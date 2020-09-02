Howard County Boys Lacrosse All-Decade

The brothers’ time with the Wildecats overlapped and they played attack alongside one another in 2015 and 2016. By the time they had both graduated, with both going on to play at Randolph Macon in college, they had collectively secured nearly all the Wilde Lake program records on the offensive end of the field. Ryan finished with 212 points in his career, including a Wildecat record of 66 goals and 37 assists as a senior (103 points) on his way to first team All-County honors. Andrew then finished with 226 career points (131 goals and 95 assists) to just edge out the career totals of his older brother. He too earned first team honors as a senior.