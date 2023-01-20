Kamari Fassett is Hammond's steals leader, averaging 4.2 per game after 11 regular season games.

Kamari Fassett is Hammond's steals leader, averaging 4.2 per game after 11 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County boys basketball steals leaders | PHOTO GALLERY

Here are the Howard County boys basketball scoring leaders through Jan. 19. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats.

Howard County boys basketball steals leaders through Jan. 19, 2023

Justin Campbell, Hammond: 2 spg

Justin Campbell has tied for Hammond's third most steals, averaging 2 per game after 12 regular season games.

Brando Campos, Hammond: 2 spg

Brando Campos has tied for Hammond's third most steals, averaging 2 per game after 12 regular season games.

Will Piwowarski, Glenelg: 2 spg

Will Piwowarski has Glenelg's second most steals, averaging 2 per game after 10 regular season games.

Justin Christian, Hammond: 2.1 spg

Justin Christian has Hammond's second most steals, averaging 2.1 per game after 11 regular season games.

Ty Beck-Winter, Centennial: 2.2 spg

Ty Beck-Winter is Centennial's steals leader, averaging 2.2 per game after 12 regular season games.

Amir Shaheed, Atholton: 2.2 spg

Amir Shaheed has Atholton's third most steals, averaging 2.2 per game after 12 regular season games.

Jack Bonner, Marriotts Ridge: 2.3 spg

Jack Bonner is Marriotts Ridge's steals leader, averaging 2.3 per game after 11 regular season games.

Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg: 2.5 spg

Siji Jolayemi is Glenelg's steals leader, averaging 2.5 per game after 10 regular season games.

Josh Abu, River Hill: 2.7 spg

Josh Abu has River Hill's second most steals, averaging 2.7 per game after 10 regular season games.

Camden Thibeault, Atholton: 2.8 spg

Camden Thibeault has Atholton's second most steals, averaging 2.8 per game after 12 regular season games.

Christian Jackson, Atholton: 3.4 spg

Christian Jackson is Atholton's steals leader, averaging 3.4 per game after 12 regular season games.

Braden Saurtich, River Hill: 3.6 spg

Braden Sauritch is River Hill's steals leader, averaging 3.6 steals per game after 10 regular season games.

Christian Dean, Long Reach: 4 spg

Christian Dean is Long Reach's steals leader, averaging 4 per game after12 regular season games.

Kamari Fassett, Hammond: 4.2 spg

Kamari Fassett is Hammond's steals leader, averaging 4.2 per game after 11 regular season games.

