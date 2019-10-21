The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the boys and girls soccer playoff brackets on Oct. 21, with one Howard County boys team and two local girls teams earning No. 1 seeds in their respective regions.
In the boys championship brackets, River Hill (10-2) is the No. 1 seed in 3A East Region II, while the Marriotts Ridge (10-2) and River Hill (8-3-1) girls soccer teams are No. 1 seeds in 3A East Region I and 3A East Region II, respectively.
The MPSSAA playoff format this season is different than in previous years. Each region is still separated into two sections, but under the new format the winner of each section — now called “Region I” and “Region II” — advances to the state quarterfinals, which will be re-seeded 1-8 based on regular season win percentage.
The old format pitted section champions from the same region against one another in a region championship to advance to the state semifinal round. The potential is now there for two teams in the county to play in a state final.
Here are the boys and girls soccer playoff seedings:
BOYS SEEDS:
2A West:
Region I: 1. Liberty; 2. Century; 3. South Carroll; 4. Oakland Mills; 5. Winters Mill; 6. Glenelg.
Region II: 1. Oakdale; 2. Middletown; 3. Walkersville; 4. Boonsboro; 5. Poolesville; 6. Seneca Valley.
3A East:
Region I: 1. Manchester Valley; 2. Centennial; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Westminster.
Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Wilde Lake; 3. Reservoir; 4. Hammond; 5. Atholton; 6. Long Reach.
4A East:
Region I: 1. Arundel; 2. Howard; 3. Old Mill; 4. Meade; 5. Glen Burnie; 6. North County.
Region II: 1. Leonardtown; 2. Annapolis; 3. Severna Park; 4. Broadneck; 5. South River.
In 2A West, Oakland Mills (6-4-2) hosts Winters Mill, while Glenelg (1-9-2) travels to South Carroll (7-4-1) in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 23. If the Scorpions win, they’ll travel to No. 1 Liberty (10-1-1); if the Gladiators win, they’ll take on No. 2 Century (9-3).
In 3A East, Centennial (7-4-1) and Marriotts Ridge (6-4-1) earned byes in Region I, while River Hill (10-2) and Wilde Lake (8-3-1) have byes in Region II. In Region I, Mt. Hebron (4-5-3) hosts Westminster (4-6-2) in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 23. If the Vikings win, they’ll play No. 1 Manchester Valley (8-4). The Eagles and the Mustangs, meanwhile, will play each other in the second round this weekend after their first-round byes. The Hawks will play the winner of Hammond (4-8) and Atholton (2-7-3), while the Wildecats will host the winner of Reservoir (5-6-1) and Long Reach (2-9). With the new playoff system, if a Howard County schools wins both Region I and Region II, they will not play each other in what was previously the 3A East final, as the eight region champions will be re-seeded based on regular season win percentage.
Howard (6-3-1), the lone Howard County school in Class 4A, earned a first-round bye in 4A East Region I. The Lions will play the winner of Old Mill (6-3-1) and North County (1-10-1).
GIRLS SEEDS:
2A West:
Region I: 1. Century; 2. Liberty; 3. South Carroll; 4. Oakland Mills; 5. Winters Mill; 6. Glenelg.
Region II: 1. Middletown; 2. Poolesville; 3. Oakdale; 4. Boonsboro; 5. Walkersville; 6. Seneca Valley.
3A East:
Region I: 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Centennial; 4. Manchester Valley; 5. Westminster.
Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Wilde Lake; 3. Reservoir; 4. Atholton; 5. Long Reach; 6. Hammond.
4A East:
Region I: 1. Arundel; 2. Howard; 3. Old Mill; 4. Meade; 5. North County; 6. Glen Burnie.
Region II: 1. South River; 2. Leonardtown; 3. Severna Park; 4. Broadneck; 5. Annapolis.
In 2A West, Oakland Mills (6-5) hosts Winters Mill in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 23. If the Scorpions win, they’ll face No. 1-seeded Century (11-0). Glenelg (4-7-1), meanwhile, travels to No. 3 South Carroll (10-2). If the Gladiators win, they’ll travel to No. 2 Liberty (10-2).
In 3A East, Marriotts Ridge (10-2), Mt. Hebron (8-4) and Centennial (6-5-1) all have first-round byes in Region I. The Mustangs will play the winner of Manchester Valley (5-5-2) and Westminster (2-9-1), while the Vikings and the Eagles will face off in the second round. Centennial defeated Mt. Hebron, 2-0, on Sept. 12. In Region II, River Hill (8-3-1) and Wilde Lake (6-4-1) both earned byes. The Hawks will play the winner of Atholton (4-6-1) and Long Reach (2-8-1), while the Wildecats will host the winner of Reservoir (4-5-3) and Hammond (2-8-1). With the new playoff system, the likely Howard County winners of Region I and Region II will not play each other in what was previously the 3A East final, as the two region champions will be re-seeded based on regular season win percentage.
Howard (7-4-1), the lone Howard County school in Class 4A, earned a first-round bye in 4A East Region I. The Lions will play the winner of Old Mill (6-5-1) and Glen Burnie (1-10).