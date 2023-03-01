Advertisement
Howard County Sports

Howard County boys and girls basketball 2022-23 regular season statistical leaders

Baltimore Sun Media

With the regular season concluded and playoffs in full swing, here is a look at the Howard County statistical leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks per game. Editor’s note: Not all teams submitted information.

Boys basketball points leaders

Advertisement
Image 1 of 26

Here are the Howard County boys basketball scoring leaders after the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls basketball points leaders

Image 1 of 15

Here are the Howard County girls basketball at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted information. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Boys basketball rebound leaders

Advertisement
Image 1 of 22

Here are the Howard County boys basketball rebounding leaders after the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls basketball rebound leaders

Image 1 of 17

Here are the Howard County girls basketball rebounding leaders at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Boys basketball assist leaders

Image 1 of 14

Here are the Howard County boys basketball assist leaders after the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls basketball assist leaders

Image 1 of 12

Here are the Howard County girls basketball assist leaders at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: not all teams submitted information. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Boys basketball steals leaders

Image 1 of 13

Here are the Howard County boys basketball steals leaders after the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls basketball steals leaders

Image 1 of 20

Here are the Howard County girls basketball steals leaders at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted information. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Boys basketball blocks leaders

Image 1 of 6

Here are the Howard County boys basketball blocks leaders after the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing photo, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls basketball blocks leaders

Image 1 of 6

Here are the Howard County girls basketball blocks leaders at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. To update a missing phone, send one to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted information. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement