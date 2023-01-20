Howard County boys basketball steals leaders | PHOTO GALLERY

Howard County boys basketball steals leaders through Jan. 19, 2023 Here are the Howard County boys basketball scoring leaders through Jan. 19. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementJustin Campbell, Hammond: 2 spg Justin Campbell has tied for Hammond's third most steals, averaging 2 per game after 12 regular season games. AdvertisementBrando Campos, Hammond: 2 spg Brando Campos has tied for Hammond's third most steals, averaging 2 per game after 12 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementWill Piwowarski, Glenelg: 2 spg Will Piwowarski has Glenelg's second most steals, averaging 2 per game after 10 regular season games. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementJustin Christian, Hammond: 2.1 spg Justin Christian has Hammond's second most steals, averaging 2.1 per game after 11 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementTy Beck-Winter, Centennial: 2.2 spg Ty Beck-Winter is Centennial's steals leader, averaging 2.2 per game after 12 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAmir Shaheed, Atholton: 2.2 spg Amir Shaheed has Atholton's third most steals, averaging 2.2 per game after 12 regular season games. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementJack Bonner, Marriotts Ridge: 2.3 spg Jack Bonner is Marriotts Ridge's steals leader, averaging 2.3 per game after 11 regular season games. AdvertisementSiji Jolayemi, Glenelg: 2.5 spg Siji Jolayemi is Glenelg's steals leader, averaging 2.5 per game after 10 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementJosh Abu, River Hill: 2.7 spg Josh Abu has River Hill's second most steals, averaging 2.7 per game after 10 regular season games. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCamden Thibeault, Atholton: 2.8 spg Camden Thibeault has Atholton's second most steals, averaging 2.8 per game after 12 regular season games. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChristian Jackson, Atholton: 3.4 spg Christian Jackson is Atholton's steals leader, averaging 3.4 per game after 12 regular season games. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementBraden Saurtich, River Hill: 3.6 spg Braden Sauritch is River Hill's steals leader, averaging 3.6 steals per game after 10 regular season games. AdvertisementChristian Dean, Long Reach: 4 spg Christian Dean is Long Reach's steals leader, averaging 4 per game after12 regular season games. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementKamari Fassett, Hammond: 4.2 spg Kamari Fassett is Hammond's steals leader, averaging 4.2 per game after 11 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)