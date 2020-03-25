Jordan Oates makes Atholton history on way to Howard County boys basketball Player of Year honor

“Joey has been consistent from the point he first set foot in the building, averaging between 14 and 15 points every year regardless of whether he was on JV or varsity. Being able to count on him each and every game, as a coach it makes your job so much easier,” Centennial coach Chris Sanders said. “And while the numbers have stayed relatively the same, I really thought he became so much more than just a jump shooter this year. He could finish with both hands in traffic, became a better ball handler and his versatility as both a scorer and defender allowed us to create some match up problems. Defensively, he could guard every position on the floor.”