Ayinde DeLeon is Atholton and Howard County's blocks leader, averaging 4.7 per game after 12 regular season games.

Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders | PHOTO GALLERY

Here are the Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders through Jan. 19. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats.

Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders through Jan. 19, 2023

Timi Akisanya, Chapelgate: 1 bpg

Timi Akisanya is Chapelgate's blocks leader, averaging 1 per game after 18 regular season games.

Matt Dalton, Glenelg: 1 bpg

Matt Dalton is Glenelg's blocks leader, averaging 1 per game after 10 regular season games.

Avery Opuro-Dompreh, Oakland Mills: 1.2 bpg

Avery Opuro-Dompreh is Oakland Mills blocks leader, averaging 1.2 per game after 13 regular season games.

Kenny Akinlosotu, Mt. Hebron: 1.2 bpg

Kenny Akinlosotu is Mt. Hebron's team leader in blocks, averaging 1.2 per game after 12 regular season games.

Kain Corkeron, Wilde Lake: 1.3 bpg

Kain Corkeron is Wilde Lake's blocks leader, averaging 1.3 per game after 12 regular season games.

Aiden Igwebe, River Hill: 1.8 bpg

Aiden Igwebe is River Hill's blocks leader, averaging 1.8 per game after 10 regular season games.

Phoenix Eggleston, Reservoir: 3 bpg

Phoenix Eggleston is Reservoir's blocks leader, averaging 3 per game after nine regular season games.

Ayinde DeLeon, Atholton: 4.7 bpg

Ayinde DeLeon is Atholton and Howard County's blocks leader, averaging 4.7 per game after 12 regular season games.

