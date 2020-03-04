Jordan Oates’ crucial layup helps Atholton boys basketball hold off Oakland Mills for berth in region championship

Atholton was ahead by only seven points at halftime, but a quick run early in the third quarter put the Raiders up 14 points. They led by 10-plus points for the rest of the second half until the Raiders saw their 14-point lead dwindle down to five points before Oates’ key layup. The final three minutes became a free-throw contest, as the Scorpions fouled the Raiders in hopes of getting back into the game. The Raiders made their free throws, ending the game 18 of 27 from the charity stripe.