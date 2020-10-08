Howard County Boys Outdoor Track All-Decade

Elijah White, Centennial (2017). One of only two athletes to be named outdoor Athlete of the Year multiple times this decade, White also earned All-County recognition as a sophomore. In that 2015 season, he swept his way to titles in the triple jump at counties, regionals and states to go along with a county title in the long jump. As a junior, White was even better with county titles in the high jump, long jump and triple jump before winning the high and triple jumps at regionals. He wrapped things up with a state championship in the high jump. As a senior, he captured another three county titles in the jumping events and then a region crown in the triple jump all while setting new personal record marks in the high and triple jump.