Chan was named first team All-County as a sophomore in 2009. “He just turns things around back there. The space he makes up and the balls he gets to … you can’t put a price on that.”
Connor Delaney, Marriotts Ridge (2012). The 6-foot-3 Delaney was an indispensable weapon for the Mustangs on both ends of the field during his three years as a varsity starter — helping Marriotts Ridge to a state title in each of those campaigns. He made All-County twice, registering a combined 10 goals and eight assists between his junior and senior seasons. But it was as a senior that he truly left his mark, helping the undefeated Mustangs register 11 shutouts and then also pushing forward to register 21 points offensively. Among his biggest games was scoring twice in a state championship win over Queen Anne’s during that 2012 season.
“For Connor it all starts with balls in the air,” coach Kevin Flynn said in 2012. “On offense we would push him up for long throws and corners and that’s how he got most of his goals. Then, on defense, he dominated by winning punts and goal kicks. The ball is in the air a lot in high school soccer and there are very few better than him in that area.”
Alex Driessen, Wilde Lake (2010). Voted as the county’s co-Player of the Year by the coaches following his senior season in 2010, Driessen was a four-year starter, two-year captain and two-time first-team All-County selection. He was the undisputed leader for the county-champion Wildecats as a senior and even pushed up to help out on attack. In 2010, he accumulated two assists and four goals — three of which were game-winning scores. He started his college career at Loyola University before finishing at St. Mary’s College.
“It’s tough to put into words what he has meant to this program,” coach Matt Pickett said in 2010. “His understanding of the game and his ability to articulate that to other players was so advanced for a high school kid.”
Kyle Saunderson, Reservoir (2014). A full-time starter at center back his final three years of high school, who occasionally pushed forward into the midfield, Saunderson was the heart and soul of the Gators’ defense on the way to being named a two-time first team All-County selection. With him helping anchor the backline, Reservoir won the 3A state championship in 2012 and then finished among the top three county squads the next two years. When he did push forward, Saunderson added career totals of five goals and 13 assists. He went on to play in college at UMBC.
“What he does, a lot of it doesn’t light up the stat sheet, but they are all things that help you win,” coach Josh Sullivan said in 2014. “Every ball in the air in the midfield, Kyle seemed like he won them all. He has a great long throw, he’s a great target on set pieces and he has a huge leg that is great on clears.”
Luke Turney, River Hill (2015). Turney moved around plenty in his three years as a varsity starter, starting at defender, moving up to play attacking midfield and then returning to anchor the team’s defense again as a senior. But regardless of where he was on the field, the two-time All-County selection was a leader for a Hawks’ program that went a combined 46-5-1 between 2013-2015 and earned two county championships, two region titles and a state crown. As a senior, Turney helped River Hill surrender only nine goals in 15 games before going on to play in college at the University of Mary Washington.
“He solidified everything back there and really settled things down in an area where we had some new faces,” coach Matt Shagogue said in 2015. “He’s physical, smart and fast ... all which played well back there. He essentially was another coach on the field, allowing us to make changes on the fly.”
Goalie
Noah Bathras, Atholton (2015). After splitting time in net as a freshman, Bathras became one of the county’s elite goalies over his final three years. He made first team All-County twice, registering 84 saves as a junior and 104 as a senior. And he saved some of his biggest performances for the biggest moments, registering two shutouts during the playoffs of his senior year to help the Raiders win the 3A East region title. In the region final against heavily-favored Centennial, he made seven stops in a 3-0 win.
“The real beauty about Noah, he’s such a smart kid that he was able to pick up what we were trying to do defensively very quickly and relay that to the other defenders,” said coach Mike Bouman in 2015. “You combine that with his natural ability to stop shots and react, and you can see why he was so valuable.”
Tomas Potts, River Hill (2015). Taking over as River Hill’s starting goalie midway through his freshman year, Potts grew into a dominant presence for a Hawks’ program that went 50-7-2 with him as the starter between 2012-2015. During that stretch, he registered 38 career shutouts and was named first team All-County as a junior and senior. He led all county goalies in goals against in each of his final three seasons, allowing 10 or less in each of those campaigns. He was particularly dynamic during the playoffs in his career, helping River Hill win four times in shootouts during his sophomore and junior seasons — securing a state title in 2014.
“You almost take for granted having someone like Tommy back there. Sure, he took some lumps when we threw him in there as a freshman, but he developed quickly into a confident and talented goalie,” coach Matt Shagogue said in 2015. “You never had to worry about him. You knew he was going to bail us out of tough situations and keep us in games.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
F Nick Applegate, Marriotts Ridge (2012). After getting pulled up to varsity at the end of his sophomore season, Applegate blossomed into a two-time All-County forward who finished among the county’s top three scorers as a junior and senior. He posted a combined 17 goals and 22 assists between the 2011 and 2012 seasons, helping Marriotts Ridge to state titles each year.
F Atticus Cooke, Mt. Hebron (2015). The county’s leading scorer in 2014 with 13 goals and 35 points, Cooke was a three-year varsity starter and was twice named first team All-County. He finished with 26 goals and 15 assists in his career, helping lead the Vikings to a county title in 2015, before going on to play at Roanoke College.
F Jeff Kammerer, Marriotts Ridge (2013). A Player of the Year candidate following a senior season where he registered 21 goals and eight assists, Kammerer scored in 15 straight games during that 2013 campaign. As a junior, he also was one of the area’s top scorers with eight goals and three assists.
F Hans Kouame, Oakland Mills (2013). As the main piece up top for an Oakland Mills team that won 13 games in 2012 and then broke through for the program’s first region title in 10 years in 2013, Kouame was a dangerous finisher. He compiled totals of 24 goals and 13 assists while making All-County as a junior and senior, with 11 of those goals serving as game-winners.
F Alex Krause, River Hill (2019). Following two years playing academy, Krause came in and dominated offensively on the way to two straight first team All-County seasons. He posted a combined 63 points (24 goals and 15 assists) while helping lead River Hill to back-to-back county championships.
F Dylan Royalty, Atholton (2015). A three-year varsity player, Royalty bettered his goal and assist totals each season and made first team All-County twice. He peaked as a senior with 12 goals and eight assists, finishing his career with 66 points (25 goals, 16 assists). He went on to play at Lafayette College.
F Aidan Wisely, Glenelg Country (2016). Although he spent only two years in the program, Wisely made the most of them.. As a junior, he set a Glenelg Country single-season record with 37 goals to go along with nine assists and then followed that up with 16 goals and 6 assists as a senior.
MF Vince Broccolino, Mt. Hebron (2018). A three-year varsity starter, two-year captain and two-time first team All-County selection, Broccolino helped the Vikings finish second or better in the county standings every year between 2016-2018 — including winning county and region titles in 2016. He finished with career totals of 27 goals and 19 assists.
MF David Harris, Reservoir (2014). The Gators’ top goal scorer as a junior and senior, Harris spent time in the midfield and at forward during his high school career while being named All-County twice. He finished with 37 points in his career, including finishing second in the county with 12 goals as a senior.
MF Zach(ary) Johnson, Wilde Lake (2011). A first team selection as both a forward (2010) and a midfielder (2011), Johnson was a huge part of Wilde Lake winning a county title in 2010. Despite spending significant time helping out on the defensive side of the field as a sophomore and senior, he finished his career with 12 goals and 5 assists.
MF Alex Keppler, Centennial (2017). Significantly improving in each of his three years as a varsity starter, Keppler made All-County as a junior and senior while helping the Eagles to a region championship in 2017. He finished his career with 23 goals and 10 assists, including posting 43 points as a senior.
MF Michael Merkey, Centennial (2015). A Player of the Year finalist as a senior, Merkey graduated as a two-time All-County selection and three-year varsity starter. He posted a combined 61 points in his career, including a county-best 19 goals as a senior.
MF Pat Palin, Mt. Hebron (2015). Compiling career totals of 23 goals and 10 assists during his four years on varsity, Palin made All-County twice and was the motor in the middle for a Vikings program that compiled a combined 48 victories between 2012-2015. He went on to play at McDaniel College.
MF Zach Riso, River Hill (2013). A four-year varsity player who made first team All-County as a junior and senior, Riso did a little bit of everything from his midfield position on the way to career totals of 23 goals and 19 assists. He was at his best on the big stage, with seven of those goals and five of the assists coming during the postseason.
MF Emilio Rodas, Reservoir (2013). As a two-time first team All-County selection, Rodas was widely regarded as the county’s best on corners and free kicks during his three-year run as a varsity starter. He helped the Gators to a county title in 2011 and a state crown in 2012, compiling career totals of 5 goals and 15 assists — including assisting on two game-winning goals during the 2012 playoffs.
D Sean Corcoran, Marriotts Ridge (2011). Arguably the Mustangs’ best pure defender on the 2010 and 2011 state championship teams, Corcoran was a captain as a senior and helped Marriotts Ridge only allow two goals in the playoffs that season.
D Jack Jacobs, Atholton (2013). As a two-year captain and two-year first team All-County performer, Jacobs was the anchor in the back for the Raiders as a stopper and sweeper who also excelled on long throws and direct kicks. He tallied a combined six goals and five assists between his junior and senior seasons.
D Eli Phillips, Oakland Mills (2013). A two-year captain who started every game all four years he was on varsity, Phillips was another instrumental piece in the Scorpions’ rise as a program during the beginning of the decade. As a senior, on the way to first team All-County honors, he led a defense that posted four shutouts and helped Oakland Mills to its first region title since 2003.
D Zack Smythe, Wilde Lake (2013). A starter as a freshman on the Wildecats’ county-championship squad, Smythe was as consistent as they come during his four years on varsity — making all-county three times, including first team twice. He even pushed forward on occasion, adding two goals and two assists as a senior in 2013.
D Peter Vorel, Centennial (2012). Vorel spent his first three varsity seasons playing primarily as a starter at center back before pushing forward into a more offensive-minded midfield role as a senior and finishing with 19 points. He led Centennial to a winning record in each of his three seasons as captain, including to a second-place county finish in 2012.
G Hassan Mostafa, Oakland Mills (2012). A four-year starter and two-year captain, Mostafa was at the heart of Oakland Mills’ turnaround as a program — going from two county wins in 2009 to eight victories and a third-place finish in 2012. As a senior, Mostafa made first-team All-County and second-team All-State while recording seven shutouts and being scored on just 10 times in 17 games. Mostafa is now the girls soccer coach at Oakland Mills.
G Nick Voyton, River Hill (2011). A four-year starter in goal, Voyton improved every year while garnering first-team honors as both a junior and senior. He posted a save percentage of 88.8 percent or better in both 2010 and 2011. Voyton compiled a career total of 290 saves and helped the Hawks win at least eight county games in each of his seasons in net.
ATHOLTON
Team of Decade: 2015 (4-6-1, 8-10-1)
The Raiders had five seasons this decade where they finished at .500 or better in county play and, while 2015 wasn’t one of them, it was postseason success that separated this group from the rest. Atholton won the 3A East regional championship to secure the program’s first berth in the state semifinals since 2009 and did so by rebounding from two straight losses to close the regular season. The team won four playoff games — three on the road — and punctuated things with a 3-0 victory over Centennial for the region title. Noah Bathras, Nathan Kim and Dylan Royalty were all named All-County.
Player of the Decade: Derek Chan (2011)
While he played primarily offense for his club team, Chan established himself defensively right away as a freshman for the Raiders and went on to be a four-year starter at sweeper. Atholton experimented with pushing him forward as a junior, but his presence was just too valuable in the back. Chan ended up making All-County all four years of high school for a Raiders’ program that never finished below .500 in county play during his tenure and won a region title in 2009. In addition to locking things down defensively and kick-starting the team’s transition game, he also pushed forward as a senior to contribute four goals and two assists on offense. He made All-State three times.
“To have him play the way he has as a freshman and sophomore in a position you almost always see teams putting a junior or senior in, has truly been amazing,” Atholton coach Roch DeFrances said after Chan was named first team All-County as a sophomore in 2009. “He just turns things around back there. The space he makes up and the balls he gets to … you can’t put a price on that.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
F Emilio Altimirano (2011)
F Tejas Khanna (2017)
F Dylan Royalty (2015)
MF Christian Brosnan (2013)
MF Max Bryant (2016)
MF Chris Johnson (2014)
MF Christian Riordan (2018)
MF Joe Tolson (2013)
D Derek Chan (2011)
D Jackson Hughes (2017)
D Jack Jacobs (2013)
D Nathan Kim (2015)
D Kamau Richardson (2019)
D Kyle Royalty (2011)
G Noah Bathras (2015)
G Kyle Forbes (2011)
CENTENNIAL
Team of Decade: 2017 (7-3-1, 11-5-1)
During a decade where the Eagles finished with an overall record of .500 or above every single season, there were plenty of candidates for team of the decade — including the 2012 squad that went 12-2-1. But it was the 2017 group that holds the distinction of breaking through for the program’s first region championship since 1996. It was a thrilling ride to the title as well, with the Eagles defeating Mt. Hebron in penalty kicks in the region semifinals and then J.M. Bennett in overtime for the 3A East region crown. The trio of Hamzah Elhabashy, Nick Haskins and Alex Keppler — who combined for 33 goals and 24 assists — were all named All-County.
Player of Decade: Ammar Narmouq (2016)
A three-year starter who finished as one of the Eagles’ top two scorers in each of those campaigns — including leading the county with 44 points (19 goals and 6 assists) as a senior — Narmouq finished as a two-time All-County selection. He spent time in the midfield, but primarily thrived as a forward up top. In his high school career, he compiled totals of 34 goals and 9 assists.
“Ammar is very passionate about the game of soccer, working very hard and never complaining,” Centennial coach Mario Moonasingh said in 2016. “He’s the kid that was always at practice earlier than the other players working on shooting and his first touch.”
All-Decade Centennial Team
F Bryson Baker (2020)
F Hamzah Elhabashy (2018)
F Ammar Narmouq (2016)
F Noah Taylor (2016)
MF Max Dwyer (2013)
MF Nick Haskins (2017)
MF Alex Keppler (2017)
MF Michael Merkey (2015)
MF Andrey Pavlov (2011)
MF Heston Priestley (2013)
MF Max Yarosh (2012)
D Bradley Benson (2012)
D Danny Mooney (2013)
D Matt Villanyi (2010)
D Peter Vorel (2012)
G Jackson Bicknell (2012)
G Aaron Russell (2010)
CHAPELGATE
Team of Decade: 2011 (9-2-2, 11-4-2)
The only time this decade that the Yellowjackets reached double digit victories overall, Chapelgate was among the top teams in the MIAA C Conference Black Division all season. The team made it to the conference semifinals, defeating Mount Carmel 5-1 in the quarterfinals, before losing by a goal against Saints Peter & Paul. Brian Handy, Dylan Snyder and Jonathan Thomas all made the All-Conference team.
Player of Decade: Brian Handy (2011)
A two-time MIAA C All-Conference defender, Handy was an instrumental piece for the Yellowjackets throughout his time on varsity — including as a sophomore while helping the program to the MIAA C Conference championship. By the time he was a senior, he helped pave the way back toward the top of the conference and an 11-4-2 record.
“We’ve built our defense around Brian, who has grown into a leader for our program,” coach Jason Bennett said prior to the 2011 season. “He’s been instrumental in grooming the younger guys around him.”
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
F Sam Rivera (2013)
F Mark Rolewicz (2018)
F Jonathan Thomas (2011)
MF Marc Little (2016)
MF Andrew Phillips (2018)
MF Dylan Snyder (2011)
MF Kunle Soniregun (2014)
MF Wale Soniregun (2011)
MF Charlie Tibbles (2015)
D Brian Handy (2011)
D Grant Martin (2020)
D Eric Yang (2018)
G Tommy Carlson (2014)
G Steve Handy (2010)
GLENELG
Team of Decade: 2016 (6-4-1, 7-5-1)
Building on a sixth-place finish in the county in 2015, the 2016 squad goes down as the lone Glenelg team this decade to finish with a winning record in county play and overall. The team finished with two shutouts and held six opponents to a goal or less. On the other side of the field, the offense scored 27 goals in 13 games. In the postseason, the Gladiators opened with a 5-2 victory over Wilde Lake before losing to eventual state finalist Mt. Hebron. Seniors Ramzy Ahmed and Guy Mobeka were both named to the All-County first team.
Player of Decade: Guy Mobeka (2016)
Pulled up to varsity at the end of his sophomore year, Mobeka quickly developed into one of the county’s premier defenders on his way to being named first team All-County as a junior and senior. He’s the only Glenelg player this decade to be named first team more than once. His presence defensively also went a long way to helping the Gladiators to success as a team, as the team won a combined 12 games in 2015 and 2016 — finishing in the top half of the county standings each season.
“With having a new goalie and some injuries early on, he was critical in shaping the defense early in the year,” coach Joseph Osborne said in 2016. “He was a phenomenal player for us on set pieces, going and getting a head on the ball. And as one of the vocal leaders on the team, he led not only by example, but also through what he said.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
F Ramzy Ahmed (2016)
F Mike Messina (2011)
F Nick Stamatakis (2014)
F Neal Tobiason (2010)
MF Andrew Heisig (2015)
MF Charlie Mavronis (2017)
MF Jason Mitchell (2014)
MF Adrian Mobeka (2013)
MF Christian Von Rauntenkranz (2012)
MF Martin Wang (2016)
D Dylan DuBeau (2015)
D Bryce Helensky (2013)
D Jeff Jacoby (2011)
D Guy Mobeka (2016)
G Zack Haussler (2013)
G Matt Thurnes (2020)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of Decade: 2016 (6-0-1, 10-2-2)
The Dragons brought back eight starters from the previous season and went on to finish undefeated in league play for the only time this decade, winning the regular-season crown in the MIAA C Conference under the guidance of coach Ryan Hellem. The team then advanced to the conference championship game courtesy of a 2-1 win over St. John’s Catholic Prep in the semifinals. Ultimately Gleneleg Country fell just short of a title with a 2-1 double OT loss against Concordia Prep — a team the Dragons defeated 4-3 in the regular season. It’s one of four times since 2010 that the Dragons finished with double-digit wins overall. Nicolas Clemons, Camden Fisher, Trevor Ryerson, Riley Schmidt and Aidan Wisely all made the All-Conference team.
Player of Decade: Aidan Wisely (2016)
Although he spent only two years in the program, Wisely made the most of them with two of the top offensive seasons in school history. As a junior, he set a Glenelg Country single-season record with 37 goals to go along with nine assists. Then he followed that up with 16 goals and 6 assists as a senior. The Dragons made the MIAA C Conference championship game both seasons Wisely was on the squad and also won the regular-season title his senior year in 2016. He went on to play at York College.
“Aidan has the unique ability to receive the ball, turn and face the opponent, and take them one-versus-one ... many times one-versus-three,” Glenelg Country coach Ryan Hellem said in 2016. “Beyond his soccer skills, he is humble, selfless and is always there to support his teammates.”
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
F Neal Fyock (2019)
F Parker Holbrook (2017)
F Sam McAuliffe (2011)
F Aidan Wisely (2016)
MF Nicolas Clemons (2016)
MF Peter Karabatis (2018)
MF Griffin Keane (2014)
MF Trevor Ryerson (2016)
MF Jacob Schiller (2019)
D Reid Chaconas (2015)
D Camden Fisher (2016)
D Ben Jordan (2010)
D Tyler Russo (2018)
D Riley Schmidt (2016)
D Jacob Schiller (2019)
G Eric Wootton (2015)
HAMMOND
Team of Decade: 2017 (5-4-2, 7-6-2)
The lone season this decade that the Golden Bears finished above .500 in either county play or overall, the 2017 squad featured a powerful offense that scored 57 goals overall. During a three-game win streak during the middle of the regular season, Hammond scored a combined 12 goals in victories over Centennial, Mt. Hebron and Reservoir. The team ended up losing in penalty kicks in the opening round of the 2A South region playoffs. Anderson Marroquin was named Player of the Year and Brennan Reamer joined him on the All-County team.
Player of Decade: Anderson Marroquin (2017)
A four-year varsity player, Marroquin led the Golden Bears in goals every year of high school and was recognized as a first team All-County forward as a junior before taking home Player of the Year honors as a senior. Not only do his career totals of 42 goals and 21 assists rank him among the best in Hammond history, but his senior season total of 61 points (22 goals and 17 assists) is in the top 10 single-season efforts in county history. It’s the most points and assists by a county player in a season this decade. He started his college career at Howard Community College — setting a program record for goals (54) in two seasons — before moving on to join Davis & Elkins College.
“What stood out was certainly his finishing ability, as you can tell with how many goals he put away this year,” Hammond coach David Reamer said in 2017. “Last year a lot of it was get Anderson the ball and have him drive at the team. We worked on working as a team, so a lot of times it was getting those two or three passes and combinations to create that last opportunity on goal. He was very open and willing and listened and did really a fantastic job with that aspect of the game.”
All-Decade Hammond Team
F Jon Lippitt (2012)
F Anderson Marroquin (2017)
F Isaac Owusu (2020)
F Emmanuel Pope (2018)
F Brennan Reamer (2018)
MF Kevin Hernandez (2019)
MF Darren Ketchum (2015)
MF Jake Nelson (2010)
MF Anthony Perez (2016)
MF Elliott Quinteros (2012)
MF Ty Reamer (2010)
D Nathan Borowski (2013)
D Orlando Canales (2014)
D Nobel Sindjui (2010)
G Scott Lastova (2013)
HOWARD
Team of Decade: 2014 (5-5-1, 9-6-1)
It took the Lions a bit to get going, as the team was below .500 midway through the season while developing chemistry with several new faces in the fold. But the team picked up steam toward the end of the regular season into the playoffs and went on to secure the program’s first region championship since 1989. Howard earned a comeback victory over Dulaney in the 4A North region title matchup. Newcomers to the team Gavin Boyer and Jordan Griggs each made first team All-County, while Scott Bruner earned second team honors.
Player of Decade: Robbie Ryerson (2020)
A three-year starter in the midfield who has still yet to play his senior year, Ryerson was a piece to build around for the Lions from the time he first stepped onto the field as a freshman. He became known county wide as a junior on the way to being name first team All-County, registering five goals and six assists (16 points) while helping lead Howard to second-place in the county standings. In his career to date, Ryerson has compiled totals of 14 goals and 12 assists.
“Robbie has been an impact player for us ever since his freshman year,” Howard coach Nils Schroder said in 2019. “Robbie has had a lot of signature moments this season and he has an engine that never allows him to quit and he is never out of a play.”
All-Decade Howard Team
F Gavin Boyer (2014)
F Jordan Evans (2015)
F Monssef Marrakchi (2017)
MF Ryan Binkley (2012)
MF Mark Bruner (2017)
MF Scott Bruner (2014)
MF Matt Flynn (2016)
MF Robbie Ryerson (2020)
MF Alex Salinas (2010)
D Matt Blum (2016)
D Jeff Bruner (2019)
D Jordan Griggs (2014)
D Spencer Phillips (2011)
D Chris Sharkey (2019)
G Brendan Harlove (2016)
G Colin Sutch (2019)
LONG REACH
Team of Decade 2015 (5-5-1, 8-7-1)
The lone time this decade that the Lightning finished with a winning overall record, the 2015 squad ended up winning five league games and placing fifth in the county standings. Included along the way was a string of four shutout victories in five games — over Southern, Hammond, Wilde Lake and Reservoir — during the middle of the season. Long Reach opened the playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Glenelg. The powerful scoring combination of Joshua Fawole and Quentin Vaiente, who helped lead an attack that scored 22 goals on the season, each received All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Joshua Fawole (2015)
Over his final three high school seasons, Fawole made All-County three times — twice named first team — and compiled combined totals of 24 goals and 11 assists as a versatile midfielder that also spent time at forward. Included along the way to finishing with 11 goals as a senior was a four-goal game in a win over Wilde Lake. He went on to have a decorated playing career in college at Loyola University.
“He’s been a game-changer for our program,” coach John Horner said of Fawole in 2015. “He has an aggression and tenacity that separates him from a lot of other players and he’s the kind of dominant force that is capable of putting the team on his back. There were several times when his will wasn’t going to be denied.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
F Hak Kai (2015)
F Pa Lung (2014)
F Jack Toohey (2016)
F Quentin Valiente (2015)
MF Stevan Ditter (2012)
MF Jonathan Fawole (2017)
MF Josh Fawole (2015)
MF Chris Flowers (2016)
D David Ceasar (2015)
D Justin Hotchkiss (2017)
D Nathan Kundrat (2014)
G Jonathan Antes (2015)
G Kevin Pina (2018)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2012 (11-0, 17-0)
Only the sixth county team to ever finish with a perfect record (no losses or ties), the Mustangs tied a state record by winning their fourth consecutive state championship. Additionally, the team won its third county crown in five years and its fifth straight region title. Overall, Marriotts Ridge outscored its opponents 48-9 and allowed just four goals during the regular season. The team capped things off by shutting out both South Carroll and Queen Anne’s in the final four. Brad Martinelli was named Player of the Year, while the group of Nick Applegate, Connor Delaney, Amir Najib and Zach Santangelo were all named All-County as well.
Player of the Decade: Brad Martinelli (2012)
An impact player from the minute he stepped on the field as a freshman on varsity, Martinelli was a key contributor in the midfield on four straight state-championship teams for Marriotts Ridge. He finished his high school career with 83 points (25 goals and 33 assists), which was more than any other county player between 2009-2012. He finished with 30 or more points as a junior and senior. But he was just as valuable as a leader, serving as the lone active captain for a Mustangs’ team in 2012 that went undefeated. He went on to play in college at Salisbury University.
“Simply put, Brad’s a winner,” coach Kevin Flynn said in 2012. “He’s the guy you want on your team if you need a goal, an assist or even to just control a ball in the midfield. When it was win or go home there was no one better. It’s hard to imagine a better four years than Brad ended up putting together.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
F Nick Applegate (2012)
F Mike Glazer (2010)
F Jeff Kammerer (2013)
F Simon Klementsen (2016)
MF Mark Lee (2019)
MF Brad Martinelli (2012)
MF Amir Najib (2013)
MF Patrick Sullivan (2010)
MF Brady Trenchard (2017)
D Sean Corcoran (2011)
D Connor Delaney (2012)
D Sang Lee (2010)
D Zach Santangelo (2012)
D Matt Voland (2018)
G Pat Moore (2012)
G Yaw Owusu-Boaitey (2016)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2016 (10-1, 16-2)
After losing in penalty kicks in the playoffs each of the previous four seasons, Mt. Hebron finally broke through to win a region championship. It goes down as one of three region titles this decade for the Vikings, who ended up making it to the 3A state finals before losing a heartbreaker by a score of 1-0 against Urbana for the title. Still, it’s the only time since 2010 that Mt. Hebron won a county and region title in the same season — rolling off 10 straight league wins following an early defeat against Reservoir. Johnny Linsenmeyer was named Player of the Year, while
Player of the Decade: Johnny Linsenmeyer (2016)
The only player this decade to be named Player of the Year twice, Linsenmeyer was a four-time All-County performer who helped spearhead the Vikings to a pair of county titles and a region championship during his time with the program. He spent most of his career as a central midfielder but did push up top as a senior to post the best offensive numbers of his career (13 goals and 8 assists). Overall, he finished his four years on varsity with a total of 106 points (38 goals and 30 assists) — which rank as the most this decade by a county player.
“He did a lot of things for us this year, cleaned up a lot of messes and was willing to go outside his comfort zone in order to help the team,” said Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer in 2016. “What it came down to was that we needed someone up top that could make good, quick decisions as we got the ball forward and he was the guy. I thought it was a role that he really grew in to.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
F Atticus Cooke (2015)
F Emmanuel Wright (2012)
F Trevor Namie (2017)
MF Vince Broccolino (2018)
MF Tomas Hedges (2014)
MF Johnny Linsenmeyer (2016)
MF Josh Palin (2011)
MF Pat Palin (2015)
MF Sebastian Tobar (2018)
MF Mike Yacynych (2016)
D Ethan Bishop (2018)
D Stone Chen (2012)
D Jacob Parrott (2016)
D Nandu Saravanan (2019)
G Torey Jones (2016)
G Drew Staedeli (2011)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2013 (6-4-1, 12-5-1)
The first of back-to-back region championship teams, the 2013 group will be remembered as the one that spoiled Marriotts Ridge’s bid to become the first program in state history to win five straight state titles. The Scorpions defeated the Mustangs 3-2 in an overtime thriller in the region semifinals and then followed that up with a 4-0 victory over Southern for the 2A South crown. During the regular season, Oakland Mills held nine of its opponents to one goal or less. John Caldwell, Hans Kouame, Eli Phillips and Andrew Vincent were all named either first or second team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Hymad N’Diaye (2015)
A three-year offensive standout for the Scorpions, Ndiaye made All-County as a junior and senior. He improved each season statistically, punctuated by 15 goals and four assists as a senior in 2015. For his career, he racked up 31 goals and 18 assists while helping Oakland Mills win nine or more games in three straight seasons. Ndiaye played in college for CCBC-Catonsville before playing professionally with the Baltimore Blast.
“Coaches said it several times this year ... they knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop him,” coach Don Shea said in 2015. “In the open field, he’s as good as anyone I’ve coached and the unfortunate thing was we didn’t have much up top around him. We had to be creative, get him on the wing a little more just so that he could get the ball, because when he got one-on-one he won that match-up almost every time.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
F Alex Estrada (2017)
F Hans Kouame (2013)
F Hymad N’Diaye (2015)
MF John Caldwell (2014)
MF Jefferson Fuentes (2015)
MF John Joseph (2012)
MF Taylor Nelson (2020)
MF Sean Wassel (2010)
D Shackeem Black (2012)
D Khaaliq Canada (2015)
D Darbouzeson Casseus (2018)
D Zach Higgins (2017)
D Eli Phillips (2013)
G Hassan Mostafa (2012)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2010 (7-3-1, 15-3-1)
Following a midseason slump that included three losses in four games, Reservoir went on a memorable run of seven straight wins between the end of the regular season into the playoffs to secure the program’s first state championship. Along the way in the region playoffs, the Gators defeated county-champion Wilde Lake and avenged a regular season loss against River Hill. The team eventually finished off the memorable season with a thrilling 1-0 win over Northern-Calvert in overtime. Reservoir outscored its opponents 44-13. Colin Bonner, Jake Coccio, Conor Hassett and Ryan Konstanzer were all named All-County.
Player of the Decade: Colin Bonner (2011)
Bonner was at the center of Reservoir’s push as a program to prominence on the county and state levels, helping the Gators to double-digit victories in each of his three seasons as a starter. More importantly, he led the program to its first state title in 2010 as a first team selection and then its first county championship as a senior in 2011 on his way to being named Player of the Year. For his career, on the strength of 30-point seasons in 2010 and 2011, he finished with 26 goals and 28 assists. Bonner went on to play in college at UNC-Wilmington.
“We knew he was special when we brought him up his freshman year for the playoffs and his first touch was a goal,” Reservoir coach Paul Linkins said in 2011. “It’s been fun watching him grow. The last two years he kind of stepped up where we needed him. This year it was his team.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
F Jake Coccio (2010)
F Alex Molina (2018)
F Gibril Sheriff (2012)
MF Colin Bonner (2011)
MF Serigne Gueye (2014)
MF David Harris (2014)
MF Emilio Rodas (2013)
MF William Schulden (2016)
MF Rudy Ventura (2018)
MF Javier Wardcantrori (2012)
D Daniel Aguilar (2018)
D Ryan Konstanzer (2010)
D Jimmy Rager (2011)
D Kyle Saunderson (2014)
G Ryan Dooley (2011)
G Michael Lombard (2010)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2014 (10-0-1, 18-0-1)
For the county’s most consistent program over the last two decades, this 2014 Hawks’ group holds its own special place in history as the first county squad to win 18 games and finish undefeated. It also goes down as the only River Hill boys soccer team in school history to finish undefeated. Along the way, the team won what at the time was its ninth county title before earning two victories in shootouts — against Reservoir and Mt. Hebron — in the regional playoffs. The run was capped off by shutout victories over C. Milton Wright and Huntingtown in the state semifinals and finals, respectively. On the season, the team finished with 13 shutouts in 19 games. Mike Heitzmann was named Player of the Year, while Jay Bucci, Ben Peters, Tomas Potts and Luke Turney were also named to the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Mike Heitzmann (2015)
A four-year starter for a Hawks’ program that won two county, two region and one state title during his tenure, Heitzmann consistently delivered in the biggest moments on his way to being named first team All-County twice and Player of the Year as a junior. He scored at least eight goals in each of his final three seasons on the way to finishing with career totals of 35 goals and 18 assists. After graduating, Hetizmann went on to play at the University of Maryland and helped the team win a National Championship in 2018.
“Looking back on it, Mike was the one that established the tone for us,” said River Hill coach Matt Shagogue in 2014 following the Hawks’ state championship season. “We had five or six games in those first 10 or so days, and they were some tough games too. So it was critical for us to hit the ground running, and I think Mike understood that and he carried us. His play early allowed us to get in a rhythm and then all of a sudden everyone found their roles and we were clicking on all cylinders.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
F Alex Krause (2019)
F Jonah Stoutenborough (2020)
F Jake Turney (2013)
MF Gianni Gupta (2016)
MF Justin Harris (2018)
MF Mike Heitzmann (2015)
MF Tommy Krug (2010)
MF Jack Noonan (2011)
MF Zach Riso (2013)
D Jay Bucci (2014)
D Cameron Clairmont (2019)
D Jed Dixon (2020)
D Julian Elguera (2019)
D Luke Turney (2015)
G Tomas Potts (2015)
G Patrick Sherlock (2018)
G Nick Voyton (2011)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2019 (8-2-1, 15-3-1)
A strong argument could be made for the 2010 squad that went 10-0-1 in league play and won a county title, but postseason success is elusive and that’s what will help the 2019 Wildecats’ squad stand the test of time. Wilde Lake finished in the county standings, but peaked at the right time on the way to the program’s first region and state championships since 1997. The team capped things off with a thrilling 1-0 victory in overtime over defending-champion C. Milton Wright for the state crown.
Player of the Decade: Ousman Touray (2020)
With his senior season still yet to come, Touray’s single varsity campaign to date was one to remember. On his way to Player of the Year honors both in Howard County and in the entire Baltimore Metro region, he was the offensive catalyst for a Wildecats’ team that won the program’s first region and state titles since 1997. He finished with a county-best 23 goals to go along with five assists — a total of 51 points that is among the top 15 best single-season totals in county history. Even better, he scored in the biggest moments. He had the game-tying goal against Huntingtown in the state quarterfinals, the tying and winning goals in the state semis against Mt. Hebron and then the game winner in overtime against C. Milton Wright to clinch the 3A state title.
“I don’t think he really completely understands fully yet how much he did accomplish,” coach Trevor Shea said in 2019. “He’s just come so far in this last year. His form just gets more natural the more he plays.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
F Phillip Bonsu (2015)
F Greg Obeng (2017)
F Ousman Touray (2020)
MF Brian Dubois (2012)
MF Matt Flyr (2011)
MF Zach Johnson (2011)
MF Liam Nesbitt (2020)
MF Ethan Shulgold (2019)
D Kevin Comeaux (2016)
D Alex Driessen (2010)
D Denzel Pinyin (2019)
D Zack Smythe (2013)
G Daniel Evans (2010)
G Patrick Riley (2015)
G Gabriel Viteri (2019)