Marriotts Ridge’s Kelley, Mt. Hebron’s Stockenberg share Howard County boys lacrosse Player of Year award

When the Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse teams face off, Cameron Stockenberg and Quinn Kelley are rivals.
Every other time, though, they’re friends and teammates.
Playing on the same club lacrosse team for nearly a decade, Stockenberg and Kelley haven’t let going to rival schools alter their friendship, and that’s why the thought of sharing the award for the county’s top boys lacrosse player with each other was even more exciting.
“We’re really close friends, so it was awesome when I found out we had won it,” said Stockenberg, a senior midfielder at Mt. Hebron. “I gave him a call right away when I found out.”
“To share this award with him is truly an honor,” said Kelley, a senior long-stick midfielder at Marriotts Ridge. “He’s an even better person than he is a player.”
This spring, Kelley led the county in caused turnovers and finished second in ground balls as the league’s top LSM, helping guide the Mustangs to a co-county championship and a spot in the 3A state semifinals. Stockenberg, meanwhile, was one of the most athletic midfielders in the county and paced the second-best offense in the county with 24 goals and 10 assists.
For their efforts, Kelley and Stockenberg have been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Boys Lacrosse Co-Players of the Year.
“Cam is one of the best lacrosse athletes in the county, if not the best. He’s an elite-level athlete,” said Mt. Hebron coach Mike McCarthy. “ … Quinn did everything for them, both on face offs and playing defense. I think he was the most valuable player to them and probably in the league because of how much he did for their team.”
“Quinn is a great kid and competitor. He’s everything you could want out of a player. He’s the type of kid you want to coach,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Tom Minard. “ … When Cameron got the ball, you held your breath every time. You wanted him to pass it, because he has a tremendous shot.”
The similarities between the two lacrosse stars don’t end with them sharing the Player of the Year award, though.
Kelley and Stockenberg, who were also named as All-Americans this spring, started playing club lacrosse together on the Roughriders when they were young. Also on the team with them over the years have been other Howard County stars, notably Marriotts Ridge’s Casey Pung, Charlie Reynolds and John Miller — all of whom are first-team All-County selections this year.
Both players also have older brothers who were goalies at their respective schools and graduated in 2019. Stockenberg’s older brother, Cody, was a second-team All-County pick in 2019, while Kelley’s older brother, Colin, was the 2019 Player of the Year.
“I never got a sense that Quinn needed to live up to Colin’s expectation, but Quinn did go along that same path,” Minard said. “Colin was a four-year varsity starter for us, and Quinn did the same thing. But I know they’re close as brothers, and they push each other in a good way to be better.”
The two lacrosse stars also have brothers who would’ve played alongside them this spring if not for injuries. Kelley’s twin brother Will missed the season with a broken wrist, while Stockenberg’s younger brother Cooper, a freshman, spent the spring recovering from a torn ACL.
“Playing with my older brother was awesome,” Stockenberg said. “I’m blessed to be a middle child to be able to play with both, I just wish I could’ve played with my younger brother this last year.”
Lastly, the two players are Division I lacrosse commits — Stockenberg to UMBC and Kelley to Mercer.
Stockenberg is joining a UMBC roster that will be stacked with former Howard County stars, including Mateo Brown (Mt. Hebron), Talon Campbell (Reservoir), Mike Doughty (Glenelg) and Ricky Fedorchak (Marriotts Ridge) — all of whom were first-team All-County players in 2019. Joining Stockenberg to become Retrievers are 2021 first-team attackmen Jack Burns (River Hill) and Kevin Doughty (Glenelg).
For Kelley, he’s following his older brother to Atlanta to become a Mercer Bear.
“Two years ago, I was playing with him, and I was having the time of my life,” Kelley said. “He’s a huge reason I decided to go to Mercer. He’s by far one of the greatest players I’ve ever played with, and I’m excited to play with him again.”
While Kelley and Stockenberg are friends, they still went head to head this season in two matchups between the Stangs and the Vikes.
Marriotts Ridge got the best of Mt. Hebron in the two contests — both of which were decided by three goals — including in the first round of the playoffs. Stockenberg scored five goals to try to bring the Vikings back in the postseason tilt after taking an early deficit, but Kelley and the Mustangs’ defense held on for the triumph.
“We got down at the end and there was no quit from Cam,” said McCarthy. “The guys fought to the last whistle, and Cam did everything in his power to try to win that game. He’s the type of kid who will run through a brick wall for you.”
With Stockenberg as Hebron’s top midfielder and Kelley as the Mustangs’ LSM, Kelley was often tasked with defending the Vikings star. Both players came away from their encounters with even more respect for each other than they had before.
“Cam is probably one of the best middies I’ve ever gone against,” Kelley said. “He’s so talented. The things he can do with his stick and the way he contorts his body is phenomenal. I’ve never played against anything like it.”
“Quinn is a great player. He has great stick skills,” Stockenberg said. “I honestly don’t like going up against him. He’s that good. He knows what he’s doing with his positioning, and he’s a hard worker.”
Also named to first-team All-County (all selections based on voting from Howard County head coaches):
ATTACK:
Jack Burns, River Hill, senior
Burns led the Hawks to a 3A East Region II title as one of the top scorers in the county. The UMBC commit ranked seventh in the league in goals with 23 and added seven assists. He also collected a team-high 26 ground balls.
One of the best games of his season was a six-goal performance in River Hill’s playoff win over Atholton.
“From a leadership standpoint during COVID to when we started playing, he did everything for our team,” said River Hill coach Keith Gonsouland. “He’s probably one of the best leaders we’ve ever had in terms of leading by example with his work ethic. This was one of our most inexperienced teams. Jack being someone who has played a lot of lacrosse was like another coach on the field.”
Kevin Doughty, Glenelg, senior
Doughty orchestrated the top attack in the league for the co-county champion and state semifinalist Gladiators. Glenelg’s three attackmen — Doughty, Evan Whatley and Colin Buch — combined to score 96 goals for an offense that led the county with 13.7 goals per game. The average was nearly two goals more than the second highest-scoring team.
Doughty, a UMBC commit, led the county in assists with 30 helpers and added 20 goals. He also scooped up 24 ground balls and caused seven turnovers.
“Our offense went through Kevin,” said Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker. “There’s no doubt about that. He drew the No. 1 pole from anyone who scouted us. His ability to understand the game and how smart he is to create opportunities for other guys to put the ball in the back of the net was huge for us.”
Charlie Reynolds, Marriotts Ridge, senior
Reynolds led the attack for the co-county champion and state semifinalist Mustangs. The senior lefty finished fourth in the county with 33 goals and ranked second with 19 assists.
Reynolds, who will attempt to walk-on at Division I Vermont in the fall, also scooped up 23 ground balls and caused six turnovers. He was also one of two players from Howard County to be named an Academic All-American.
“Charlie did everything that he could to lead our team,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Tom Minard. “He had a great year, which was great to see. Charlie and some of the other seniors were three- or four-year varsity players, and he’s a great, hardworking kid.”
Evan Whatley, Glenelg, senior
Whatley had one of the best single-game performances of any player in the county this spring. The senior scored a career-high seven goals in the Gladiators’ 2A West Region championship victory over Century.
He ended the season with 34 goals and 18 assists, ranking third in the league in both categories. Whatley plans to continue playing in college at Division III Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).
“His ability to break guys down and finish from anywhere is outstanding,” said Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker. “He’s so versatile and was such a big part of doing what we did. His ability to see gaps and see the backside with his vision is special to watch.”
MIDFIELD:
Max Bruno, Howard, senior
As an all-around midfielder, Bruno was one of the top players for the Lions this spring. The senior scored 11 goals and assisted on 10 others while scooping up 31 ground balls and causing 10 turnovers.
“To see him step out on the field and take a leadership role and perform on both sides of the ball was a huge help to our team,” said Howard coach Jimmy Creighton. “He took both sides of the ball seriously. He was a focal point of our offense, but he was also a key guy on defense if there was a timeout and we got our top guys in there.”
Brendan Demek, Mt. Hebron, senior
Demek teamed up with Stockenberg to give the Vikings one of the best midfield duos in the county. The senior tallied 20 goals, 12 assists, 47 ground balls and eight caused turnovers this spring. His ground ball total ranked third in the league.
He registered a hat trick in four games, with his top performance being a six-goal outburst in a loss to Glenelg during the regular season.
“I would put Brendan right at the top of the list of best players in the county,” said Mt. Hebron coach Mike McCarthy. “He’s a really smart player, and he had some really big games for us.”
Tyler May, Oakland Mills, senior
May is the only player from Division B to be a first-team selection this season.
The senior led Oakland Mills to a 4-3 record against Division B opponents, finishing first in the county with 38 goals and 69 ground balls. May, who plans to continue playing in college at Division III Denison University also tallied 14 assists and won 54 of 81 face offs (67%) as a do-it-all player for the Scorpions.
“He’s got great leadership and work ethic,” said Oakland Mills coach Skip Darden. “He’s a hardworking, disciplined kid. He always did a little bit extra at practice to be the type of player he was.”
John Miller, Marriotts Ridge, senior
Miller is the only repeat All-County selection this spring. As a sophomore, the midfielder was a second-team selection for the Mustangs.
This spring, Miller, a Mount St. Mary’s commit, proved himself once again as one of the top midfielders in the county, tallying 25 goals, 18 assists and 25 ground balls. His goal total was sixth in the county, while his assist mark was tied with Whatley for third.
One of his top games of the season was his four-goal performance in Marriotts Ridge’s region semifinal triumph over Mt. Hebron.
“He was versatile,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Tom Minard. “We could put him down, and he could cover an attackmen. He could clear the ball, and he has great vision on offense. He makes everyone else around him better.
DEFENSE:
Nick Payne, Mt. Hebron, junior
Payne was the Vikings’ top defender this spring. The junior totaled 24 ground balls and caused 13 turnovers, which ranked fifth in the county. Payne is a Division I UMass Lowell commit.
Mt. Hebron coach Mike McCarthy said Payne was the Vikings’ “leader on defense.”
“Nick came into his own this year,” McCarthy said. “He works really hard and does a lot of stuff in the offseason, like lifting and agility training. He’s put in the work to become a much better athlete. We had an inexperienced defense, and he gave us someone who could go out and guard a No. 1 attackman.”
Casey Pung, Marriotts Ridge, junior
Pung helped lead the best defense in the county, as the Mustangs allowed a Division A-best 7.3 goals per game. He combined with Kelley and fellow defender Phil Schutty to create offensive challenges for opposing teams.
Pung, who is also the quarterback of Marriotts Ridge’s football team, secured 24 ground balls and totaled 15 caused turnovers.
“He’s a great athlete. He’s long and runs really well. He scoops the ball up and had a lot of great clears for us,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Tom Minard. “There were times we put Casey on the other team’s top player to free Quinn up. Casey was the type of kid who could cover the other team’s top player.”
Phil Schutty, Marriotts Ridge, senior
Schutty’s skill gave Mustangs coach Tom Minard flexibility with how to deploy his defenders. With Schutty able to guard the opposing team’s top scoring threat if needed, Minard would sometimes shift his defense around for the betterment of the team.
Schutty totaled 16 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers for a Marriotts Ridge team that had several impressive defensive games. The Mustangs’ best defensive performance was their 14-6 win over Glenelg during the regular season that clinched the team a share of the county crown. Schutty et al. also allowed only six goals in Marriotts Ridge’s 3A state quarterfinal victory over Huntingtown.
“At some point in time, Phil covered every team’s top player. He covered Doughty and Whatley at Glenelg, and he covered Cam at Mt. Hebron,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Tom Minard. “That gave us the flexibility to put Quinn at the face off.”
Will Stephanos, Howard, junior
Stephanos was critical for the Lions at both the long-stick midfield and close defense positions. The junior finished fourth in the county by securing 45 ground balls. He also ranked second in the league in caused turnovers with 25 and was the Lions’ face off man, winning more than 50% of his attempts.
“Will did a little bit of everything for us, and some of those stats show it,” said Howard coach Jimmy Creighton. “Will was taking face offs, he was on the wing and he was guarding the best attacker or midfielder. He wasn’t coming off the field. He’s a very skilled player, and he gave the team everything he had every game and every practice.”
FACE OFF:
Connor Iannarino, Glenelg, senior
Iannarino was the top face off specialist in the county this spring as the Gladiators’ FOGO (face off, get off). He won 73% of his attempts, going 161 for 221 at the X. The senior also chipped in with three goals and two assists for the highest scoring squad in the league.
“The most gratifying thing about Connor’s season is the amount of time and effort he put into that craft,” said Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker. “He literally could do it all. The techniques he was throwing out there, you couldn’t scout him.”
GOALIE:
Alex Kauffman, Centennial, senior
Playing against difficult opponents nearly every night, Kauffman proved himself as one of the top goalies in a county full of solid goaltenders. The senior led Division A with 120 saves (15 per game) and a save percentage of 68%.
“We don’t have the success we had without him,” said Centennial coach Ken Senisi. “He’s definitely one of the best goalies in the state. He’s a great player, and great players play outstanding in big games, and he did that all year.”
Tyler Gladstone, Marriotts Ridge, junior
Gladstone totaled 67 saves this spring as the Mustangs’ second-half goalkeeper. The Mustangs’ defense, led by Gladstone, first-half goalie Thomas Coakley, Kelley and first-team defenders Casey Pung and Phil Schutty was stout all season to give Marriotts Ridge the top defense in the county (7.3 goals allowed per game).
“It’s nice to have him coming back next year,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Tom Minard. “It was great having him go into goal in the second half. The biggest thing is in practice when you have to go up against two really good goalies it makes you a better team.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-COUNTY:
Colin Buch, Glenelg, senior, attack
Josh Flick, Centennial, junior, attack
Aiden Larsen, Howard, senior, attack
Jake Levey, Marriotts Ridge, senior, attack
Rocco Buscher, Glenelg, junior, midfield
Devin Campbell, River Hill, senior, midfield
Andrew Hockersmith, Centennial, senior, midfield
Steven Musser, Reservoir, senior, midfield
Jack Slack, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield
Liam Curtin, River Hill, junior, defense
Aaron Krafft, Mt. Hebron, junior, defense
Michael Krohn, Glenelg, sophomore, defense
Cam Sedlack, Glenelg, senior, defense
Gavin Fleck, Mt. Hebron, junior, face off
Thomas Coakley, Marriotts Ridge, senior, goalie
Kyle Henry, River Hill, senior, goalie
MIAA ALL-STARS:
B Conference: Brennan McKneely, Glenelg Country, junior, attack
C Conference: Ben Nevius, Chapelgate, senior, attack
OTHER AWARDS:
ALL AMERICANS: Quinn Kelley, Marriotts Ridge; Cameron Stockenberg, Mt. Hebron
ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS: Brendan Demek, Mt. Hebron; Charlie Reynolds; Marriotts Ridge
BOB SCOTT AWARD: Aiden Larsen, Howard
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ken Senisi, Centennial
ASSISTANT COACHES OF THE YEAR: Matt Haley, Mt. Hebron; Chris Rosas, Glenelg
MAN OF THE YEAR: Jim Riss, Oakland Mills
Final Spring 2021 Standings:
Division A:
T-1. Glenelg: 9-2 overall, 6-1 county (co-county champion, Class 2A state semifinalist)
T-1. Marriotts Ridge: 8-2, 5-1 (co-county champion, Class 3A state semifinalist)
T-3. Centennial: 4-4, 4-3
T-3. Mt. Hebron: 4-4, 4-3
5. Howard: 4-5, 3-4
6. River Hill: 3-7, 1-6 (3A East Region II champion)
Division B:
T-1. Reservoir: 4-3, 4-2
T-1. Wilde Lake: 4-3, 4-2
3. Oakland Mills: 4-3, 4-3
4. Atholton: 3-4, 3-3
5. Long Reach: 1-6, 1-6
6. Hammond: 0-4, 0-4