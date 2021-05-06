Howard County 2021 boys lacrosse preview

Faceoff: The Mustangs were the top regular season team in the county two years ago, but their season ended in the playoffs after a 6-5 loss to soon-to-be 2A state champion Glenelg. Marriotts Ridge has four starters back from that 2019 team — Miller (21 goals and 23 assists), Reynolds (34 goals and 17 assists), Levey (19 goals and two assists) and Kelley. Miller was a second-team All-County selection in 2019 — one of only two underclassmen in the county to earn the honor. Minard, who also coached for five years at both Mt. Hebron and Long Reach in the late 1990s and early 2000s, said the Mustangs will have two goalies splitting time — senior Thomas Coakley and junior Tyler Gladstone.