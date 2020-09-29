Howard County Baseball All-Decade

In a decade filled with elite players, no one was capable of taking over a game quite the way Morris did. He is the lone player in the last 10 years to be named first team All-County all four years of high school — earning Pitcher of the Year three times — and he also was named the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior in 2014 while leading the Gators' to a state championship. Morris compiled career totals of 22 wins (22-4) and 265 strikeouts, while allowing only 23 earned runs (combined ERA under 1.00). At the plate, he hit over .300 each of his final three seasons, including a career-best .453 average as a senior with 19 RBI. Morris went on to play in college at the University of South Carolina.