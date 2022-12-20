Howard County Times boys and girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 12-17): Long Reach’s Ethan Maokhamphiou and Hammond’s Nia Green

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.

Ethan Maokhamphiou is the boys basketball player of the week for Dec. 12-17 as he averaged 18.7 ppg in the Lightning's three victories. (Alexis Maokhamphiou/Alexis Maokhamphiou)

Boys Athlete of the Week: Ethan Maokhamphiou, Long Reach

Maokhamphiou averaged 18.7 points a game in the Lightning’s three victories over Milford Mill, Hammond and Glenelg. He capped off a stellar week with a team-high 24 points in Friday’s win over the Gladiators. The senior hit four 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions for Long Reach in 1:38 of game time. Prolific from behind the arc throughout the week, Maokhamphiou also knocked down a trio of 3-pointerss in the third quarter of Tuesday’s win over Milford Mill. He has scored double figures in four straight games for undefeated Long Reach.

Nia Green is the girls basketball player of the week for Dec. 12-17 as she averaged 15.3 ppg in the Golden Bears three victories last week. (Ayanna Jones/Ayanna Jones)

Girls Athlete of the Week: Nia Green, Hammond

Green led the Golden Bears to victories over Arundel, Long Reach and Marriotts Ridge, averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game. She began the week strongly, posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Arundel. The junior excelled in a variety of areas in Friday’s win over the Mustangs, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Her impact was felt all over the floor also tallying seven steals, seven rebounds and five assists in the win. She’s now scored in double figures in four straight games for Hammond (4-2), winners of three in a row.

Editor’s note: Stats included are submitted by coaches. To send in scores and statistics, please email mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com