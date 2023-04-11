Howard County Times 2022-23 All-County: Wilde Lake senior Nathan Hiteshew named boys basketball Player of the Year

Wilde Lake senior Nathan Hiteshew made a concerted effort in the offseason to improve his game. He was one of the first participants in the Wildecats breakfast club workouts.

However, Hiteshew’s offseason work hit an unforeseen obstacle when he suffered a torn meniscus Oct. 7. He had surgery a week later, but through rehabilitation efforts made it back for the beginning of the season.

Hiteshew was an integral part of a historic season for the Wildecats. He was an impact player on both ends of the floor, leading the program to its first Howard County title in 45 years and first regional title since 2020. He averaged a team-high 17.6 points per game, connecting on 47 3-pointers, also averaging 2.4 steals per game. Hiteshew is the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys basketball Player of the Year.

“It’s still crazy because I remember reading the All-County list and seeing my name at the top,” Hiteshew said. “Knowing that I was close and one of the top people last year but didn’t get it, just knowing that I could get it in my senior year was a good feeling.”

Hiteshew was a first team All-County selection as a junior, averaging 18.8 points as Wilde Lake’s leading scorer. However, he scored many of his baskets on either catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or attacking the rim. This offseason Hiteshew placed on emphasis on further developing his mid-range game to become a more consistent three-level scorer. That often showed this season when Hiteshew made opposing defenders pay for aggressive close outs.

“He has a good sense of how to score, when to score,” Wilde Lake coach Jansen McMillan said. “He has confidence in himself and his abilities to score and his abilities to make his teammates better. He sees the floor very well. He’s a quiet leader who speaks very highly when he’s on the floor with his offensive ability.”

Hiteshew also developed his game in another aspect: on-court leadership. With a quiet disposition by nature, the Wildecats coaching staff encouraged him to become more vocal throughout the season. Growing more comfortable in that role with each game, Hiteshew’s actions often spoke louder than words. However, in those moments that necessitated on-court leadership, Hiteshew often was the one there for his teammates.

“It’s something that our coaching staff stressed to him every day,” McMillan said of Hiteshew’s leadership. “Coach Deon Wingfield would speak to him throughout the school day. Coach Keith Coutreyer would talk to him practice. I had mentioned to him little bits here and there throughout the game like, ‘Alright, we your need leadership.’ A couple games that stick out, he did in the first game at Long Reach where we won in overtime. He also did it in a big moment when we went on the road and played at Reservoir.

“He came through again when we went over to Long Reach and pulled out that second overtime victory in the regional final, just being quiet and calm. He doesn’t get too high; he doesn’t get too low. When he does speak up, his teammates rally around him. They listen to him and we listen as coaches.”

"It is a little weird because it felt my best games were when there was the most people there. Our coach tells us to not let the crowd dictate how you play, but I feel that I did play better under pressure because I knew what was at stake. I just wanted the ball in my hands when it mattered to perform and make sure we got the win," Wilde Lake's Nathan Hiteshew said. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

That leadership and big-time shot making always seemed to elevate in the biggest moments. Hiteshew averaged 26.6 points in Wilde Lake’s three playoff games, including a season-high 35 points in a regional semifinal win over River Hill. He completely took over the game in the second half with 22 points, helping the Wildecats pull away.

In overtime of the Wildecats’ regional final win, Hiteshew connected on a clutch 3 over two Long Reach defenders to put Wilde Lake ahead. That was another example of Hiteshew’s ability to step up when his team needed him most, all tracing back to the diligent work he put in during the offseason.

“It is a little weird because it felt my best games were when there was the most people there,” Hiteshew said. “Our coach tells us to not let the crowd dictate how you play, but I feel that I did play better under pressure because I knew what was at stake. I just wanted the ball in my hands when it mattered to perform and make sure we got the win.”

McMillan added: “He’s probably one of the most coachable young men that I’ve been around. When I say coachable our staff strives to get everybody better each day, but we’ve been particularly hard on him because we expect so much from him and believe in his abilities. What he did in the playoffs was the final result.”

Coach of the Year

Jansen McMillan, Wilde Lake

McMillan led the Wildecats to a historic season in his first as Wilde Lake’s head coach after serving as an assistant the past two years. He previously coached Glenelg before joining Wilde Lake, his alma mater. McMillan helped guide Wilde Lake to its first Howard County championship in 45 years and also the program’s seventh regional title and first since 2020. He also secured his 100th career win on Feb. 3 against Mt. Hebron.

“It meant a lot,” McMillan said. “It wasn’t just about me, it was about everybody that invested their time over the years into the program. Coaches before me, coaches that will come after, all the players before me and others that we’ve coached. It’s truly a blessing and I’m very fortunate to be able to accomplish it with this group. Great young men, our coaching staff put in a lot of hard work and invested a lot in the season and we’re fortunate enough to have a group of young men who shared the same vision and invested their time into getting better for not only themselves, but the program.”

RJ Barnes led Long Reach with 15.3 points per game. (Brian Hoge)

All-County first team

RJ Barnes Jr, Long Reach, senior, forward

Barnes was Long Reach’s leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points while scoring in a variety of ways. He was efficient from the field with a 53% field goal percentage. He was also second on the team in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game.

Reservoir's Zach Chin led Howard County public schools with 19 points a game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Zechariah Chin, Reservoir, senior, guard

Chin was the Gators’ and Howard County public schools leading scorer, averaging 19 points a game. He scored over 20 points nine times. He was also a capable passer, averaging five assists per game. Prolific from behind the arc, Chin led the county in made 3-pointers and erupted for 40 points in a win over Howard on Jan. 27.

Christian Dean averaged 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for Long Reach. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Christian Dean, Long Reach, senior, guard

First team All-County as a junior, Dean contributed for Long Reach in a variety of ways as the team’s leading rebounder (7.3 rpg), steals leader (3.1 spg), second leading scorer (14.4 ppg) and second most assists (3.2 apg). Displaying a knack for the ball, Dean finished with seven double-doubles from his guard position.

Xavier Gilliam, Wilde Lake, junior, forward

Second team All-County as a sophomore, Gilliam was a monster on the glass throughout the season, leading the county in rebounds with 12.7 per game. He often scored on second-chance opportunities. The junior had three games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds, also an effective passer out of the paint, averaging 3.7 assists per game.

Christian Jackson averaged 15.6 points a game for Atholton. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Christian Jackson, Atholton, senior, guard

In his lone season with the Raiders, Jackson finished as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points, while scoring at least 20 points nine times. He was also effective at finding teammates as the county’s public school assists leader, averaging 5.5 per game. A quick and athletic guard, Jackson also interrupted opponent’s passing lanes, second in the county averaging 3.3 steals per game.

Drew McKenna, Glenelg Country, senior, forward

McKenna was the Dragons most consistent offensive threat in the challenging Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, averaging 22 points per game, leading the county. He was also a force on the glass for Glenelg Country, averaging 12 rebounds per game, an impact player on both ends of the floor.

All-County second team

Kain Corkeron, Wilde Lake, junior, forward

Korkeron finished as the Wildecats third-leading scorer (14 ppg), shooting 35% from behind the arc with three games where he made six or more 3-pointers.

Matt Dalton, Glenelg, sophomore, forward

Dalton was the Gladiators leading scorer (13.4 ppg) and rebounder (6.4 rpg) and had five games with 20 or more points.

Josh Frazier, Centennial, sophomore, guard

Frazier battled back from an early season wrist injury playing in 16 games and was the Eagles’ leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Griffin Garner, Howard, sophomore, guard

Garner led Howard in scoring, averaging 16.5 ppg, making 57 3-pointers, including five games where he scored 20 or more points.

Irby Hunter, Reservoir, senior, forward

Hunter averaged a double-double with 16.5 points and 10 rebounds, scoring 20 or more points seven times for the Gators.

Aiden Igwebe, River Hill, junior, forward

Igwebe was the Hawks second leading scorer (11.5 ppg) and rebounder (6.3 rpg), prolific from behind the arc, as she shot 38%.

Jaylen Marbley, Chapelgate Christian, senior, guard

Marbley led Howard County in assists, averaging 6.7 per game, also a strong rebounder from his guard spot (5.3 rpg) and had five double-doubles and a triple double.

Honorable mention

Timi Akisanya, senior, Chapelgate Christian, center

Jack Bonner, Marriotts Ridge, junior, guard

Justin Christian, Hammond, junior

Kamari Fassett, Hammond, junior, guard

Dylan Gooden, Wilde Lake, senior, forward

Amir Shaheed, Atholton, senior, guard

Dejuan Taylor, Oakland Mills, senior, forward

Cameron Valentine, Long Reach, senior, guard

Final Standings

1. Wilde Lake (21-3 overall, 15-2 Howard County, Howard County Champion, Class 3A state quarterfinalist); 2. Long Reach (21-3, 15-2, Class 3A East Region II finalist); 3. River Hill (14-7, 13-4); 4. Reservoir (16-6, 12-5, Class 4A East Region I finalist); 5. Atholton (11-13. 9-8); 6. Centennial (12-12, 7-10, Class 3A state quarterfinalist); 7. Howard (10-12, 7-10); 8. Oakland Mills (10-13, 7-10); 9. Glenelg (8-13, 7-11); 10. Hammond (8-16, 4-13); 11. Marriotts Ridge (4-19, 3-14); 12. Mt. Hebron (5-18, 3-14). MIAA A Conference Glenelg Country (11-18, 7-9); MIAA B Conference Chapelgate Christian (24-11, 15-5, MIAA B Conference Runner-Up).