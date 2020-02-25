Seeds announced for Howard County teams in 2019-20 MPSSAA basketball region tournaments

The seeds for the 2020 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association region tournament were released on Tuesday morning, with Howard County’s boys and girls teams split up between the 4A East, 3A East and 2A West regions.
For the first time, using the same format that was implemented for sports this past fall, there will be eight region champions crowned. Advancing teams will then be seeded 1-8 based on their regular-season winning percentage for the state quarterfinals, with those games to be played at the site of the higher seed.
The potential is there now for county teams in 3A to face one another in either the state quarterfinals, semifinals or finals.
On the boys side, Reservoir has earned the top seed in Region II of 3A East after finishing the regular season 17-3 overall (excluding holiday tournament play) and claiming sole possession of the program’s first county championship. The Gators, along with Oakland Mills (15-5 overall), have an opening-round bye in Region II.
Westminster has earned the top seed in Region I of 3A East after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 15-5 and winning a three-way coin flip with Centennial and Marriotts Ridge. Marriotts Ridge (15-5), courtesy of winning the second tie breaker, secures the second seed in the region and joins the Owls with a first-round bye. Centennial (15-5) is the third seed.
Howard (10-10) is the county’s lone team in 4A East — earning a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in Region I — and Glenelg (9-11) is the only area team in 2A West — garnering the third seed in Region I.
For the girls, county-champion Howard (20-0) has the top seed in Region I of the 4A East region. Anne Arundel County champion Old Mill (19-1) secured the second seed and joins the Lions with a first-round bye.
In 3A East, River Hill (17-3) is the top seed in Region II after finishing in second place in the county standings. The Hawks, along with second-seeded Reservoir (13-7), have an opening-round bye.
Mt. Hebron (13-6) is the No. 2 seed in Region I of 3A East. Westminster (14-6), which lost to Mt. Hebron in the regular season, is the No. 1 seed in the region. The Hawks and the Vikings both have opening-round byes.
Glenelg (2-18), the only Howard County team in 2A West, is seeded sixth in Region I.
The opening round of the playoffs is scheduled to tip off on Friday night, with the better seed serving as the home team. For the schools that have home games for both their boys and girls teams to begin the playoffs, there is the potential for doubleheaders.
First-round matchups involving Howard County boys teams include: Mt. Hebron at Centennial (3A East Region I); Manchester Valley at Wilde Lake (3A East Region I); Long Reach at Atholton (3A East Region II); Hammond at River Hill (3A East Region II); Winters Mill at Glenelg (2A West Region I).
First round matchups involving Howard County girls teams include: Long Reach at Oakland Mills (3A East Region II); Hammond at Atholton (3A East Region II); Wilde Lake at Marriotts Ridge (3A East Region I); Manchester Valley at Centennial (3A East Region I); Glenelg at Winters Mill (2A West Region I).
The state semifinals for the boys are scheduled for March 12 (3A and 4A) and March 13 (1A and 2A) at the Xfinity Center on the campus of the University of Maryland. The state finals will follow on March 14.
The state semifinals for the girls are scheduled for March 12 (3A and 4A) and March 13 (1A and 2A) at the SECU Arena on the campus of Towson University. The state finals will follow on March 14.
BOYS SEEDS:
4A East
Region I — 1. North County; 2. Howard; 3. Arundel; 4. Old Mill; 5. Meade; 6. Glen Burnie. Region II — 1. Annapolis; 2. Leonardtown; 3. Broadneck; 4. Severna Park; 5. South River.
3A East
Region I — 1. Westminster; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Centennial; 4. Wilde Lake; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Mt. Hebron. Region II — 1. Reservoir; 2. Oakland Mills; 3. Atholton; 4. River Hill; 5. Hammond; 6. Long Reach.
2A West
Region I — 1. Century; 2. Liberty; 3. Glenelg; 4. Francis Scott Key; 5. South Carroll; 6. Winters Mill. Region II — 1. Oakdale; 2. Williamsport; 3. Middletown; 4. Walkersville; 5. Boonsboro; 6. Seneca Valley; 7. Poolesville.
GIRLS SEEDS:
4A East
Region I — 1. Howard; 2. Old Mill; 3. Meade; 4. Arundel; 5. Glen Burnie; 6. North County. Region II — 1. South River; 2. Severna Park; 3. Leonardtown; 4. Broadneck; 5. Annapolis.
3A East
Region I — 1. Westminster; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Centennial; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Wilde Lake. Region II — 1. River Hill; 2. Reservoir; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Atholton; 5. Hammond; 6. Long Reach.
2A West
Region I — 1. Liberty; 2. Century; 3. Winters Mill; 4. South Carroll; 5. Francis Scott Key; 6. Glenelg. Region II — 1. Middletown; 2. Poolesville; 3. Oakdale; 4. Williamsport; 5. Seneca Valley; 6. Boonsboro; 7. Walkersville.