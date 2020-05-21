Howard County boys lacrosse senior spotlight

“This group of seniors brought a lot of energy and leadership to our program, both on and off the field. In practice, I could always count on them to be doing the right thing and help the younger guys develop different aspects of their game,” Hammond coach Daniel Amacher said. “I know this group of young men have put their all into Hammond as a whole, being members of multiple sports teams, clubs, music programs, and they have each excelled in the classroom. They should all know that their efforts have not gone unnoticed and that they will be missed next year.”