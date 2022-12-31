Centennial senior Kodee Karcher makes big impact, named 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys soccer Player of the Year

Centennial senior midfielder Kodee Karcher was a leader by example during his time with the Eagles. After playing on varsity as a sophomore, Karcher opted to play academy soccer during his junior year.

Even when he wasn’t an official part of the team, Karcher stayed connected. He organized offseason training sessions with several other Eagles. He still supported the team at several games last season. After conversations with coach Justin Thomas, Karcher returned to the Eagles for his final high school season.

Advertisement

Kodee Karcher didn't play his junior season at Centennial, instead opting to play academy soccer. He returned for his senior season and recorded 14 goals and six assists, leading the Eagles to the Class 3A state championship game. Karcher has been named the 2022 Howard County Times boys soccer Player of the Year. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“He just runs this thing on his own, which has been pretty incredible,” Thomas said. “So, not only is he an incredibly skilled player, he leads in that way. He’s a leader by example and he was like, ‘I’m going to go out and do this extra training,’ and guys go and do it. I’ve never seen that since I’ve been here, it’s the first time I’ve witnessed it. It’s pretty incredible, that’s the way he leads.”

Karcher saved his best performance for his final season, where he led the Eagles to their first state championship game since 1995. He finished with a county-leading 14 goals, also adding six assists, as a dynamic attacking threat for the Class 3A state runners-up.

Advertisement

Karcher caps off his career as the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys soccer Player of the Year.

Using his size inside the 6-yard box, Karcher was a consistent weapon for Centennial on set-piece opportunities, stepping up when the team needed it most.

“I just try to facilitate the game in the midfield and just try to win all the balls in the air because of my size,” Karcher said. “I try to finish a lot and win a lot of headers in the air because I’m bigger than most people.”

“I just try to facilitate the game in the midfield and just try to win all the balls in the air because of my size. I try to finish a lot and win a lot of headers in the air because I’m bigger than most people," said Centennial's Kodee Karcher. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Against Mt. Hebron on Oct. 19, Karcher rose above several Vikings defenders late in regulation for the game-tying goal, which helped the Eagles secure a second straight Howard County championship. Karcher also scored on a header in the second half of Centennial’s 3-2 3A East Region I regional final victory over Marriotts Ridge. Karcher kept stepping up in clutch moments. He scored the go-ahead goal in Centennial’s 2-1 come-from-behind win in the state semifinals over J.M. Bennett.

“I think it’s just staying calm and not getting nervous,” Karcher said. “Throughout the season we went down a lot and we knew that we could come back each time, just staying calm in the matter of the game.”

Karcher transitioned to a new position this season for the Eagles. As a sophomore, he primarily played wing more on the left side of the field. This year he was utilized more as a central midfielder. That positional flexibility allowed Karcher to adapt to how defenses were marking him. He improved his conversion rate on set pieces, showing strides in his mental preparation, despite his quiet disposition.

“It’s not just the physical stuff, I think he’s really grown mentally as a player,” Thomas said. “One of the things that we worked on a lot for the last 2-to-3 years as a program is the mental aspect. The mental strength and I think that’s one of the reasons that we were able to get through some tough close games. We had a lot of close games; we didn’t have a ton of blowouts. From the physical aspect his improvement on set pieces, but from the mental aspect I think he’s really grown probably the most. That was really amazing to see.”

Mt. Hebron's Shalom Adja, right, is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Desmond Adeyemi, Wilde Lake, senior, forward: Adeyemi scored a team-high 13 goals for the Wildecats. He also added an assist for Wilde Lake, who captured the Class 3A East Region II title.

Advertisement

Shalom Adja, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, forward: Adja was Mt. Hebron’s top attacking option with a team-high 11 goals, also adding four assists.

Ahmad Alamad, Mt. Hebron, senior, midfield: Alamad scored four goals and had six assists as Mt. Hebron’s top facilitator offensively.

Clark Anglin, Reservoir, junior, defender: Anglin had three assists and was an integral part of Reservoir’s defense, which allowed 1.3 goals per game during the regular season.

Mahmoud Babkir, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield: Babkir scored four goals with four assists. He scored a game-tying goal late in the regional final against Centennial, which sent the game to overtime.

Kole Costello, Marriotts Ridge, junior, defender: Costello had two goals and two assists and was a leader for the Mustangs defense.

Logan Ehart, Howard, junior, defender: First team All-County for the second straight season, Ehart was Howard’s best defender throughout the season, often marking the opponent’s best player.

Advertisement

Jacob Fato, Atholton, senior, midfield: Fato was Atholton’s top offensive option with seven goals and nine assists, scoring, but also creating opportunities for teammates.

Glenelg's Siji Jolayemi, left, is a first team All-Howard County selection after scoring 10 goals for the Gladiators this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg, senior, forward: A first team All-County selection once again, Jolayemi was a dynamic attacking presence for the Class 2A state champion Gladiators with a team-high 10 goals, also adding five assists.

Graham Leary, Reservoir, junior, midfield: Leary had a team-high six goals for the Gators, also adding four assists, a threat both as a scorer and facilitator.

Dylan Ma, Glenelg, junior, defender: Ma helped anchor the Gladiators defense throughout the year as the top defender, with Glenelg earning a shutout in both the state semifinals and state championship.

Shea Nesbitt, Wilde Lake, senior, midfield: Nesbitt scored twice and added six assists as Wilde Lake’s best passer, a key component for the Wildecats, who played some of their best soccer in the postseason.

Riley Senisi, Centennial, senior, forward: Senisi was second on Centennial with 11 goals, also adding four assists. He scored the game-winning goal in the Eagles’ regional championship victory over Marriotts Ridge.

Advertisement

Kartik Sullivan was Centennial's saves leader with 55, finishing with five shutouts and 10 goals allowed through 13 games. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Kartik Sullivan, Centennial, senior, goalie: Sullivan conceded just 10 goals during the regular season for the Howard County champions, with several pivotal saves in the county championship game against Mt. Hebron.

Will Tom, Howard, senior, forward: Tom was Howard’s most dynamic attacking threat with 11 goals, spearheading their offense, as he also added four assists.

All-County second team

Daniel Barrett, Atholton, junior, defender

Frantz Baptiste, Oakland Mills, senior, defender

Diego Carino, Hammond, senior, midfield

Amir Edris, Reservoir, junior, defender

Advertisement

Adam Fowble, Centennial, senior, forward

Aidan Houck, Marriotts Ridge, junior, goalie

Luke Kudwa, Atholton, senior, midfield

Evan Lyons, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

Eliot O’Neil, Hammond, junior, midfield

Sam Santos, Oakland Mills, senior, forward

Advertisement

Nevin Shatzer, Glenelg, senior, defender

Vaughn Sines, Glenelg, junior, forward

Cooper Strohman, Mt. Hebron, senior, goalie

Mang Tuang, Reservoir, senior, midfield

Honorable Mention

Melvin Ahoueya, Wilde Lake, senior, goalie; Caleb Addalia, Centennial, junior, defender; Noah Kantsiper, Centennial, sophomore, defender; DJ Morafa, Hammond, junior, midfield; Tuscan Mulinazzi, Atholton, senior, goalie; Isaiah Omole, Howard, defender, junior; Ryan Zhong, Marriotts Ridge, senior, forward

Final Season Standings

1. Centennial (15-2-1, 9-1-1, Howard County Champion, Class 3A state runner-up); 2. Mt. Hebron (9-2-2, 8-1-2); 3. Reservoir (9-4, 8-3, Class 3A East Region II finalist); 4. Howard (7-4-2, 6-3-2); 5. Atholton (5-5-3, 5-3-3); 6. Glenelg (12-4-1, 6-4-1, Class 2A state champion); 7. Wilde Lake (6-8-1, 4-6-1, Class 3A state quarterfinalist); 8. Marriotts Ridge (7-7-1, 4-6-1, Class 3A East Region I finalist); 9. River Hill (5-10, 4-7); 10. Hammond (5-8-1, 3-7-1); 11. Oakland Mills (4-9-2, 2-7-2); 12. Long Reach (0-12, 0-11).

Advertisement

MIAA B Conference: Glenelg Country (1-13-1, 1-12-1)

MIAA C Conference: Chapelgate Christian (2-14, 2-7)