Howard County Times boys and girls basketball players of the week (Dec. 5-10): Reservoir’s Irby Hunter and Howard’s Samiyah Nasir

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls basketball player of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.

Irby Hunter averaged 21.3 points over three games for Reservoir last week. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys basketball Player of the Week: Irby Hunter, Reservoir

Hunter averaged 21.3 points per game as the Gators opened the regular season with victories over Milford Mill, Oakland Mills and River Hill. He scored a team-high 25 points in Reservoir’s win over Oakland Mills on Wednesday, nine of which came in the fourth quarter that allowed the Gators to pull away for the win. Hunter maintained that success with 24 points against River Hill on Friday. Hunter stepped up when Reservoir needed him the most, scoring 15 points in the final quarter.

Howard's Samiyah Nasir averaged 16 points a game in three Lions victories in the first week of the season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls basketball Player of the Week: Samiyah Nasir, Howard

Nasir averaged 16 points a game as the Lions began the season with wins over Long Reach, Hammond and Bonita Vista (California). In Wednesday’s win over Hammond, Nasir finished with a team-high 19, finding success attacking the basket, going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. She maintained that success in Saturday’s hard-fought win over Bonita Vista. The junior opened the game strongly with five points in the opening quarter and also finished out strong with five points in the fourth to help the Lions hold onto the win.

Editor’s note: Stats included are submitted by coaches. To send in scores and statistics, please email mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com