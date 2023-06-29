Oakland Mills senior Shane King saves his best for last, is named 2023 Howard County Times boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Oakland Mills boys outdoor track and field coach Chris Brewington vividly remembers the first time he saw Shane King run four years ago.

Renato Gonzales, the Scorpions’ girls outdoor track and field coach, was aware of King’s athleticism from working with him in football. Gonzales told Brewington, “You’ve got watch him run.” From that moment, Brewington knew he could be special.

Advertisement

“The first time I saw him take off, it was the smoothest looking run I’ve ever seen,” Brewington said. “He looked like he was just running on clouds. It was like, ‘Whoa, you know if this kid in the next four years puts it all together, stays with it, he’s going to be a beast.’ We learned about Shane’s character very early on and knew it was going to happen.”

King won his first state gold medal as a sophomore as part of the 4x200 relay team. That only fueled his competitive drive, wanting to contribute both in the relays and individually. He worked diligently in practice each day, preaching the importance of consistency.

Advertisement

After Oakland Mills graduated some of the state’s best runners including Judson Lincoln IV and Kanye Holland, all the attention was centered on King entering his senior year. He flourished in the limelight, capping off his high school career with four gold medals at the Class 2A state championships as the Scorpions boys coasted to a third straight state team title.

Shane King, shown in this file photo, won Class 2A state titles this season in the 100 and 200, and ran on Oakland Mills' championship 4x100 and 4x400 relays. King is the 2023 Howard County Times boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Mark Wecht)

King won a pair of individual gold medals in the 100 (10.96 seconds) and 200 (21.91). He was also part of the state champion 4x100 (42.03) and 4x400 (3:22.25) relay teams, with the 4x100 team breaking a 16-year 2A state classification record. Dominating on the season’s biggest stage, King is the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“It’s about consistency,” King said. “Showing up at every practice that you can, there have been times where I’ve had doctor’s appointments and things during practice, but as soon as I was done, I would go out and work. Not taking any days off, I think helps. Then on top of that, for me to be part of a team that I love so much, there’s never really been a time that I don’t want to go to practice. I just love being on my team, I love being around our coaches and I love getting better.”

That relentless desire to improve offered a glimpse into King’s character, a mentality that proved to be contagious for his younger teammates. Up until states, King and Trevin McHargh alternated on the podium for the 100 and 200. King won the 200 at counties and regionals, while McHargh won the 100 at both competitions, finishing behind each other in each event.

Then at states, King bested McHargh in the 100 for the first time all season. Instead of basking in the glory of a second individual gold medal, King was more concerned about supporting his good friend and teammate.

“His character is like nothing I’ve ever coached before,” Brewington said. “He has the highest character of any kid that I’ve ever coached before. His commitments, he shows up when he says he’s going to be there. He’s always on time, he gives you everything he has every single time and leaves it all on the track. That is Shane King in a nutshell.

“The kid is All-World athletically, but he is an even better human than he is an athlete. That’s what wins you over when you speak to him and meet him and that’s what won us over when we saw him as a freshman. We said, ‘Man this kid is incredible, what can’t he do?’ That’s what you get with him, you’re getting a human who is like no one else.”

An integral part of the Scorpions’ three straight outdoor titles, King now hopes to take his success to new heights at the collegiate level. Committed to run at Winthrop University in South Carolina, King has a new set of goals and aspirations, while maintaining the same high character that made a lasting impact on the Scorpions.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely incredible,” King said. “If I wouldn’t have pictured myself getting four gold medals when I first started, then I don’t know if I would have gotten it now. You’ve got to reach for the stars, just follow your dreams. My dreams aren’t just to be a state champion. I want to do more than that, I want to be a world champion. You’ve got to start somewhere and it feels incredible.”

He’s looking to make an even greater impact on his new program than the one he’s made at Oakland Mills.

“Winthrop is not really that much of a big-name school in Maryland because it’s in the South,” he said. “I would love to make some noise for Winthrop in Maryland. I’m looking forward to the new training and opportunities I’ll have to get better because collegiate training and high school training are two completely different things.”

Wilde Lake's Desmond Adeyemi poses after winning the boys Class 3A triple jump at the MPSSAA state track and field championships. (Anthony Maluso)

All-County first team

Desmond Adeyemi, Wilde Lake, senior, jumps

Adeyemi swept the triple jump titles at the Howard County championships (43 feet, 11 inches), Class 3A East Regional (44-11) and 3A state championships (45-4 1/2.) He also earned top-eight finishes in the long jump at both counties and regionals.

Tele Abe, Wilde Lake, senior, hurdles/relays

Advertisement

Abe excelled in both the 110- and-300-meter hurdles throughout the season, placing in the top three in the 110 hurdles at counties, regions and states. He also earned fourth in the 300 at counties and sixth at regionals.

Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, senior, distance/relays

A Harvard commit, he took home the top spot in 3,200 (9:35:19) at the 2A state meet for a second straight season, also winning the event at regionals. Aidam also was top five in both the 800 and 1,600 at counties, regionals and states.

Long Reach's Christian Brower was Howard County champion in the 800 and 1,600. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Christian Brower, Long Reach, senior, distance/relays

Brower began the postseason winning the 800 (1:59:4) and 1,600 at counties (4:24.11). He extended that success, placing third in the 3,200 at the 3A East regionals and second in the 1,600, finishing third and sixth place, respectively, in the same events at states.

Centennial's Antonio Camacho-Bucks, left, leads Thomas Johnson's James Partlow on the last lap of the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the MPSSAA state championships. (Anthony Maluso)

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, senior, distance

Advertisement

A Colorado commit, Camacho-Bucks won a gold medal in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at 3A East regionals and states, finishing in 4:14:71 and 9:29.06. He also took home second and fourth place in the 800 at states and regionals, rounding out a dominant high school career.

Kaleb Cave, Hammond, senior, short distance/hurdles/relays

Cave excelled in the sprints, placing third in the 100 at both counties and regionals, as well as fourth at states. He also took home top-three finishes in the 300-meter hurdles at both the 2A West regionals and states.

Xavier Doctor, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/relays

Doctor earned a gold medal in the 400 at counties, 2A West regionals and states, highlighted by a 48.22 personal-best time at counties. He also was part of the Scorpions’ 4x100 and 4x400 victorious relay teams at counties, regionals and states.

Howard's Christian Do won regional titles in the 110 and 300 hurdles at the 3A East Region meet. (Courtesy of Om Maryankandy)

Christian Do, Howard, senior, hurdles/relays

Advertisement

Do thrived in the 110 and 300 hurdles throughout the season, earning a gold medal in both events at counties and states, a key part of the Lions second straight 3A East regional title win. He also placed second in the 300 and third in the 110 at states.

Joey Ensor, Howard, junior, distance/relays

Ensor excelled in the distance events with top-five finishes in the 1,600 at the county championships, regionals and states, as well as placing second and third in the 800 at counties and regionals. He was also a member of the Lions’ gold medal 4x800 relay team at counties.

Abdur Hassan, Oakland Mills, senior, hurdles/jumps

Hassan won the high jump at both the county championships (6 feet) and 2A West regionals (6-2 ), placing fourth at states. The George Mason commit also excelled in the 300-meter hurdles, winning a gold medal at states (38.97) after winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles at regionals. He also won the long jump at regionals (22-2 1/2).

Ruichen He, Glenelg, sophomore, discus/shot put

Advertisement

He won a gold medal in discus at the county championships, 2A West regionals and states, including a 2A state classification record distance of 172 inches, breaking the previous record set in 2012. The sophomore also excelled in shot put with top-seven finishes at counties, regionals and states.

Destin Hill, Reservoir, junior, short distance/jumps/relays

Hill took home the top spot in the long jump at the county championships and regionals with a personal-best distance of 22 feet, 8 3/4 inches at counties. He was a member of the Gators’ county and regional champion 4x100 relay team, also placing second in the 4x100 and third in the long jump at states.

Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg, senior, jumps/sprints

Jolayemi’s personal record distance of 21-9 won him the long jump at the 2A state meet. He was third in the event at counties and second at regionals. He also ran on the Gladiators’ second place 4x400 team and third place 4x200 team at states.

Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/relays

Advertisement

McHargh earned a trio of gold medals at counties, winning the 100, also a member of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. He earned the same three medals at regionals, placing second in the 200 at counties and regionals. The veteran closed off his career with silver medals in the 100 and 200, also a part of two-state championship relay teams, including the 4x100 relay team that broke a 16-year 2A classification record.

Marlin Newsome, Centennial, junior, short distance

Newsome saved his best performances for 3A East regionals and states, winning the 100 (10.98) after entering with the seventh best qualifying time. He also took home fourth in the 200 at regionals, closing out his season with top-five finishes in both events at states, including a bronze medal in the 200.

All County-second team

Aaron Abedin, Mt. Hebron, senior, short distance/relays

Ryan Betts, Reservoir, senior, discus

Chase Burke, Hammond, short distance/relays

Advertisement

Edwin Ekeinde, Reservoir, senior, short distance/relays

Pedro Egudu, Howard, senior, jumps

Tomi Folorunso, Howard, senior, shot put

Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, junior, distance

Kyle Jones, Howard, senior, distance

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Juan Macatangay, Atholton, junior, shot put

Advertisement

Xavier Maple, Reservoir, senior, short distance/relays

KeMarco Monger, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/relays

Gabriel Murray, Oakland Mills, sophomore, short distance/relays

Mife Osinubi, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/relays

Steeve Nwalal, Wilde Lake, junior, high jump

Michael Zhang, River Hill, senior, pole vault