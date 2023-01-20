Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders | PHOTO GALLERY

Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders through Jan. 19, 2023 Here are the Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders through Jan. 19. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementTimi Akisanya, Chapelgate: 1 bpg Timi Akisanya is Chapelgate's blocks leader, averaging 1 per game after 18 regular season games. (Richard Brown/Richard Brown)AdvertisementMatt Dalton, Glenelg: 1 bpg Matt Dalton is Glenelg's blocks leader, averaging 1 per game after 10 regular season games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAvery Opuro-Dompreh, Oakland Mills: 1.2 bpg Avery Opuro-Dompreh is Oakland Mills blocks leader, averaging 1.2 per game after 13 regular season games. AdvertisementKenny Akinlosotu, Mt. Hebron: 1.2 bpg Kenny Akinlosotu is Mt. Hebron's team leader in blocks, averaging 1.2 per game after 12 regular season games. AdvertisementKain Corkeron, Wilde Lake: 1.3 bpg Kain Corkeron is Wilde Lake's blocks leader, averaging 1.3 per game after 12 regular season games. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAiden Igwebe, River Hill: 1.8 bpg Aiden Igwebe is River Hill's blocks leader, averaging 1.8 per game after 10 regular season games. AdvertisementPhoenix Eggleston, Reservoir: 3 bpg Phoenix Eggleston is Reservoir's blocks leader, averaging 3 per game after nine regular season games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAyinde DeLeon, Atholton: 4.7 bpg Ayinde DeLeon is Atholton and Howard County's blocks leader, averaging 4.7 per game after 12 regular season games. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)