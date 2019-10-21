In 3A East, Centennial (7-4-1) and Marriotts Ridge (6-4-1) earned byes in Region I, while River Hill (10-2) and Wilde Lake (8-3-1) have byes in Region II. In Region I, Mt. Hebron (4-5-3) hosts Westminster (4-6-2) in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 23. If the Vikings win, they’ll play No. 1 Manchester Valley (8-4). The Eagles and the Mustangs, meanwhile, will play each other in the second round this weekend after their first-round byes. The Hawks will play the winner of Hammond (4-8) and Atholton (2-7-3), while the Wildecats will host the winner of Reservoir (5-6-1) and Long Reach (2-9). With the new playoff system, if a Howard County schools wins both Region I and Region II, they will not play each other in what was previously the 3A East final, as the eight region champions will be re-seeded based on regular season win percentage.