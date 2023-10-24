Howard County boys and girls soccer playoff seeding: County champions Mt. Hebron girls, Howard boys earn region top seeds

On Monday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released seeding for the boys and girls soccer regional playoffs.
The playoffs began with regional quarterfinal action Tuesday and Wednesday and run through the state championships Nov. 16-18 at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex. The Mt. Hebron and Glenelg girls will each be looking for their third straight state championship appearance in Class 3A and 2A, respectively.
The Centennial and Glenelg boys will look to once again make deep postseason runs, now both in 2A West Region II. Meanwhile, Howard boys enter the postseason as the top seed in its region after winning the county championship.
Here’s a breakdown of the seeds for each school:
Atholton
Boys: No. 3 seed in 3A South Region II, has a bye to the regional semifinals and will face No. 2 Reservoir on Friday or Saturday.
Girls: No. 4 seed in 3A South Region II and hosts No. 5 Oakland Mills in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.
Centennial
Boys: No. 4 seed in 2A West Region II and hosts No. 5 Wilde Lake in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Girls: No. 5 seed in 2A West Region II and travels to No. 4 Poolesville for a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Glenelg
Boys: No. 2 seed in 2A West Region II, the Gladiators host No. 7 Southern-AA in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Girls: No. 2 seed in 2A West Region II, the Gladiators host No. 7 Hammond in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hammond
Boys: No. 3 seed in 2A West Region II and host No. 6 Poolesville for a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls: No. 7 seed in 2A West Region II and travel to No. 2 Glenelg for a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Howard
Boys: The top seed in 3A South Region I, the Lions have a bye to the regional semifinals and host the winner between No. 4 Mt. Hebron and No. 5 Northeast-AA at a time to be announced.
Girls: The No. 4 seed in 3A South Region I, host No. 5 Northeast-AA in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Long Reach
Boys: The No. 5 seed in 3A South Region II and travel to No. 4 Oakland Mills for a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls: The No. 2 seed in 3A South Region II with a bye to the regional semifinals and host No. 3 Reservoir in a regional semifinal at a time to be announced.
Marriotts Ridge
Boys: The No. 2 seed in 3A South Region I, the Mustangs have a bye to the regional semifinals and host No. 3 Chesapeake-AA at a time to be announced.
Girls: The No. 3 seed in 3A South Region I, the Mustangs have a bye to the regional semifinals and travel to No. 2 Chesapeake-AA at a time to be announced.
Mt. Hebron
Boys: No. 4 seed in 3A South Region I and host No. 5 Northeast-AA in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Girls: The top seed in 3A South Region II and earned a bye to the regional semifinal. Will host the winner of No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Northeast-AA at a time to be announced.
Oakland Mills
Boys: No. 4 seed in 3A South Region II and hosts No. 5 Long Reach in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls: No. 5 seed in 3A South Region II and travel to No. 4 Atholton for a regional quarterfinal with the time to be announced.
Reservoir
Boys: No. 2 seed in 3A South Region II with a bye to the regional semifinal and host No. 3 Atholton at a time to be announced.
Girls: No. 3 seed in 3A South Region II with a bye to the regional semifinal and travel to No. 2 Long Reach at a time to be announced.
River Hill
Boys: Top seed in 3A South Region II and clinched a bye to the regional semifinal and host the winner of No. 4 Oakland Mills and No. 5 Long Reach at a time to be announced.
Girls: Top seed in 3A South Region II and clinched a bye to the regional semifinal and host the winner of No. 4 Atholton and No. 5 Oakland Mills at a time to be announced.
Wilde Lake
Boys: No. 5 seed in 2A West Region II and travel to No. 4 Centennial for a regional quarterfinal today at 6 p.m.
Girls: No. 3 seed in 2A West Region II and host No. 6 Damascus in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.
Boys soccer regional seeds
3A South Region I: 1. Howard; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Chesapeake-AA; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Northeast-AA.
3A South Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Reservoir; 3. Atholton; 4. Oakland Mills; 5. Long Reach.
2A West Region II: 1. Damascus; 2. Glenelg; 3. Hammond; 4. Centennial; 5. WIlde Lake; 6. Poolesville; 7. Southern-AA.
Girls soccer regional seeds
3A South Region I: 1. Mt. Hebron; 2. Chesapeake-AA; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Howard; 5. Northeast-AA.
3A South Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Long Reach; 3. Reservoir; 4. Atholton; 5. Oakland Mills.
2A West Region II: 1. Southern-AA; 2. Glenelg; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Poolesville; 5. Centennial; 6. Damascus; 7. Hammond.