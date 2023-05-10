Defending state champion Glenelg baseball seeded 1st for region playoffs; unbeaten Reservoir softball earns top seed

Tuesday, the Maryland Interscholastic Public Schools Athletic Association released the postseason brackets for both baseball and softball.

For both baseball and softball all 12 Howard County teams are split between Class 2A West Region II and Class 3A East Region I and II. Regional quarterfinal action for both baseball and softball begins on Thursday with regional semifinals following on Saturday for baseball and Monday for softball.

Baseball regional finals will be played on Tuesday, with softball to follow on Wednesday. State quarterfinal action for both is on May 19-20, with the semifinals shortly following on May 23. The softball semifinals are at Bachman Sports Complex with the state championships for both scheduled for May 26-27. The softball state championships are at the University of Maryland while the baseball championships are Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

Howard County baseball champion Glenelg (16-2) is the top seed in 2A West Region II and has a bye to the regional semifinals. It will face the winner of No. 4 Hammond (7-10) and No. 5 Walkersville, who play on Thursday. No. 6 Oakland Mills (1-16) travels to No. 3 Poolesville on Thursday and the winner advances to face No. 2 Middletown in the regional semifinal.

Centennial (12-5) is the top seed in 3A East Region I and has a bye to Saturday’s regional semifinal. They’ll face the winner of No. 4 Howard (8-9) and No. 5 Westminster, who are playing in a regional quarterfinal on Thursday. Marriotts Ridge (10-9) is the No. 2 seed in the region and has a bye to the regional semifinals, matching up with the winner of No. 3 Manchester Valley and No. 6 Mt. Hebron (6-11).

River Hill (14-4) is the top seed in 3A East Region II and also a bye to the regional semifinals. The Hawks will battle the winner of No. 4 Atholton (7-10) and No. 5 Wilde Lake (5-12), who play on Thursday. Both No. 2 Long Reach (11-6) and No. 3 Reservoir (9-7) have byes to the regional semifinal and face off Saturday.

For softball, Glenelg (16-2) is also the top seed in 2A West Region II with a bye to the regional semifinals where the Gladiators will face the winner of No. 4 Middletown and No. 5 Oakland Mills (1-17). Hammond (0-16) is the No. 6 seed in the region and travels to No. 3 Poolesville with the winner advancing to match up with No. 2 Walkersville.

Manchester Valley earned the top spot in 3A East Region I, while Marriotts Ridge (11-6) is the No. 2 seed. The Mustangs and Mavericks both have byes to the regional semifinals. Manchester Valley plays the winner of No. 4 Howard (8-11) and No. 5 Mt. Hebron (6-11), while Marriotts Ridge plays either No. 3 Westminster or No. 6 Centennial (4-13).

Undefeated Howard County champion Reservoir (19-0) is the top seed in 3A East Region II. With a bye to the regional semifinals, they’ll face the winner of No. 4 River Hill (13-4) and No. 5 Atholton (4-13). Both No. 2 Wilde Lake (13-4) and No. 3 Long Reach (12-5) received byes to the regional semifinals.

Baseball regional seeds

Class 2A West Region II: 1. Glenelg; 2. Middletown; 3. Poolesville; 4. Hammond; 5. Walkersville; 6. Oakland Mills.

Class 3A East Region I: 1. Centennial; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Manchester Valley; 4. Howard; 5. Westminster; 6. Mt. Hebron.

Class 3A East Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Long Reach; 3. Reservoir; 4. Atholton; 5. Wilde Lake.

Softball regional seeds

Class 2A West Region II: 1. Glenelg; 2. Walkersville; 3. Poolesville; 4. Middletown; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Hammond.

Class 3A East Region I: 1. Manchester Valley; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Westminster; 4. Howard; 5. Mt. Hebron; 6. Centennial.

Class 3A East Region II: 1. Reservoir; 2. Wilde Lake; 3. Long Reach; 4. River Hill; 5. Atholton.