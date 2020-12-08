Howard County Boys Soccer All-Decade

With his senior season still yet to come, Touray’s single varsity campaign to date was one to remember. On his way to Player of the Year honors both in Howard County and in the entire Baltimore Metro region, he was the offensive catalyst for a Wildecats’ team that won the program’s first region and state titles since 1997. He finished with a county-best 23 goals to go along with five assists — a total of 51 points that is among the top 15 best single-season totals in county history. Even better, he scored in the biggest moments. He had the game-tying goal against Huntingtown in the state quarterfinals, the tying and winning goals in the state semis against Mt. Hebron and then the game winner in overtime against C. Milton Wright to clinch the 3A state title.