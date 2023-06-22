Mt. Hebron junior Keegan Ryan, at his best in the postseason, is named the 2023 Howard County Times boys lacrosse Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron junior midfielder Keegan Ryan played his best on the season's biggest stages. He is the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys lacrosse player of the year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron junior midfielder Keegan Ryan is no stranger to playing on varsity, but found himself in a new role this year.

With just five seniors on the roster, Ryan moved into a leadership role as team captain, alongside senior attackman Rich Tangires and junior midfielder Maverick Smith. On the field, Ryan flourished as one of the focal points of Mt. Hebron’s offense, after being more of a role player the past two seasons.

A key part in that development process centered around emotional maturity. In prior seasons, Ryan had a tendency to second-guess himself and fixate on his own mistakes. This year, he learned to quickly forget about his mistakes and embrace having fun with his teammates, which paid major dividends.

He finished with a Howard County-best 63 goals, also adding 19 assists, saving some of his best performances for the postseason. Ryan, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit, scored 20 goals in the Vikings’ five postseason games, helping lead them to a second straight Class 3A state championship appearance.

Playing his best on the season’s biggest stage, Ryan is the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys lacrosse Player of the Year.

“It’s really about trusting the work that I’ve put in over all these years,” Ryan said. “I’ve worked pretty hard, but the thing for me was staying relaxed and being able to have trust in my coaches and our scheme. It’s also about my teammates believing in me and me believing in them, having each other’s backs and letting the game come to me. That’s been big for me because in the past I’ve always kind of been in my head after a bad play.

“So, I really just try to focus on having fun and letting the game come to me, so the outcome is what we want. Knowing that I gave it my all is the only thing that really makes a difference in those big games.”

Ryan’s development was emblematic of the Vikings’ growth as a team throughout the season. After strong roster turnover, Mt. Hebron started the season 1-3, including a narrow one-goal loss to Marriotts Ridge. After that game, the Vikings met in coach Mike McCarthy’s classroom and discussed the program’s values.

From that moment, the Vikings built trust in each other and the coaching staff and won eight of their final 10 regular-season games. Mt. Hebron finished with five consecutive county wins, including an 8-5 victory over Glenelg in the regular-season finale, where Ryan scored a team-high five goals and added an assist.

“In the second half of the season, he just exploded,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think any of us were really surprised, but he maybe surprised himself a little more than anything else. He’s very unassuming. I don’t think he sees himself as being that elite-level talented athlete and lacrosse player. He’s so humble and he’s such an unselfish, kindhearted kid.”

Mt. Hebron's Keegan Ryan finished with a Howard County-best leading 63 goals, also adding 19 assists. Ryan scored 20 goals in the Vikings’ five postseason games, (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

His late-season performance proved to be an early indicator of what was to come in the playoffs. Ryan scored a season-high six goals and added two assists in a state quarterfinal final win over Catonsville He followed that with five more goals in the state semifinal win over Linganore.

No sequence better epitomized Ryan’s dominance than a third-quarter tally where he bulldozed over a Lancers defender and stung the top of the net. He finished off the season with four more goals in the state championship against Severna Park, despite the Vikings falling just short of their ultimate goal.

“It was about constantly trying to reaffirm our trust and confidence in them and trying to prop them up,” McCarthy said. “It’s a good thing to be confident and have swagger. It’s a good swagger, where you don’t have to be arrogant, but believe in yourself. You should walk with your chest out, because you’re the man. So much of this game is mental and it’s about believing in yourself, dropping the mistakes and moving on and making the next play. I think he went from being a very good player last year to being a dominant player.”

His postseason performances were quintessential examples of that swagger, an area he’ll look to continue building before his final high school season.

“It’s going to be cool to see,” Ryan said. “All of us are hungry to get back to the state championship. We’re going to work our hardest and it’s going to be cool because for the seniors it’s our last shot, so we’re going to give it everything we have.”

Both Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, and Howard's Grant Peffall, right, are first-team All-County selections. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Aidan Ro, Marriotts Ridge, junior, faceoff

Ro led the county in faceoff percentage, winning 70%. With 68 ground balls, Ro also showcased the ability to take it himself with four goals on the season.

Howard's Matt Baur, right, led the Lions with 38 goals this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Matt Baur, Howard, senior, attack

Baur scored a team-high 39 goals for the Lions and added 26 assists. He was also effective causing turnovers on the ride and in contested 50-50 ball situations with 34 ground balls.

Tim Iannarino, Glenelg, junior, attack

Iannarino served as the quarterback of Glenelg’s offense, thriving as a facilitator with a team-high 31 assists. He also added 21 goals and 32 ground balls, often operating from behind the goal.

Mt Hebron's Cooper Stockenberg had 44 goals and 18 assists for the Class 3A runner-up Vikings. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cooper Stockenberg, Mt. Hebron, junior, attack

Stockenberg was a versatile offensive weapon for the Vikings able to rotate between attack and midfield, third on the team with 44 goals. He also created opportunities for teammates with 18 assists.

Mount Hebron’s Rich Tangires, right, had 42 goals and a team-high 37 assists this season. (Haldan Kirsch / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Rich Tangires, Mt. Hebron, senior, attack

Tangires was the Vikings’ on-field leader capable as both a goal scorer and facilitator. He had 42 goals and a team-high 37 assists, consistently finding open teammates from a variety of areas.

Nate Bacon, River Hill, junior, midfield

Bacon was an integral part of River Hill’s strong midfield unit with 24 goals and 14 assists. He was also disruptive defensively with 13 caused turnovers and 56 ground balls.

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Jenkins was a force all over the field for the Mustangs. He had 35 goals, 21 assists, 25 turnovers and 53 ground balls. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Quinn Jenkins, Marriotts Ridge, junior, midfield

Jenkins stepped up as the Mustangs’ offensive leader in his second season on varsity with 35 goals and 21 assists. Able to play as a two-way midfielder, Jenkins also caused 25 turnovers and scooped up 53 ground balls.

Jacob Szczepanski, Glenelg, senior, midfield

First team All-County for the second straight season, Szczepanski was tied for second on the Gladiators with 32 goals. He also added 20 assists.

Mt. Hebron’s Maverick Smith is committed to play college lacrosse at University of Delaware. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Maverick Smith, Mt. Hebron, junior, midfield

A Delaware commit, Smith was another important piece of Mt. Hebron’s dynamic offense with 46 goals and 25 assists. A two-way midfielder, Smith was one of the Vikings’ best midfield defenders with 12 caused turnovers.

Drew LaPointe, Glenelg, sophomore, short stick defensive midfielder

LaPointe was one of the Gladiators’ best in contested situations with 56 ground balls. He also caused 21 turnovers and added four goals and three assists.

Kevin Sisk, Reservoir, junior, long-stick midfielder

Sisk played everywhere for the Gators. He won 54% of his faceoffs with 165 ground balls and caused 40 turnovers defensively. The junior also stepped into a key role on offense with 19 goals and 12 assists.

Zach Goodwin, Mt. Hebron, junior, defense

Goodwin was the Vikings’ top defender and often matched up against the opponent’s best offensive player. He finished with 38 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.

Alex Koenig, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defense

Koenig was the Mustangs’ senior leader defensively with 24 caused turnovers and 35 ground balls. He also showcased the ability to bring the ball upfield with a pair of goals and two assists.

Michael Krohn, Glenelg, senior, defense

Krohn was a constant disrupter for the Gladiators’ defense rotating between close defense and long-stick midfield. He finished with a team-high 39 caused turnovers and 48 ground balls, also adding two goals and three assists offensively.

Grant Peffall, Howard, senior, defense

Peffall was the Lions swiss-army knife playing in a variety of roles. He was active defensively with 43 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers, also with three goals, including one in Howard’s regional quarterfinal win over Centennial.

Lewis Collora, Wilde Lake, junior, goalie

Collora, a mainstay in goal for the Wildecats, was the anchor of Wilde Lake’s defense again with 197 saves and a 63% save percentage.

Ian Murphy, Marriotts Ridge, junior, goalie

In his first year as a varsity starter, Murphy finished with a 54% save percentage. He had some of his best games against the Mustangs’ toughest competition, including a 25-save performance in an overtime win against Glenelg on April 18.

All-County second team

Logan Boone, Long Reach, senior, goalie

Will Cavey, Centennial, senior, defense

Doug Cohen, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, faceoff

Josh Davis, River Hill, junior, midfield

Shane Dubois, Glenelg, sophomore, long-stick midfielder

Ryan Fowler, River Hill, junior, attack

Luke Holland, Marriotts Ridge, sophomore, defense

Gene Hughes, Mt. Hebron, senior, short stick defensive midfielder

Chris Iannarino, Glenelg, junior, midfield

Rowley Jackson, Wilde Lake, senior, attack

Kody Johnson, River Hill, senior, defense

Jason Klopp, Glenelg, senior, attack

Blake Nguyen, Oakland Mills, senior, midfield

Robert Page, Marriotts Ridge, junior, defense

Angelo Rosata, Centennial, senior, goalie

Joey Schinner, Reservoir, junior, attack

Dylan Treese, Howard, junior, midfield

Final Standings

1. Marriotts Ridge: 8-5 overall, 8-0 Howard County (Howard County champion); 2. Mt. Hebron: 13-6, 7-1 (Class 3A East Region I Champion, 3A State Finalist); 3. Glenelg: 12-6, 6-2 (Class 2A West Region I champion, 2A state quarterfinalist); 4. Howard: 12-5, 8-3 (Class 3A East Region I finalist); 5. River Hill: 10-5, 7-4 (Class 3A East Region II champion, 3A state quarterfinalist); 6. Centennial: 6-7, 6-5; 7. Atholton: 8-8, 4-7 (Class 3A East Region II finalist); 8. Wilde Lake: 5-8, 4-7; 9. Reservoir: 4-9, 4-7; 10. Oakland Mills: 3-10, 2-6; 11. Long Reach: 2-11, 1-7; 12. Hammond: 1-11, 0-8.

MIAA B Conference Glenelg Country (4-10, 0-7).

MIAA C Conference Chapelgate Christian (1-13, 0-7).