Howard County Boys Lacrosse All-Decade

Historically one of the state’s elite county’s for boys lacrosse, Howard County upheld that reputation over the past decade with 18 region titles and three state champions. In fact, the county has produced at least one state finalist every year since 2010.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents and teams, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
2015 Howard (11-0, 19-0)
The Lions won the program’s first state championship since 1979 in perfect fashion. A year after finishing as a finalist, Howard rolled to a 14-6 victory over Churchill in the 4A/3A finals. The Lions outscored opponents 322-92 and never allowed more than seven goals in any game while scoring in double-digits in all but one. The Lions were led by Player of the Year Scott Bruner, who scored what was a county-record 88 goals, and fellow attackmen Cody Ford and Eric Schroeder. Ryan Land dominated faceoffs all spring, and Brad Zulick led the county with 42 assists. The Lions are the only county team this decade to go undefeated overall.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Nick Wynne, Glenelg (2012)
The only player this decade to be named Howard County Player of the Year two times (2011 and 2012), Wynne posted career totals of 284 points (169 goals and 115 assists). He helped lead the Gladiators to a 2A/1A state championship in 2011 and to the state finals in 2010 and 2012. His 116 points as a senior is among the top five offensive single seasons in county history. He played a year at Howard Community College before going on to play at Florida Tech.
“He set the standard everyone else on the team wanted to live up to,” Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said after Wynne was named Player of the Year in 2012. “They see a kid who scored 110 points the year before out there busting his butt and going hard in practice and they realized that’s how things are supposed to be done. He was the leader we needed him to be.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Attack
Scott Bruner, Howard (2015). The 2015 Howard County Player of the Year also made first team as a sophomore and junior. He finished his career second on Howard’s all-time list with 258 points (192 goals and 66 assists) and set a county-record with 88 goals as a senior. Bruner helped lead the Lions to three straight region titles, including a state championship in 2015. He played as a freshman at the University of Maryland.
“He’ll go down as one of the best attackmen and overall players that Howard has ever had,” Howard coach Jimmy Creighton said after Bruner was named Player of the Year in 2015. “He’s one of the best goal scorers the county has had over the last three years. So with that said, I think that’s a pretty good legacy. He was a guy we could lean on in tight situations. He’s been in a lot of pressure situations for us, and we felt confident that he could be that guy for us ... He just made our offense a lot more dynamic.”
Jake Stevens, Mt. Hebron (2013). As the county’s leading scorer over the last decade and Mt. Hebron’s all-time leader with 359 career points (234 goals and 125 assists), Stevens registered 64 points or more every year in high school. He made first team as a sophomore and junior before being named Player of the Year as a senior in 2013. During his junior year he registered a county-best 116 points.
“Jake was definitely focused on seeing how he stacked up with some of the great players who have come through here,” Vikings coach Mike McCarthy said after Stevens was named Player of the Year in 2013. “He is very goal-oriented, which is kind of a pun. He was very interested in his statistics being better than everyone else’s. He took it personally if there was someone better than him. He always competed and tried to be the best.”
Jeremy Wilson, Centennial (2018). Wilson started every game of his four-year career and graduated holding school records for single-season points (100), career points (304) and career assists (174). He helped lead Centennial to its first region championship since 2009 as a senior in 2018. Wilson ended up being named second team All-County as a sophomore and first team as a junior and senior. He went on to play at Washington College.
“His greatest attribute has always been his unselfishness,” Eagles coach Nick Kellinger said after Wilson’s senior season in 2018. “He would rather get an assist than score. This unselfish style of play became a hallmark of our offense. ... Jeremy was simply the best player ever to play at Centennial.”
Midfield
Greg Edmonds, Centennial (2010). A four-year starter, Edmonds helped lead the Eagles to two region titles before heading off to play in college at Johns Hopkins. He made first team All-County as a junior and senior, while also going on to play in the Under Armour All-America game. During his career he compiled totals of 127 goals, 45 assists and 259 ground balls.
“I’ve been coaching lacrosse for 30 years and Greg’s one of the three best players I’ve coached,” coach Warren Michael said in 2010. “He was incredibly difficult to stop when he was going to goal — he could just run over people. He’s a rare talent.”
Jimmy Marlatt, River Hill (2010). After making first team All-County as a sophomore and junior, Marlatt was named Player of the Year as a senior in 2010. He finished his career second on River Hill’s all-time list in points with 283 (197 goals and 86 assists), scoring at least 50 goals in his final three seasons. He also scooped up 295 ground balls in his career. As a senior, he led the county in points (112) and ground balls (112). Also named an All-American after his senior year, Marlatt went on to star in college at the University of Notre Dame.
“To do what he’s done offensively as a midfielder is practically unheard of,” River Hill coach Keith Gonsouland said after Marlatt’s Player of the Year season in 2010. “He shoots the ball as well as anyone that’s come through here in my 10 years, and he’s got a phenomenal understanding of the game to go along with it. You name it, Jim did it for us this season. He really is the complete package.”
Anthony Pagnotta, Glenelg (2013). During a three-year varsity career where he made All-County all three seasons, Pagnotta won 678 of 967 faceoffs — a 70% clip. He also added 24 goals and nine assists in his career while helping the Gladiators to a 52-7 overall record and three state-title game appearances. He also is among the school’s all-time leaders in career ground balls (397).
“The ultimate weapon, ‘Pags’ is able to control a game from the onset, put pressure on the other team and force mistakes,” coach Josh Hatmaker said in 2013. “He is able to start transition and push fast breaks from the X. He has a great stick and is a great finisher inside.”
Evan Riss, Oakland Mills (2017). A four-year team captain and All-County selection each year of high school, Riss was named Player of the Year as a senior in 2017. He usually played from his natural position of long-stick midfielder but still posted gaudy stat totals across the entire field. He finished his career with 239 points (132 goals and 107 assists), 545 ground balls — with at least 100 in each year — and 156 caused turnovers. Riss went on to play at Ohio State University.
“I think he confused the heck out of goalies and defensive guys. A midfielder lines up on him and you’ve got a guy with a pole who can go left and right,” said coach Skip Darden in 2017. “He can pick a corner from either side of the top of the restraining box, and likewise with the short pole. Evan meant a lot to the program. I really trusted his knowledge of the game. You talk about quarterbacks in football being the field general or the point guard in basketball, Evan was that for us on both ends of the field.”
John Travisano, Howard (2014). After making second-team All-County as a junior, Travisano posted one of the most dominant seasons ever by a county player as a senior en route to being named Player of the Year and an All-American. In 2014, he scooped up a county-record 256 ground balls, won 83% of the faceoffs he took (226 of 272), caused 28 turnovers and produced 51 points (37 goals and 14 assists). For his career, he finished with 476 ground balls, 68 goals and 33 assists before going on to play at the University of Notre Dame.
“From an offensive standpoint, John did a little bit of everything for us. You don’t always find that in a player,” coach Jimmy Creighton said in 2014. “Pretty much every game, we’re starting it off thinking that we’re going to get the ball. That had to have been the biggest impact.”
Faceoff
Felix Knorr, Howard (2018). A first team selection as a sophomore and junior at Howard (after playing his freshman season at Long Reach), Knorr was named Player of the Year as a senior in 2018. He ended up with the program record for career ground balls (521) and a career win percentage of 76.8 (719 of 936) on faceoffs at Howard. He helped the program to two region titles and was named a multiple-time All-American before going on to play at Towson University.
“Felix has a tremendous work ethic and tremendous focus for the faceoff,” Howard coach Jimmy Creighton said in 2018. “He’s always had pretty good technique, had pretty good hands and it seems like over the years those things have improved. Each year he has really transformed his game at the faceoff where he’s not just throwing the ball out to random places, but he’s putting the ball specifically where defenders can’t get to them or putting them right in his teammates hands and making it simple for them.”
Defense
Paul Bennett, Marriotts Ridge (2012). Bennett was a two-time first team All-County performer, scooping up a combined 187 ground balls in three varsity seasons. He added 97 career caused turnovers.
“Paul was the most dominating defensive player in the county this past season,” coach Tony Incontrera said in 2012. “I’ve never seen a player that could not only dislodge the ball from an opponent on a consistent basis, but could also take the stick from him just as easily.”
Ricky Fedorchak, Marriotts Ridge (2019). Named first team All-County as both a junior and senior, Fedorchak finished as the program’s all-time leader in caused turnovers (140) over three varsity seasons — including 49 as a senior. He added 220 ground balls in his career and went on to play at UMBC.
“This year, he recovered from a torn labrum in both shoulders to become one of the most dominant defenders in the county and part of a first-line defense that allowed just 49 goals in 16 games,” coach Tony Incontrera said after Fedorchak was named first team All-County as a senior in 2019. “He is excellent on ground balls and in transition. He’s a great leader as well.”
Connor Stanley, Glenelg (2017). A lockdown defender who helped Glenelg reach the state title game as a senior, Stanley was named as an All-American in 2017 after registering 64 ground balls and causing 46 turnovers. He went on to play in college at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
“Smothering,” Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said describing Stanley’s play in 2017. “His length and athleticism allowed him to put offensive players in uncomfortable positions. He is extremely aggressive in his approaches but has the ability to close out if the offensive player has a step.”
Ben Stephanos, Howard (2019). An All-American, four-year starter and first-team All-County performer as a junior and senior, Stephanos finished first all-time in program history in caused turnovers (199). He also added 280 career ground balls, heading to play in college at UMBC.
“He is one of the hardest working guys we have ever had,” Howard coach Jimmy Creighton said in 2019. “He came back from a torn labrum better than ever, was in better shape than guys who were completely healthy, and he is a physical type of defender who drives guys out and throws timely checks when they are off balance to put the ball on the ground.”
Goalie
Casey Dubois, Mt. Hebron (2016). A three-year All-County performer after transferring into the Vikings’ program after playing his freshman season at St. Paul’s, Dubois was named Player of the Year in 2016. That same season, he won the Wynne Award after being voted the best goalie in the state of Maryland after stopping 260 shots and posting a save percentage of 74.5 (a program record). He allowed just 4.8 goals against in his career to go along with 627 saves over three seasons before going on to play at Drexel University.
“He’s enabled us to do things differently because we knew we would be competitive in every game no matter who we were playing,” coach Mike McCarthy said in 2016. “... We knew we didn’t have to score 10 goals per game. We kept saying if we can get to eight we have a shot because of Casey and those guys in front of him.”
Colin Kelley, Marriotts Ridge (2019). The 2019 Player of the Year was named All-County all four years of high school and helped lead the Mustangs to the 2018 state title. Kelley owns the Marriotts Ridge program records for career wins (48) and saves (608), allowing just 3.7 goals against as a senior. He went on to play at Mercer in college.
“A kid like Colin with his humility and reputation, he does a lot for our program for encouraging other kids to stay [in public school] and play for Marriotts Ridge. You could argue that he’s the most important player that we’ve had come through,” coach Tony Incontrera said in 2019. “He’s a four-year starter in the goal, set the saves record and is also going on to play Division I lacrosse. And it’s more than that; it’s the way he leads, the way he leads by example.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
A Mark Bruner, Howard (2018). A three-time first-team All-County selection, Bruner compiled 212 points in his career (114 goals and 98 assists), including finishing second in the county as a senior in 2018 with 97 points.
A Michael Doughty, Glenelg (2019). As a key member of the Gladiators’ 2019 state title team, Doughty was a two-time first team All-County selection and finished his career with 89 goals and 137 assists — the third most assists in Glenelg program history.
A Cody Ford, Howard (2015). A three-year starter and two-time first-team All-County performer, Ford finished his career with 150 goals (174 points) — ranking him second on the Howard all-time list for goals.
A Brendan McKenna, River Hill (2018). A first-team All-County selection as a junior and senior, McKenna finished his career with 175 points (125 goals and 50 assists).
MF Talon Campbell, Reservoir (2019). Campbell was a four-year varsity player and two-time, first team All-County performer, graduating with Reservoir program records for career points (220) and goals (164).
MF Mark Darden, Glenelg (2013). A two-time first-team All-County selection, Darden finished with 139 career points (98 goals and 41 assists) and played a key role in three Glenelg state finals appearances.
MF Sean Harrison, Marriotts Ridge (2013). Harrison lost his senior season to a torn ACL, but his junior year total of 66 points as a first team performer ranks fourth-most on the Mustangs’ all-time list. He finished with over 100 points as a three-year starter (66 goals and 36 assists).
MF Tyler Reiff, Glenelg (2019). A three-time first team All-County selection who helped lead the Gladiators to a state title, Reiff finished his career with 138 points (103 goals and 35 assists).
MF Brad Zulick, Howard (2015). Zulick made first team All-County as a junior and senior, compiling a career total of 159 points (96 goals and 63 assists).
FO Derek Isaac, River Hill (2018). Isaac was a multiple-time All-County selection as a face-off specialist, including setting a program record with a 74 percent win percentage as a junior in 2017.
D Matt Baxter, Glenelg (2015). Baxter made All-County three times, including first team as a junior and senior. Over his final three seasons, he registered
D Adam Friedman, Howard (2015). A four-year starter and team captain, Friedman made first team All-County as a junior and senior. He ranks second in Howard history with 157 caused turnovers.
D Matt Leone, Mt. Hebron (2016). The four-year starter made first team All-County as a junior and senior, scooping up 298 ground balls in his career.
D Stafford Smith, Centennial (2019). Starting every game of his four years on varsity, Smith made first team All-County as a junior and senior. He finished with career totals of 293 ground balls and 197 caused turnovers.
G Collin McClelland, Howard (2016). A two-time first team All-County selection, McClelland was the starter on the Lions’ state championship squad in 2015 and finished his career with 330 saves.
G Alex Taylor, Glenelg (2010). Named first team All-County both years that he was the starter for the Gladiators, Taylor posted a combined 373 saves, 2.65 goals against average and 72.3 save percentage between his junior and senior seasons.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2012 (7-4, 10-6)
The Raiders finished in a tie for fourth place in the county standings, reaching double digit overall wins for one of only two times this decade. All-County standouts Austin Tennessee and Kyle Courtney led the way as the team advanced to the 3A/2A South semifinals.
Player of the Decade: Kyle Courtney (2013)
A two-time All-County selection, Courtney helped lead the Raiders to the region semifinals as a junior and senior. Before going on to play at Furman University, he was a four-year starter for Atholton. Courtney started as freshman at defensive midfielder before eventually pushing forward to finish his high school career with 50 goals and 44 assists.
“He is a rare kind of player who has all of the intangibles and a tremendous skill set,” coach Erik Burnett said in 2013. “A complete player who could play defense, Kyle gets ground balls and can beat long poles in individual matchups. He was a natural leader for his teammates.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
A Joey Brewer (2016)
A Zac Foster (2013)
A Sam Smith (2015)
A/MF Austin Tennessee (2012)
MF Kyle Courtney (2013)
MF Adam D’Amico (2011)
MF Nolan Krasnick (2020)
MF/A Jake Peretti (2018)
FO Sean McHugh (2014)
D Danny Florenzo (2020)
D Nick Sabella (2016)
G Edgar Batenga (2017)
G Mark Rappaport (2011)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2013 (10-1, 14-3)
Centennial has been a mainstay in the top half of the county standings this decade, but this is the lone team to finish 10-1 in county play and in second place. The lone loss in league play during the regular season was 6-5 against Glenelg and it was the Gladiators that also later eliminated the Eagles in the 3A/2A South region final. The team was led by All-County performers Stephen Latona, Chase Conley and Bryan Ruygrok.
Player of the Decade: Jeremy Wilson (2018)
Wilson started every game of his four-year career and graduated holding school records for single-season points (100), career points (304) and career assists (174). He helped lead Centennial to its first region championship since 2009 as a senior in 2018. Wilson ended up being named second team All-County as a sophomore and first team as a junior and senior. He went on to play at Washington College.
“His greatest attribute has always been his unselfishness,” Eagles coach Nick Kellinger said after Wilson’s senior season in 2018. “He would rather get an assist than score. This unselfish style of play became a hallmark of our offense. ... Jeremy was simply the best player ever to play at Centennial.”
All-Decade Centennial Team
A Andrew Gavlin (2014)
A Steve Latona (2012)
A Jeremy Wilson (2018)
MF Greg Edmonds (2010)
MF Quinn Western (2014)
MF Ty Sams (2020)
D Chase Conley (2014)
D Austin Kemp (2011)
D Mason Smith (2017)
D Stafford Smith (2019)
D Kevin Wilson (2015)
G Bryan Ruygrok (2013)
G Jack Schlossberg (2018)
CHAPELGATE
Team of the Decade: 2010 (9-3 MIAA C, 12-5)
The Yellowjackets made it all the way to the MIAA C finals before falling short against Baltimore Lutheran, 14-11. It’s the best record in-conference and overall that Chapelgate has posted this decade. A senior group, headlined by C-Conference All-Stars Zach Bruce, Luke Herwig and Logan Skovron, spearheaded the team’s charge.
Player of the Decade: Zach Bruce (2010)
One of only two Chapelgate players to suit up this decade and be named to the All-Conference team more than once, Bruce was a prolific scorer during his time with the Yellowjackets. In his four seasons on varsity, he compiled 321 career points. Included in his total was a senior year where he led the C Conference with 104 points (55 goals and 49 assists). Bruce played in college at Messiah University.
“Attack is our strength and a lot of that is because of Zach, who is quick and sees the field exceptionally well,” Chapelgate coach Richard Loper said in 2010.
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
A Zach Bruce (2010)
A Tommy Carlson (2015)
A Marc Little (2017)
A Matt Phillips (2011)
A Mark Rolewicz (2019)
A Logan Skovron (2010)
MF Alex Bruce (2012)
MF Luke Herwig (2010)
MF Jamel Murphy (2013)
MF Eric Yang (2019)
D Tommy Rolowicz (2012)
D/MF Blake VanWingerden (2016)
G Josh Na (2018)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2011 (11-0, 19-1)
The Gladiators made the state championship game six times in 10 years, winning the crown in 2011 and 2019. The 2011 squad, though, is the lone Glenelg team to win a county title and state title in the same season this decade, rolling off 19-straight wins after a season-opening loss to Fallston. The team beat Patterson Mill 5-4 in the title game. Glenelg was led by a group of seven players — Brendan McMahon, Austin McWethy, John Milani, Anthony Pagnotta, Eric Sweetman, Mikey Wynne and Nick Wynne (POY) — that received All-County honors.
Player of the Decade: Nick Wynne (2012)
The only player this decade to be named Howard County Player of the Year two times (2011 and 2012), Wynne posted career totals of 284 points (169 goals and 115 assists). He helped lead the Gladiators to a 2A/1A state championship in 2011 and to the state finals in 2010 and 2012. His 116 points as a senior is among the top five offensive single seasons in county history. He played a year at Howard Community College before going on to play at Florida Tech.
“He set the standard everyone else on the team wanted to live up to,” Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said after Wynne was named Player of the Year in 2012. “They see a kid who scored 110 points the year before out there busting his butt and going hard in practice and they realized that’s how things are supposed to be done. He was the leader we needed him to be.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
A Michael Doughty (2019)
A Nick Forrest (2014)
A Mikey Wynne (2014)
A Nick Wynne (2012)
MF Luke Cheswick (2014)
MF Mark Darden (2013)
MF Ryan Hopkins (2019)
MF Tyler Reiff (2019)
FO Anthony Pagnotta (2013)
D Matt Baxter (2015)
D Drew Dziwulski (2013)
D Brian Hoffstetter (2010)
D Connor Stanley (2017)
G Landry Marshall (2014)
G Alex Taylor (2010)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2019 (9-3 MIAA B, 15-4)
One of only two Dragons’ teams this decade to post a winning record, this squad is the only one to finish with double-digit victories. The team scored 172 goals, while allowing 133 and made it to the B Conference championship game before falling short against Archbishop Curley. Senior midfielder Riley Martin, junior goalie Brayden Franey and freshman attack Will Hopkins all made the B Conference All-Star team to lead the way.
Player of the Decade: Calder Vandenheuval (2019)
A four-year starter on the defensive end of the field as a long-stick midfielder, Vandenheuval was an anchor for a Dragons’ program that posted its only two winning records of the decade with him on the field. He was a two-year captain and twice was named to the MIAA B Conference All-Star team before going on to play lacrosse in college at Loyola University.
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
A Gleb Borovok (2011)
A Will Jenkins (2010)
A/MF Cameron Martin (2018)
A Wyatt Naylor (2016)
A Mikey Welsh (2018)
A Zach Wootton (2011)
MF Reid Chaconas (2016)
MF Sean Escalante (2016)
MF Riley Schmidt (2018)
MF/D Jimmy Tangires (2010)
MF/D Eric Wootton (2016)
D Christian Krauch (2018)
D Calder Vandenhueval (2019)
G Brayden Franey (2020)
G Greg Wootton (2013)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2017 (1-6, 4-9)
The Golden Bears reached four overall wins twice in the decade, but the 2017 squad gets the edge thanks to a potent offensive attack that registered 98 goals on the season. Brendan Smith (66 points) and Nick Pekins (60) led the offense, while goalie Dylan Sicca (211 saves) anchored the defense. Included along the way was a three-game noncounty win streak against Edgewood, Meade and Glen Burnie.
Player of the Decade: Nick Pekins (2018)
Over the last 10 years, Pekins is the lone Golden Bears player to be named to an All-County squad. He made second team as a sophomore and junior, and was well on his way to making it again as a senior when a concussion midway through the season cut things short. Still, he was a consistent force for Hammond throughout his career and finished with career totals of 86 goals, 54 assists (140 points) and 246 groundballs. Pekins went on to play at Howard Community College.
All-Decade Hammond Team
A Garrett Linthicum (2012)
A Brendan Smith (2017)
A Joel Thomas (2016)
A Reed Wehrmeister (2012)
MF Nick Pekins (2018)
MF Shane Strott (2014)
MF Michael Waters (2012)
D Kyle Bruce (2020)
D Nick Geisler (2011)
D Ryan Lintz (2011)
D Payton Rose (2011)
G Dylan Sicca (2017)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2015 (11-0, 19-0)
The Lions won the program’s first state championship since 1979 in perfect fashion. A year after finishing as a finalist, Howard rolled to a 14-6 victory over Churchill in the 4A/3A finals. The Lions outscored opponents 322-92, and never allowed more than seven goals in any game while scoring in double-digits in all but one. The Lions were led by Player of the Year Scott Bruner, who scored what was a county-record 88 goals, and fellow attackmen Cody Ford and Eric Schroeder. Ryan Land dominated face-offs all spring, and Brad Zulick led the county with 42 assists. The Lions are the only county team this decade to go undefeated overall.
Player of the Decade: Scott Bruner, (2015)
The 2015 Howard County Player of the Year, Bruner also made first team as a sophomore and junior. He finished his career second on Howard’s all-time list with 258 points (192 goals and 66 assists) and set a county-record with 88 goals as a senior. Bruner helped lead the Lions to three straight region titles, including a state championship in 2015. He played at the University of Maryland.
“He’ll go down as one of the best attackmen and overall players that Howard has ever had,” Howard coach Jimmy Creighton said after Bruner was named Player of the Year in 2015. “He’s one of the best goal scorers the county has had over the last three years. So with that said, I think that’s a pretty good legacy. He was a guy we could lean on in tight situations. He’s been in a lot of pressure situations for us, and we felt confident that he could be that guy for us ... He just made our offense a lot more dynamic.”
All-Decade Howard Team
A Mark Bruner (2018)
A Scott Bruner (2015)
A Cody Ford (2015)
MF/A Jeff Bruner (2020)
MF Dan Kaplan (2012)
MF John Travisano (2014)
MF Brad Zulick (2015)
FO Felix Knorr (2018)
D Dayton Fisher (2017)
D Adam Friedman (2015)
D Marshall McGlone (2015)
D Ben Stephanos (2019)
D Josh Vetter (2016)
G Collin McClelland (2016)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2011 (3-8, 4-12)
The three county wins — over Hammond, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake — were the most by any Long Reach team this decade and the four overall wins were tied for the most. The team’s offense had seven games with seven or more goals. Among the biggest highlights was an opening-round playoff victory, 5-4, over Francis Scott Key.
Player of the Decade: Vincent Valenza (2013)
Valenza is one of four Lightning players since 2010 to make an All-County team, finishing as a second team selection as a senior attack in 2013. He finished with 29 goals and 14 assists that season and finished his career with over 100 combined points.
“He’s been playing the game since he was about seven years old. He’s had some struggles but he works hard,” said coach Frank Valenza after Vincent signed his National Letter of Intent to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. “He practices every day. He’s either shooting or working out. Hard work pays off and that’s what I tell all the kids.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
A Drew Hammer (2010)
A/MF Brandon Reggie (2014)
A Vincent Valenza (2013)
MF Skylar Briscoe (2015)
MF Travis Preston (2010)
MF Jason Smith (2020)
D Sam Gutelius (2020)
D Jack St. Hilaire (2013)
D Austin Lintz (2013)
D Frank Valenza (2010)
G Anthony Valenza (2016)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2018 (4-2, 17-2)
The Mustangs lost twice in county play but put it all together in the playoffs en route to securing the program’s first state championship. The team won the 2A title with an 8-6 victory over Hereford. Overall, Marriotts Ridge scored 204 goals and allowed 89 (4.7 goals against average), while being led by All-County performers Ricky Fedorchak, Peter Geier, Troy Hettinger, Luke Ingersoll, Collin Kelley, Andrew Luciano and Andrew Page.
Player of the Decade: Collin Kelley (2019)
The 2019 Player of the Year was named All-County all four years of high school as a goalie and helped lead the Mustangs to the 2018 state title. Kelley owns the Marriotts Ridge program records for career wins (48) and saves (608), allowing just 3.7 goals against as a senior. He went on to play at Mercer in college.
“A kid like Colin with his humility and reputation, he does a lot for our program for encouraging other kids to stay [in public school] and play for Marriotts Ridge. You could argue that he’s the most important player that we’ve had come through,” coach Tony Incontrera said in 2019. “He’s a four-year starter in the goal, set the saves record and is also going on to play Division I lacrosse. And it’s more than that; it’s the way he leads, the way he leads by example.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
A Peter Geier (2018)
A James Lindsay (2010)
A Jake Polinsky (2017)
A Pat Serio (2011)
MF Lewy Anania (2017)
MF Patrick Clipp (2015)
MF Gavin Harrison (2011)
MF Sean Harrison (2013)
MF Troy Hettinger (2018)
MF Luke Ingersoll (2018)
FO Andrew Luciano (2020)
D Paul Bennett (2012)
D Ricky Fedorchak (2019)
D Matt Leitner (2010)
D Alex Wendler (2012)
G Colin Kelley (2019)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2015 (10-1, 15-2)
While the Vikings did make it to the state finals in 2016, it was the team a year earlier that produced the most county and overall wins of the decade. Mt. Hebron suffered only two losses in 2015 and they came against eventual state-champion Howard during the regular season and against eventual state-finalist River Hill in the region finals. All-County first team performers Shane Brookhart, Casey Dubois, Matt Leone and Kyle Sutton led the way.
Player of the Decade: Casey Dubois (2016)
A three-year All-County performer after transferring into the Vikings’ program after playing his freshman season at St. Paul’s, Dubois was named Player of the Year in 2016. That same season, he won the Wynne Award after being voted the best goalie in the state of Maryland after stopping 260 shots and posting a save percentage of 74.5 (a program record). He allowed just 4.8 goals against in his career to go along with 627 saves over three seasons before going on to play at Drexel University.
“He’s enabled us to do things differently because we knew we would be competitive in every game no matter who we were playing,” coach Mike McCarthy said in 2016. “... We knew we didn’t have to score 10 goals per game. We kept saying if we can get to eight we have a shot because of Casey and those guys in front of him.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
A Shane Brookhart (2015)
A Mateo Brown (2020)
A Adam Huber (2013)
A Jake Stevens (2013)
MF Cody Gould (2011)
MF Danny Herlihy (2019)
MF Garrett Snyder (2020)
MF Kyle Sutton (2016)
D Jack Drexel (2010)
D Connor Dubois (2014)
D Matt Leone (2016)
G Casey Dubois (2016)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2018 (4-3, 10-6)
This is one of only two Scorpions’ teams to finish above .500 in county play since 2010, and the only one to reach double-digit victories overall. Included along the way was a season-opening win over Reservoir by a goal and a playoff victory over Hammond. The team was led by seniors Toby Baldwin and Nick Miller (All-County) on offense, senior Billy Quesenberry in goal, and junior Daniel Massillon as a standout long-stick midfielder.
Player of the Decade: Evan Riss (2017)
A four-year team captain and All-County selection each year of high school, Riss was named Player of the Year as a senior in 2017. He usually played from his natural position of long-stick midfielder but still posted gaudy stat totals across the entire field. He finished his career with 239 points (132 goals and 107 assists), 545 ground balls — with at least 100 in each year — and 156 caused turnovers. Riss went on to play at Ohio State University.
“I think he confused the heck out of goalies and defensive guys. A midfielder lines up on him and you’ve got a guy with a pole who can go left and right,” said coach Skip Darden in 2017. “He can pick a corner from either side of the top of the restraining box, and likewise with the short pole. Evan meant a lot to the program. I really trusted his knowledge of the game. You talk about quarterbacks in football being the field general or the point guard in basketball, Evan was that for us on both ends of the field.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
A Toby Baldwin (2018)
A Khaaliq Canada (2016)
A Nick Miller (2018)
A Wyatt Neely (2014)
A Joe Thompson (2021)
MF Jack Farrall (2013)
MF Evan Riss (2017)
D Kevin Han (2012)
D Danny Massillon (2019)
D Jimmy Riss (2013)
G Jessie Ketchum (2015)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2010 (8-3, 10-6)
As the only Gators’ team to reach double-digit overall wins this decade, the 2010 squad ended up finishing in a tie for third place in the county standings. Highlights along the way were a five-game winning streak late in the regular season that included wins over Centennial and Mt. Hebron, and a playoff win over Hammond. Reservoir outscored the opposition 184-136. Team leaders included All-County selections Brendan Castleman, Chris Morris and Shane Reybold.
Player of the Decade: Talon Campbell (2019)
Campbell was a four-year varsity player and two-time first team All-County performer, graduating with Reservoir program records for career points (220) and goals (164). He produced 64 goals and 20 assists as a senior to finish second in the county in points (84). He went on to play in college at UMBC.
“As a leader, Talon’s patience is one of his best attributes,” coach Bryan Cole said in 2019. “As a player, his speed and shot speed are at the college level. Talon has determination, grit, speed and ability.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
A Brendan Castleman
A Austin Mitchell (2014)
A Shane Reybold (2010)
MF Talon Campbell (2019)
MF Cole Evans (2014)
MF Zack Mitchell (2011)
MF Chris Morris (2010)
D Brennan Atkinson (2020)
D Nick Barnett (2011)
D Jake Carson (2017)
D Jackson Hill (2016)
G Trent Teodori (2014)
G Jason Toronto (2010)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2015 (8-3, 12-5)
The Hawks have had several standout teams during the last decade, including a co-county champion and two state finalists. But the 2015 squad that made it to the 3A/2A state championship game gets the nod for its balance of talent and the nine-game winning streak it put together between the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. The team ended up losing to defending-champion Kent Island in the finals. All-County performers Zack Beard, Brian Decker, Jake Friedman, Darius Khademi, Jimmy McEneaney and Kelly Remson.
Player of the Decade: Jimmy Marlatt (2010)
After making first team All-County as a sophomore and junior, Marlatt was named Player of the Year as a senior in 2010. He finished his career second on River Hill’s all-time list in points with 283 (197 goals and 86 assists), scoring at least 50 goals in his final three seasons. He also scooped up 295 ground balls in his career. As a senior, he led the county in points (112) and ground balls (112). Also named an All-American after his senior year, Marlatt went on to star in college at the University of Notre Dame.
“To do what he’s done offensively as a midfielder is practically unheard of,” River Hill coach Keith Gonsouland said after Marlatt’s Player of the Year season in 2010. “He shoots the ball as well as anyone that’s come through here in my 10 years, and he’s got a phenomenal understanding of the game to go along with it. You name it, Jim did it for us this season. He really is the complete package.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
A Jake Friedman (2016)
A Max Friedman (2019)
A Jimmy McEneaney (2015)
A Brendan McKenna (2018)
MF Zack Beard (2015)
MF Danny Isaac (2016)
MF Matt Kaiser (2011)
MF Jimmy Marlatt (2010)
FO Derek Isaac (2018)
D Christian Bond (2020)
D Brian Decker (2015)
D Kelly Remson (2015)
D Corey Schwab (2011)
G Ryan Healy (2011)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2017 (3-4, 8-5)
The lone Wildecats’ team this decade to finish with a winning overall record, the 2017 squad went a perfect 5-0 against noncounty opponents. Included among the three county wins was a hard-fought 8-7 win over Reservoir late in the regular season. On the year, the team outscored the opposition 145-101. Seniors Kevin Comeaux, Daniel Joseph and Saquan Maxwell were among the team leaders, while junior Andrew Tiffey was named All-County.
Co-Players of the Decade: Andrew and Ryan Tiffey (2018 and 2016)
The brothers’ time with the Wildecats overlapped and they played attack alongside one another in 2015 and 2016. By the time they had both graduated, with both going on to play at Randolph Macon in college, they had collectively secured nearly all the Wilde Lake program records on the offensive end of the field. Ryan finished with 212 points in his career, including a Wildecat record of 66 goals and 37 assists as a senior (103 points) on his way to first team All-County honors. Andrew then finished with 226 career points (131 goals and 95 assists) to just edge out the career totals of his older brother. He too earned first team honors as a senior.
“Ryan Tiffey knows what it takes to be a successful lacrosse team. He took initiative on and off the field,” said Wildecats coach Jon Robinson in 2016. “When we faced adversity, the kids looked to Ryan and he showed us the way. ... He was Wilde lake lacrosse for the past four years.”
“[Andrew] Tiffey was one of the leaders on and off the field,” said Wilde Lake coach Mychael Gaines in 2018. “... His work ethic, drive, lacrosse IQ, passion for the game and spreading the love of game has made an enormous impact on Wilde lake. He has encouraged kids to play who wouldn’t normally gravitate towards playing lacrosse.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
A Siyon Lowe (2014)
A Patrick Riley (2016)
A Eric Salveson (2011)
A Andrew Tiffey (2018)
A Ryan Tiffey (2016)
MF Kevin Comeaux (2017)
MF Bryan Duff (2011)
MF Jonathan Fantana (2020)
MF Tom Klotz (2012)
MF Colin Tiffey (2013)
MF Shawn Winans (2013)
D Dana Dickerson (2015)
D Sami Fitean (2015)
D Bryce McDaniel (2012)
G Jeremy Kass (2013)