Howard County 2021 baseball preview

First pitch: Wilde Lake is bringing back four starters from its Cinderella 2019 season, which is the second most in Howard County behind Centennial’s five. The Wildecats had the most improbable playoff run of any county team in 2019, winning more games in the postseason (three) than it did in the regular season (two). This year, senior captains Balthis, Gladden and Parker — all of whom started for Wilde Lake two years ago — hope to continue that success into their final high school season this year. Gladden was a second-team All-County selection as a sophomore, hitting .386 with seven doubles.