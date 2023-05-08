River Hill boys, girls lacrosse earn top regional seeds; Marriotts Ridge girls also seeded first to start title defense

Monday, the Maryland Public Schools Interscholastic Athletic Association released the 2023 boys and girls lacrosse postseason regional seeding.

Postseason play begins with regional quarterfinals scheduled for Wednesday , followed by the semifinals Friday. Regional finals will be May 15 with state quarterfinals shortly after on May 17. State semifinals are on May 19 and 20 with the state championships being played at Mustang Stadium at Stevenson University on May 23-25. For the boys and girls all 12 Howard County teams are split between Class 2A West Region I and Class 3A East Region I and II.

Glenelg (9-5) is the No. 2 seed in 2A West Region I and hosts No. 7 Hammond (1-10) on Wednesday. The winner plays the winner of No. 3 Manchester Valley and No. 6 Oakland Mills (3-9) in Friday’s regional semifinal.

No. 4 Wilde Lake (5-7) hosts in the other regional quarterfinal on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to face top-seed Winters Mill on Friday.

In 3A East Region I, Westminster is the top seed and has a bye to the regional semifinal. Both No. 2 seed Marriotts Ridge (8-4) and No. 3 Mt. Hebron (9-5) have byes to the regional semifinals and will face off on Friday. No. 4 Howard (10-4) hosts No. 5 Centennial (6-6) in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday with the winner advancing to the face top-seeded Owls.

All four teams in 3A East Region II have byes to the regional semifinals. Top-seed River Hill (8-4) hosts No. 4 Long Reach (2-10), while No. 2 Atholton (7-7) hosts No. 3 Reservoir (4-8). The winners of both games advance to face off in Monday’s regional final.

For the girls in 2A West Region I, Manchester Valley is the top seed and has a bye to the regional semifinals. The Mavericks will face the winner of No. 4 Winters Mill and No. 5 Oakland Mills (5-7), who are playing in a regional quarterfinal. In regional quarterfinals on the other half of the bracker, Glenelg (12-1) is the No. 2 seed and hosts No. 7 Hammond (1-10) and No. 3 Century hosts No. 6 Wilde Lake (3-10).

In 3A East Region I, two-time defending state champion Marriotts Ridge (10-4) is the top seed and has a bye to the regional semifinals. The Mustangs face the winner of No. 4 Mt. Hebron (8-4) and No. 5 seed Centennial (5-7), who meet in a regional quarterfinal. No. 2 Howard (11-3) and No. 3 Westminster have byes to the regional semifinals and will face off on Friday.

All four girls teams in 3A East Region II also have a bye to the regional semifinals. No. 1 River Hill (8-4) hosts No. 4 Atholton (2-10) in one regional semifinal on Friday, while No. 2 Long Reach (7-4) hosts No. 3 Reservoir (4-8) in the other regional semifinal. The winners of both games will face off in Monday’s regional final.

Boys lacrosse regional seeds

Class 2A West Region I: 1. Winters Mill; 2. Glenelg; 3. Manchester Valley; 4. Wilde Lake; 5. Century; 6. Oakland Mills; 7. Hammond.

Class 3A East Region I: 1. Westminster; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Howard; 5. Centennial.

Class 3A East Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Atholton; 3. Reservoir; 4. Long Reach.

Girls lacrosse regional seeds

Class 2A West Region I: 1. Manchester Valley; 2. Glenelg; 3. Century; 4. Winters Mill; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Wilde Lake; 7. Hammond

Class 3A East Region I: 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Howard; 3. Westminster; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Centennial

Class 3A East Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Long Reach; 3. Reservoir; 4. Atholton.