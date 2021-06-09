Centennial senior Bryson Baker channels emotions to lead way as Howard County boys soccer Player of Year

“He became the focal point that our team turned to on the offensive side of the ball and a big part of that was the increased confidence he had,” coach Quinn Khouri said. “He’s one of those rare players that is not only extremely talented but is also unbelievably coachable. He adapted to some changes in our formation as we tried to free up space around him and went out and did everything we asked of him. He was creative and utilized his teammates to establish himself as one of the best players in the county.”