Season highlights: On his way to establishing himself as the top player for the Hawks, Deiuliis had several marquee performances. The first came during a victory over Reservoir at Fairway Hills, where he fired a two-under-par round of 29 points to set the new River Hill 9-hole match record. He finished the regular season with a scoring average of 23.8, which was tied for fourth best in the county. Deiuliis then broke through for the first postseason title of his career at the District V tournament in convincing fashion, firing a two-under-par round of 70 to win by five strokes. He was alone in third at the county tournament with a round of 76 and then wrapped up the season with an opening-round score of 85 at the 3A/4A state tournament, missing the final round by one shot.