A look at the Howard County boys golfers who averaged 17.0 or more points per regular season match this fall. Matches are nine holes and one point is awarded for a double bogey, two for a bogey, three for a par, four for a birdie and five for an eagle.Atholton's Nolan Chong played in eight matches, averaging 17.1 points a match with a season high of 24 points.Centennial's Spencer Haythorn played in three matches, averaging 17.3 points a match with a season high of 21 points.Marriotts Ridge's Brian Kang played in three matches, averaging 17.7 points a match with a season high of 21 points.Howard's Jarrett Maynor played in seven matches, averaging 17.7 points a match with a season high of 22 points.Wilde Lake's Henry Hilger played in eight matches, averaging 18.0 points a match with a season high of 21 points.Reservoir's Trace Teodori played in eight matches, averaging 18.1 points a match with a season high of 22 points.Marriotts Ridge's Sam Bennett played in three matches, averaging 18.8 points a match with a season high of 23 points.Centennial's Max Middleton played in four matches, averaging 18.8 points a match with a season high of 22 points.River Hill's Collin Regan played in six matches, averaging 18.8 points a match with a season high of 23 points.Centennial's Conarie Steinbach played in five matches, averaging 19.0 points a match with a season high of 23 points.Centennial's Klaus Wood played in five matches, averaging 19.2 points a match with a season high of 23 points.River Hill's Robbie Graham played in six matches, averaging 19.3 points a match with a season high of 23 points.Marriotts Ridge's Max Ruthur played in three matches, averaging 20.0 points a match with a season high of 21 points.Marriotts Ridge's Josh Lee played in four matches, averaging 20.5 points a match with a season high of 23 points.Howard's Jai Sheth played in six matches, averaging 20.7 points a match with a season high of 23 points.Reservoir's Justin Gutierrez played in eight matches, averaging 21.6 points a match with a season high of 25 points.Atholton's Cam Campbell played in eight matches, averaging 22 points a match with a season high of 27 points.Centennial's Ty Sams played in seven matches, averaging 22.6 points a match with a season high of 27 points.Marriotts Ridge's Justin Allen played in five matches, averaging 23.4 points a match with a season high of 29 points.River Hill's Jackson Graves played in eight matches, averaging 23.4 points a match with a season high of 26 points.Marriotts Ridge's Akash Marakath played in six matches, averaging 23.7 points a match with a season high of 26 points.River Hill's Cam Deiuliis played in eight matches, averaging 23.8 points a match with a season high of 29 points.Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale played in six matches, averaging 23.8 points a match with a season high of 26 points.Marriotts Ridge's Daniel Tuma played in four matches, averaging 24 points a match with a season . high of 26 points.Glenelg's Caleb Taylor played in eight matches, averaging 24.9 points a match with a season high of 29 points.Atholton's Branden Nguyen played in five matches, averaging 26.4 points a match with a season high of 29 points.