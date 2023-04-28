Howard County Times 2022-23 indoor track and field All-County: Oakland Mills senior Abdur Hassan excels in lone indoor season

Oakland Mills senior Abdur Hassan only joined the Scorpions indoor track team this season. He left his mark winning a pair of state titles and has been named the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Oakland Mills track and field coach Chris Brewington identified early on that Abdur Hassan had an opportunity to be special.

Brewington briefly worked with Hassan for two weeks in outdoor track his freshman season, before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brewington reached out to Hassan’s parents to encourage him to come back, knowing how special he could be.

Early on, Hassan specialized in high jump, but his athleticism was an indicator he could excel in other areas. In previous outdoor seasons, Hassan was overshadowed by some of the program’s state champions and Division I talent. He was a wrestler in past winter seasons. He contemplated joining indoor track as a junior but decided to stick with wrestling.

Then, shortly before this indoor season, Hassan made the decision to stop wrestling and join the Scorpions indoor track team. That decision paid dividends as Hassan was a state champion in both the 55-meter hurdles and the high jump, also a county and regional champion in the high jump and 4x200 relay.

“I feel like that moment clicked the first day of our indoor season, because I’m thinking about all the work that I put in over the summer to get into this position,” Hassan said. “As soon as the indoor season started, I told myself, ‘I’m going to be a state champion in whatever events I do,’ and I was able to get there.”

Delivering on his self-proclamation, Hassan is the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys indoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“As soon as I found out, I was in shock,” Hassan said. “I was also excited at the same time because one of my biggest goals was to get this award. Being able to actually achieve that, it got me really excited. It was something that I wanted, because ever since the summer I’ve been putting in a lot of work and nonstop training each day. It was a question of, is me putting in all of this work, really going to pay off? I’ve got the award through putting in that work.”

While Hassan was an accomplished high jumper, the Scorpions coaching staff thought Hassan’s skillset would also be conducive to success in hurdles. Hassan began to practice hurdling and improved each day. A visual learner, Hassan learned best from watching both teammates and coaches practice hurdles. He placed third in the event at counties, which set a foundation for future success. He then won the event at regionals, entering states as one of the top qualifiers. Roughly three months after he started, Hassan closed out his career as a Class 2A state champion in the event with a personal-record time of 7.79 seconds.

“To pick up the hurdles in three months and win is unheard of,” Brewington said. “That doesn’t happen. That’s a testament to him, his practice habits and abilities, his ability to pick up and learn and be coachable. He picked up the three-step in a couple of days. That’s not easy to do, but it just goes to show not only his supreme athleticism, but his ability to take coaching and constructive criticism and turn it into a product.”

While new to hurdling, Hassan maintained his high jump prowess. He swept the event at counties (6-feet, 2 inches), regionals (6 feet, 1 inch) and states (6 feet), earning key points for the Scorpions as they won all three team titles. Hassan’s success wasn’t limited to individual events, excelling alongside Trevin McHargh, Shane King and Xavier Doctor in the 4x200 relay. That group placed third at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in the championship division (1:26.88).

Naturally soft-spoken and with a quiet demeanor, Hassan utilized that to his advantage along with a relentless competitiveness, guiding him to success in the season’s most important moments.

“He’s an ultracompetitive kid,” Brewington said. “We call him the silent assassin because he is just so quiet and then all of a sudden he sneaks up on you and it’s like, ‘Woah where did that come from?’ ... He wants to go up against the best all the time. He wants to race Shane, Trevin and he wants to jump against the best jumpers. Even when he loses he’s got the confidence that I’m going to beat that person, that’s fine they got me this time, I’ll get them next time. He usually does.”

All-County first team

Tele Abe, Wilde Lake, senior: Abe placed second in the 55-meter hurdles at counties and regionals, narrowly behind Howard’s Christian Do in the event. Abe saved his best performance for states, winning the 3A state title with a time of 7.71 seconds.

Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, senior: Aidam swept the 3,200 at counties, regionals and states, defending his 2A state title (10:03.23). The senior also earned top-four finishes in both the 800 and 1,600 at counties, regionals and states.

Christian Brower, Long Reach, senior: Brower earned third in the 800 at both counties and regionals. He placed second in the 1,600 at counties and won the event at regionals (4:38.32). The senior closed his season second in the 1,600 at states.

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, senior: Camacho-Bucks began the postseason winning the 1,600 at counties and finished second at regionals behind Brower. However, at states he broke away in the final stretch and secured his first indoor track gold medal with a time of 4:19.82.

Kaleb Cave, Hammond, senior: Cave began his postseason finishing third in the 55-meter dash at counties and improved to second at regionals, also with a third-place finish in the 4x200 relay. The senior placed third in the 55 at states (6.54).

Chirstian Do, Howard, senior: Do won the 55-meter hurdles at counties (7.79), also with top-three finishes as part of the Lion’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. The senior capped off his career placing second in the 55-meter hurdles (7.79) at states and was on the third-place 4x200 relay.

Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, junior: Battling through early season injuries, Hopper placed third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at regionals. He saved his best race for states, earning a gold medal in the 3,200 (9:37.87).

Shane King, Oakland Mills, senior: King was second in the 55-meter dash at counties and won the 300 with a personal-record time of 34.91 seconds, also part of the victorious 4x200 relay team. The senior captured another gold medal in the 300 at states (35.50), also a member of the Scorpions 4x200 relay team that competed at New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills, senior: McHargh won counties in the 55 with a personal-record time of 6.39 seconds, and also part of the winning 4x200 relay team. McHargh reached rarefied air once again running 6.39 in the 55 at states, which broke the 2A classification record.

Darian Tarver, Atholton, senior: Tarver won the 500 at counties with a personal-record time of 1:06.56, and placed second in the 300 behind King. At regionals, he won both events with times of 37.16 and 1:09.52, respectively. In his final indoor states, Tarver earned second in the 300 (34.98) and third in the 500 (1:07.63). He also competed in the 400 at NBN Nationals, placing fifth in the championship division.

All-County second team

Aaron Abedin, Mt. Hebron, senior, relay/mid-distance

Xavier Doctor, Oakland Mills, senior, relay/mid-distance

Tyler Jagun, Long Reach, senior, high jump

Sebastian Martinez, Centennial, senior, distance

KeMarco Monger, Oakland Mills, senior, mid-distance

Ethan Mulachy, Atholton, senior, distance/relay

Scott Paterson, Centennial, senior, shot put

Christian Randolph, Howard, senior, sprint/relay/mid-distance

Bennett Walsh, Glenelg, sophomore, distance

Michael Zhang, River Hill, junior, pole vault