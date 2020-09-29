Howard County Baseball All-Decade

Headlined by a pair of state championship teams — Reservoir (2014) and Howard (2018) — to go along with five different programs that won at least one region title, the last decade for Howard County baseball has been filled with success stories. In fact, every single area program has had at least one season with nine or more wins in the last 10 years.
Even the individuals selected as Player of the Year have represented a wide array of teams, with six programs boasting the county’s top player at least once since 2010.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents and teams, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
2014 Reservoir (16-1, 22-2)
While the Gators didn’t win the county championship, losing against Atholton by a run in the regular season, the team regrouped to put together a memorable push to region and state titles. Along the way, the team avenged the loss to the Raiders with a 5-0 victory in the region semifinals and outscored its five playoff opponents 37-6 — including a 2-0 win over North Harford for the state championship. Reservoir was led by Pitcher of the Year Cody Morris, along with fellow All-County selections Jack Barry, Joey Janush, Joe Kearney and Danny O’Hagan.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
Reservoir
There have been only two county baseball programs — Reservoir and Marriotts Ridge — to post a winning record in every season this decade. But the Gators, under the guidance of head coach Adam Leader, separate themselves from the pack due to the fact that they haven’t lost more than seven games overall in a season since 2010 while posting a combined county record of 132-32 and an overall mark of 168-44 during that span. Reservoir won county titles in 2011 and 2012, posting winning streaks of more than 20 games in each of those seasons. The Gators then won their first state championship in 2014.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Cody Morris, Reservoir (2015)
In a decade filled with elite players, no one was capable of taking over a game quite the way Morris did. He is the lone player in the last 10 years to be named first team All-County all four years of high school — earning Pitcher of the Year three times — and he also was named the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior in 2014 while leading the Gators' to a state championship. Morris compiled career totals of 22 wins (22-4) and 265 strikeouts, while allowing only 23 earned runs (combined ERA under 1.00). At the plate, he hit over .300 each of his final three seasons, including a career-best .453 average as a senior with 19 RBI. Morris went on to play in college at the University of South Carolina.
“When Cody is on the mound, you know you have a great chance at winning,” coach Adam Leader said after Morris' junior season in 2014. “He worked really hard on the mental aspect of pitching this year and did an amazing job. He also brought his batting average up a great deal from last year. As our 3-hitter, he was able to put a lot of pressure on defenses. I can’t say enough about the work and growth from him this year.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Pitcher
Lee Lawler, Reservoir (2012). On his way to All-County honors as a junior and then being named the Player of the Year as a senior, Lawler compiled a perfect 12-0 record on the mound. He had an ERA under 0.70 each season and 113 combined strikeouts compared to 23 walks. As a top-of-the-order hitter, he added 18 runs and 15 stolen bases as a senior. He went on to play in college at Towson University.
“His curveball is a fast curveball … it bites hard, it’s nasty. It’s a good pitch,” Reservoir coach Adam Leader said in 2012. “[At the plate] he’s not the guy who’s going to be hitting the ball over the fence, he’s going to get on base and run the bases smart, and that’s what he did.”
TJ Pipik, Reservoir (2011). A dominant force for the Gators as both a pitcher and shortstop, who also was among the county’s most feared hitters, Pipik made first team All-County as a junior before being named Player of the Year as a senior. In his four years as a varsity pitcher, he went 18-6 — including 9-0 as a senior with a county-best 0.39 ERA — with a combined 202 strikeouts against 36 walks. He hit for a .472 average or better each of his final two seasons, posting combined totals of 60 hits, 53 RBI, 53 runs, 13 doubles, 10 home runs and four triples between his junior and senior campaigns. His eight home runs as a senior is tied for ninth most in a single season in county history.
“He finished the way he played all year,” Reservoir coach Adam Leader said in 2011. "He’s got 90 percent of our school records now in both pitching and hitting.”
Danny Wissmann, Hammond (2010). In his two years with the Golden Bears, Wissmann was named Howard County Pitcher of the Year both seasons. He compiled a combined 13-2 record, stuck out 131 batters compared to 45 walks while posting an ERA just over 1.00. As a senior, he led the county with a 7-0 record for the county champions. He played for the University of South Carolina-Aiken in college.
“He’s a battler, he pitched as tough a schedule as you could have,” coach Mike Lerner said in 2010. “He struggled a bit with his breaking ball earlier in the year, but his great fastball overpowered some teams.”
Joe Zayatz, Oakland Mills (2013). The 2013 Player of the Year was also a first team All-County performer as a junior, compiling a 12-6 record with 125 strikeouts against 24 walks. He was just as dangerous at the plate. In three years as a regular starter, Zayatz had a career batting line of .379 (72-for-190), with 59 runs, 37 RBIs, 18 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 36 walks and 28 stolen bases. He played in college at UNC Asheville.
“Joe is just a natural leader. When he needed to say something, he will say something,” second-year coach Brian Rau said in 2013. “He’s just a hard working kid and he wants to compete in everything he does. The better pitchers we saw this year, the better he did against them. He shined against the better competition.”
CATCHER
Paul Beers, Atholton (2011). Named a first team All-County catcher as a junior and first team pitcher as a senior, Beers was a versatile weapon for a Raiders' squad that finished top two in the county from 2009 to 2011. He hit over .300 at the plate his final three years of high school, including racking up over 60 hits and 50 RBI in his career. He had 21 assists and no errors as a junior catcher. As a pitcher, he went 10-1 between his junior and senior seasons with a combined ERA under 1.00 while striking out 76 batters. He went on to play in college at Towson University.
“He changes his speeds [as a pitcher]. From catching and calling games he recognizes what he’s supposed to do. Paul really has a knack for that,” coach Kevin Kelly said. “He keeps the ball off the backstop and throws people out [at catcher], and then when you bat .390 too, you’ve got something special.”
INFIELD
Kory Britton, Atholton (2011). A four-year starter and first team shortstop as a sophomore and senior, Britton garnered Player of the Year honors as a junior. He was a valuable member of the infield and pitching rotation, while also boasting one of the county’s top bats. Britton finished his career at the plate with 122 hits — 41 for extra bases — to go along with 93 runs scored and four seasons batting .352 or better. As a pitcher, he was 12-4 in his career with 93 strikeouts and an ERA just under 2.00. Britton went on to play in college at Mount St. Mary’s.
“Each year he got more and more solid on defense, that’s what impressed me most about him,” coach Kevin Kelly said. “He’s one of the better players that we’ve ever had. … Kory Britton can hit the ball.”
Jimmy Cain, Howard (2015). A jack of all trades, Cain played all over the infield and also pitched for the Lions en route to being named first team All-County as a junior and Howard County Player of the Year as a senior. Over his final two high school seasons, Cain batted over .400 as Howard’s top hitter from a batting average standpoint. He also added 42 RBI, 36 runs and 14 doubles during that same stretch. On the mound, he compiled 95 strikeouts in 70 innings with a combined ERA under 2.50 as a junior and senior. He went on to play in college for Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
“The year that Jimmy had both at the plate and on the mound, I don’t think there was a better two-way player in the county,” said Howard coach Nick Hoffner in 2015. “He does a great job driving the ball all over the field, and that’s where a lot of his power comes from. He didn’t get a lot of pitches to hit, but the ones that he did, he took advantage of.”
Travis Clark, Hammond (2010). One of the most decorated players in county history, Clark was named first team as a sophomore, Player of the Year as a junior and the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior. He excelled as both a third baseman and pitcher, while also striking fear into opposing pitchers as a power hitter. His career totals as a batter were 102 hits, 93 RBI, 73 RBI, 25 home runs and 24 doubles — hitting for an average of .456 or better each of his final three seasons. As a four-year pitcher, he struck out 180 batters in 142 innings, compiling an 18-8 record while posting an ERA of 2.50 or better in three seasons. He helped lead the Golden Bears to two county titles and region championship.
“He’s the best player I’ve ever coached,” coach Mike Lerner said in 2010. “He’s a dual-threat guy, and his numbers are outstanding in both [hitting and pitching].”
Casey Crawford, Howard (2016). After making first team All-County as a junior, Crawford was named Player of the Year as a senior while playing shortstop and pitching. In his two seasons on varsity, he compiled a 12-4 record with a combined 68 strikeouts against only 15 walks on the mound. As a senior, he posted a 0.60 ERA in 47 innings pitched. At the plate, he posted two-year totals of 56 hits, 39 RBI, 31 runs and 13 doubles while hitting for an average of at least .372 each season.
“You don’t see many guys who not only play two sports like Casey did, but who have as much success as he did,” Howard coach Nick Hoffner said. “He did a great job on all three sides of the ball. He was very versatile.”
Josh Olsufka, Marriotts Ridge (2019). A three-time All-County selection, including being named Player of the Year as a junior in 2018, Olsufka contributed as both a third baseman and pitcher defensively. He was a four-year varsity player and compiled career totals of 76 hits, 20 doubles and 57 RBI at the plate. On the mound, he boasted a career record of 14-3 with an ERA just under 1.00 while striking out a combined 123 batters. Olsufka played a major role in helping the Mustangs to back-to-back county championships in 2017 and 2018.
“[He has] just a natural athletic ability, and it’s a gift. I don’t know that you can teach that,” Marriotts Ridge coach Paul Eckert said. “To some degree, certainly, you can talk about stroke and hand placement and stride and that kind of thing, but a lot of it is just a gift, and [Olsufka] made the most of that gift.”
OUTFIELD
Brady Acker, Atholton (2014). From the time he was named the Raiders' starting centerfielder as a freshman until he graduated, Acker was a model of consistency and excellence as one of the county’s best players. He was named first team All-County as a sophomore and junior before taking home Howard County Player of the Year and Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year honors as a senior. He finished with career hitting totals of 113 hits (.423 career average), 115 runs, 57 RBIs, 25 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 55 walks and 70 stolen bases in 72 attempts. Acker ranks among the top three in county history in career stolen bases, and with him as a captain, Atholton won county titles in 2013 and 2014. He went on to play in college at George Mason University.
“You can’t really replace a player like Brady. ... He’s a phenomenal guy. I love working with him. Besides baseball attributes he has great character, dedication, he works really hard. He’ll be successful,” Atholton coach Jon Dupski said in 2014. “It’s going to be hard going into next year knowing that he’s not there to solidify my No. 1 spot. ... He’s picked up power. He’s a five-tool player. He’s very good. In my opinion he’s the best player in Howard County, if not the best player in the state.”
Magnus Dunn, Mt. Hebron (2020). Despite losing his senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dunn’s career stands out thanks to a fantastic all-around junior campaign that earned him Player of the Year honors in 2019. He was an equally dangerous hitter, outfielder and pitcher — building on a big second half of his sophomore season on varsity. Dunn hit .433 (26 hits) with 19 runs scored and four extra-base hits as a junior while also posting a 1.29 ERA with 62 strikeouts in just 27 innings at pitcher. Dunn is playing in college at Washington University in St. Louis.
“He’s got this quiet confidence about him on the mound,” Mt. Hebron coach Brian Culley said in 2019. “An element of it to me for a pitcher is to have a belief in yourself but also an I-don’t-care aspect to it. He’s pretty even tempered, so no moment really gets to him too much. It’s a lack of letting things get to him.”
Kevin Kratchowill, Marriotts Ridge (2010). A standout outfielder, infielder and pitcher, Kratchowill was named first team All-County as a junior and senior before going on to play in college at St. Joseph’s University. He was the Mustangs' top hitter as a junior and senior, hitting for a .483 average or better each of those campaigns. He added a combined 75 runs over his final three seasons and 25 extra-base hits. On the mound, he was Marriotts Ridge’s top pitcher as a senior by going 7-1 with a 2.17 ERA.
“As far as an all-around player, I would be hard-pressed to find a kid in the county who pitches, fields, throws and hits as well as Kevin,” coach Paul Eckert said after Kratchowill’s senior season in 2010. “He’s as tough a competitor as I’ve seen in the five years that I’ve been here.”
Jack Schroeder, Mt. Hebron (2017). A four-year starter, who was named as a first team All-County performer as a sophomore and junior, Schroeder capped his high school career by being named Player of the Year as a senior. He was equally as effective defensively as an outfielder and pitcher, while also excelling at the plate for a Mt. Hebron program that went 59-29 in his four years on the team. At the plate, Schroeder compiled career totals of 96 hits, 66 RBI, 63 runs scored, 52 walks, 16 doubles and a .384 batting average. On the mound, he struck out 180 batters against 59 walks in 143 innings with an ERA of 1.86. He went on to play in college at VCU.
“I’ve been here for 11 years...and I’m not sure there was a more winning player in his tenure in high school,” said Mt. Hebron coach Brian Culley in 2017. “Three straight regional championship game appearances prior to this year and he did whatever it took to win, that’s all he was ever concerned about. He’s the consummate team guy with a boatload of ability. He can do it all and is willing to do whatever it takes.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
P Gabe Delgado, Howard (2019). Named the Howard County Pitcher of the Year as a junior and senior, Delgado compiled a career record of 14-4 with a combined 161 strikeouts over his final three seasons.
P Kieran Garner, River Hill (2017). A two-time Pitcher of the Year selection, Garner was the Hawks' ace for three years and compiled 187 strikeouts and a 13-3 record during that span.
P Mark Smith, Mt. Hebron (2015). Selected as the county’s Pitcher of the Year in 2015, Smith finished his three-year varsity career with the Vikings with 17 wins, 174 strikeouts and a combined ERA under two.
P Tyler Russo, Glenelg Country (2019). A three-time All-MIAA B Conference selection and Howard County’s Co-Pitcher of the Year as a senior in 2019, Russo finished a four-year varsity career with a 26-3 record and 242 strikeouts.
C Luke Parker, River Hill (2017). Parker was named first team All-County twice, hitting for an average .390 or better as both a junior and senior to go along with 46 career RBI.
IF Jack Barry, Reservoir (2015). A three-time All-County third baseman, Barry batted .424 with 45 RBIs and 18 doubles, while also compiling 15 victories and 94 strikeouts on the mound between his sophomore and senior seasons.
IF Tyler Clark, Hammond (2010). A three-time first team All-County selection, Clark was a four-year starter at first base who had at least 22 hits each season and his 41 hits as a senior are the most by a county hitter since the year 2000.
IF DaVonn Griffin, Hammond (2016). As a shortstop, Griffin was named to an All-County squad three times while compiling career totals of 95 hits, 75 runs, 52 stolen bases and 18 doubles.
IF Evan Griffin, River Hill (2013). A torn hip labrum cost Griffin his senior year, but he still was a two-time first team All-County selection and starter his first three years of high school. He hit .446 or better twice, compiling 68 hits, 52 runs, 32 steals and 20 extra-base hits between his sophomore and junior seasons.
IF Raul Shah, Mt Hebron (2012). A three-year starter and named a first-team All-County shortstop as a junior and senior, Shah was the Vikings' leader in hits (47), RBI (40) and extra-base hits (18) over those final two campaigns.
OF Logan Dubbe, Glenelg (2013). Dubbe made All-County three times and was a four-year starter who compiled career totals of 102 hits, 77 RBI, 67 runs and 34 extra-base hits as a hitter to go along with a 9-5 record, 100 strikeouts and an ERA just over one on the mound over his final two seasons.
OF Christian Laidley, River Hill (2010). Selected as a first-team All-County performer as both a junior and senior, Laidley compiled totals of 65 hits, 47 RBI, 33 runs, 22 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases over those final two seasons of high school.
OF Tommy Mee, Wilde Lake (2013). Splitting time between catcher and outfield, Mee was a three-time All-County performer who hit for a .364 average or better his final three years of high school with 17 extra-base hits.
OF Cuinn Mullins, Wilde Lake (2015). A power-hitting outfielder who was named first team All-County as a junior and senior, Mullins finished his career with 87 hits, a .437 average, 22 doubles, seven home runs, 39 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
ATHOLTON
Team of Decade: 2014 (17-0, 19-2)
The Raiders won two county titles and a region title since 2010, but it was the 2014 squad that holds the distinction of being the lone county squad this decade to finish undefeated in county play. The team defeated eventual state-champion Reservoir by a run during the regular season and its lone loss before the playoffs came against noncounty foe Fallston. The season ended in the region semifinals against the Gators. Senior Brady Acker was named Player of the Year and he was joined on the All-County team by teammates Phil Frazier, Nick Raulin and Michael Slayton.
All-Decade Atholton Team
P Blake James (2016)
P Josh Martin (2012)
P Michael Slayton (2014)
P Benji Thalheimer (2020)
C/P Paul Beers (2011)
C Zach Geesaman (2020)
IF Chris Acker (2010)
IF Joe Bentz (2013)
IF Kory Britton (2011)
IF Austin Feuerman (2013)
IF Jack Lawrence (2018)
IF Jordan Patterson (2015)
OF Brady Acker (2014)
OF Jack Johnson (2019)
OF Jon Thews (2011)
CENTENNIAL
Team of Decade: 2012 (10-7, 12-9)
The Eagles finished in a tie for fourth place in the county standings and achieved the most overall wins (12) of the decade for the program. This 2012 squad, in fact, is one of only two Centennial teams since 2010 to finish with a winning overall record. The team earned playoff wins over Annapolis and Stephen Decatur before losing a pitcher’s duel, 2-0, against Reservoir in the 3A East region semifinals. Jerry Burgo, Ben Goldsmith and Garrett Kurtz were all senior leaders that made All-County.
Player of Decade: Garrett Kurtz (2012)
A three-year varsity player and two-time All-County selection from his first-base position, Kurtz was arguably the county’s top power-hitting corner infielder as a senior on his way to posting a .500 batting average, 10 doubles and three home runs. Over his final two high school seasons at the plate, he posted combined totals of 51 hits, 33 runs scored and 17 extra-base hits. He also was one of the Eagles' more reliable pitchers as a senior, finished the 2012 season 4-3 with 43 strikeouts on the mound.
“He was just a great consistent hitter all year long,” coach Denis Ahearn said in 2012. “He’s an excellent first baseman, one of the best I’ve ever had at scooping the ball … but I didn’t know that he would hit as well as he did.”
All-Decade Centennial Team
P Conner Atkins (2016)
P Ben Goldsmith (2012)
P/IF Garrett Kurtz (2012)
P Mike Long (2011)
P Glenn Stratton (2018)
C Ben Ciraolo (2012)
C Russ Patti (2010)
IF Chris Betler (2021)
IF Jack Pistner (2021)
IF Zach Steen (2020)
IF Dan Sterenberg (2014)
OF Alec Baum (2010)
OF Richard Duffy (2010)
OF Tyler Morris (2014)
CHAPELGATE
Team of Decade: 2014 (10-0, 13-3)
The Yellowjackets captured the MIAA C Conference regular season title, going unbeaten in league play. Ultimately, the team was unable to capture the tournament championship — spoiling a chance to go back-to-back after winning in 2013 — courtesy of a loss against St. John’s Catholic Prep in the finals. Wayne Baldwin, Seamus Harrigan, Michael Patton and Stephen Siggins were all named as MIAA C All-Stars.
Player of Decade: Dillon Story (2018)
The only Chapelgate player to be named as an MIAA C All-Star in four seasons, Story was a career hitter over .400 while in high school despite missing a chunk of his senior season with a strained MCL. His best all-around season came as a sophomore in 2016, as he hit for a .442 average, scored 21 runs, had 17 RBI and stole 10 bases to go along with five doubles, two triples and a home run. In Story’s first two seasons with the Yellowjackets, the team won eight conference games in each campaign.
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
P Austen Johnson (2017)
P Ryan Jordan (2018)
P Michael Patton (2015)
P Stephen Siggins (2014)
C Dillon Story (2018)
IF Wayne Baldwin (2015)
IF Joshua Butler (2017)
IF Jonathan D’Alessio (2016)
IF Jonathan Hamilton (2013)
IF Jordan Lawrence (2012)
IF Scooter Summa (2021)
OF Alex Bishop (2013)
OF Kris Hatton (2013)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2012 (13-4, 19-5)
The Gladiators had their best season of the decade in terms of record, tying for second in the county standings with 13 league victories. The team won 10 straight games to open the season and then eight more in a row between the end of the regular season into the playoffs. The run didn’t come to an end until the 2A South region finals against Patuxent, where Glenelg lost a heartbreaker 1-0. The team was led by All-County selections Luke Brister, Nick Crabill, Logan Dubbe and Tyler Hoeflich.
Player of the Decade: Logan Dubbe (2013)
A four-year starter, who made All-County three times, Dubbe was an immediate standout in the outfield who later blossomed into one of the county’s top pitchers as well. He ended up compiling career totals of 102 hits, 77 RBI, 67 runs, 34 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases as a batter. Then, over his final two seasons taking the mound, he finished with a 9-5 record, 100 strikeouts and an ERA just over one. He went on to play at Washington College.
“He’s as well-rounded a player as anyone in the county, and he’s coming off of the most serious arm surgery you can have,” coach Dave Boteler said after Dubbe’s junior season in 2012 following Tommy John surgery. “When he was on the mound, we could beat anybody.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
P Tyler Hoeflich (2014)
P Sean Kinloch (2017)
P John McAuliffe (2017)
C Tim Benjamin (2011)
C Garrett Southern (2015)
IF Luke Brister (2013)
IF Hunter Forsyth (2017)
IF Tad Henley (2019)
IF Shane Kellaher (2011)
OF Nick Crabill (2013)
OF/P Logan Dubbe (2013)
OF Jake True (2011)
UT Tucker Garufi (2016)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2013 (13-2, 19-2)
The lone time this decade that the Dragons won the MIAA B Conference tournament championship, the team avenged a late-season loss against St. Mary’s by beating the Saints 6-4 in the semifinals. Glenelg Country then finished the title run off by shutting out Boys Latin, 7-0, in the final. Dylan Farnella, Miguel Flores and Will Seiferth were all named MIAA B Conference All-Stars.
Player of the Decade: Tyler Russo (2019)
A three-time All-MIAA B Conference selection and Howard County’s Co-Pitcher of the Year as a senior in 2019, Russo was terrific from the time he arrived as a freshman (4-1, 40 strikeouts, 2.72 ERA) and kept getting better every season. His senior campaign featured a 9-1 record, 100 strikeouts against 17 walks in 58 innings and a 0.60 ERA. For his career, Russo went 26-3 with 242 strikeouts and a 1.51 ERA in 195 innings. He also more than held his own at the plate by posting 82 hits, 81 runs, 65 RBI, 57 stolen bases and 19 doubles over his final three seasons. Russo went on to play in college at Towson University.
“Tyler’s senior year completed his high school career that is regarded as the most dominant, impactful career in all phases of the game in Glenelg Country School history,” Glenelg Country coach Chris Garber said in 2019.
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
P Jack Dougherty (2013)
P Dylan Farnella (2015)
P Marcus Khademi (2019)
P Tyler Russo (2019)
C Matt Sheehan (2015)
IF Jack Adamson (2017)
IF Tyler Henderson (2012)
IF/C Doug Miller (2011)
IF Will Seiferth (2014)
OF Kevin Gamble (2020)
OF Brendan Grady (2017)
OF Miguel Flores (2013)
UT Alex Beglan (2018)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2010 (15-2, 21-3)
The second of back-to-back county titles, the Golden Bears edged second-place Atholton by a game in the standings. The team put together two win streaks during the regular season of at least eight games and then played some of its best baseball during the region playoffs — culminated by a 13-0 win over Patuxent — to secure the program’s first trip to the state semifinals since 1993. The run ended with a loss against eventual state-champion North Hagerstown in the semis. Hammond was led along the way by first team All-County performers Jared Christensen, Travis Clark, Tyler Clark, Joe Logan and Danny Wissmann.
Player of the Decade: Travis Clark (2010)
One of the most decorated players in county history, Clark was named first team as a sophomore, Player of the Year as a junior and the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior. He excelled as both a third baseman and pitcher, while also striking fear into opposing pitchers as a power hitter. His career totals as a batter were 102 hits, 93 RBI, 73 RBI, 25 home runs and 24 doubles — hitting for an average of .456 or better each of his final three seasons. As a four-year pitcher, he struck out 180 batters in 142 innings, compiling an 18-8 record while posting an ERA of 2.50 or better in three seasons. He helped lead the Golden Bears to two county titles and region championship.
“He’s the best player I’ve ever coached,” coach Mike Lerner said in 2010. “He’s a dual-threat guy, and his numbers are outstanding in both [hitting and pitching].”
All-Decade Hammond Team
P David Hutchison (2016)
P Ryan Ridgell (2017)
P Danny Wissmann (2010)
C Ben Miller (2013)
C Colin Kosakowski (2020)
IF Jared Christensen (2010)
IF Travis Clark (2010)
IF Tyler Clark (2010)
IF DaVonn Griffin (2016)
IF Derek Sicca (2013)
OF Garrett Kelly (2013)
OF Joe Logan (2010)
OF Taylor Kopnitski (2010)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2018 (13-4, 20-5)
After stumbling down the stretch of the regular season, losing games against Long Reach and Reservoir, the Lions regrouped for one of the most memorable postseason runs in county history to secure the program’s first state championship. All five of Howard’s postseason victories came by three runs or less, including three by just one run. The 5-4 victory over Severna Park in the state final was arguably the best of the bunch, as the team overcame a 4-1 deficit entering the seventh inning. Gabe Delgado was named as the county’s Pitcher of the Year, while Alex Campbell, Brendan Foster, Brian Jakubek, Ryan Kulick, Jerry O’Neill and Craig Wiley all joined him on the All-County team.
All-Decade Howard Team
P/IF Casey Crawford (2016)
P Gabe Delgado (2019)
P Brendan Foster (2019)
C Eric Greenbaum (2016)
IF/P Jimmy Cain (2015)
IF Alex Campbell (2020)
IF Colin Dyer (2012)
IF Sam Jacobson (2017)
IF Cameron Robinson (2017)
IF David Wolf (2013)
OF Brian Jakubek (2019)
OF Sean Sivo (2012)
OF Ryan Toland (2011)
UT Ryan Kulick (2019)
LONG REACH
Team of Decade: 2017 (8-9, 9-11)
The Lightning were a much-improved program during the second half of the decade, winning seven or more county games on three occasions since 2015. But it was this 2017 group that achieved the most overall wins during the last 10 years. The Lightning won six out of seven at one point during the regular season and defeated four county teams that finished above them in the standings. The senior group of Corey Frock, Nick Hoffman, Sam Lobdell, Joe Mondy and Duncan Poler served as team leaders.
Player of Decade: Josh Kulina (2016)
The only Long Reach player this decade to make All-County more than once, Kulina was named as a second team second baseman as a junior and first team shortstop as a senior. He hit for an average of .311 or better each of his final three seasons on varsity and graduated as the program’s all-time leader in stolen bases (37). He added career totals of 60 hits, 41 runs scored and 15 doubles. Kulina went on to play in college at Mansfield University.
“Josh is a gamer. The kid is never fazed by the caliber of pitcher or if he’s down in the count. He has great baseball instincts and was a major part of Long Reach’s improvement over the past four seasons,” coach Mike Repsher said in 2016. “He was a great leader for our program both on and off the field. A coach really couldn’t ask for much more.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
P Sam Lobdell (2017)
P Chase Miller (2010)
P Kevin Reggie (2011)
C/P JD Huffman (2014)
IF Joe Grabowski (2014)
IF Jeremy Huffman (2019)
IF Josh Kulina (2016)
IF Duncan Poler (2017)
IF John Shupe (2018)
IF Mark Wicklein (2016)
OF Kylie Fleischer (2014)
OF Alex King (2020)
OF Chris Wessels (2015)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2017 (14-2, 19-4)
The first of back-to-back county titles for the Mustangs, the 2017 squad finished two games clear of second-place Reservoir. Marriotts Ridge rolled off 13 straight wins between the end of the regular season into the playoffs. It wasn’t until a 12-inning heartbreaking, 7-5, loss against Middletown in the 2A West regional championship game that the team’s run came to an end. The All-County quartet of Dylan Anagnos, Gunnar Barnard, Josh Olsufka and Hunter Reeling were among the team’s top players.
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
P Dylan Anagnos (2018)
P Gunnar Barnard (2017)
P Eric Brown (2013)
C Wes Carson (2014)
IF Jake Bender (2014)
IF Nick Marinelli (2010)
IF David Menker (2012)
IF Josh Olsufka (2019)
IF Hunter Reeling (2018)
IF Gavis Ross (2019)
OF Kevin Kratochwill (2010)
OF Chris Morath (2016)
OF Kevin Ross (2014)
MT HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2015 (15-2, 19-4)
The Vikings put together a special season from start to finish, earning the program’s first county championship title since 2005. All three losses during the regular season were by a single run and it was a one-run win over Howard in the two teams' long meeting that helped Mt. Hebron edge the second-place Lions for the league title. In the playoffs, the team avenged a loss to Reservoir to claim the 3A East region championship and then beat North Harford in the state semis. The bid for a state championship ended up falling one run short against Chopticon. The senior trio of Matt Ansaldi, Mark Smith and Joey Trapuzzano, along with sophomore Jack Schroeder, were all named first team All-County.
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
P Magnus Dunn (2020)
P Andrew Giuliani (2011)
P Mark Smith (2015)
C Ben Bleyer (2010)
C Mark Lettieri (2018)
IF Matt Ansaldi (2015)
IF Lake Lloyd (2018)
IF Raul Shah (2012)
IF Ryan Smouse (2010)
IF Joey Trapuzzano (2015)
OF Jimmy Jaecksch (2020)
OF Jack Schroeder (2017)
OF Jake Snyder (2015)
OF Brody Tennant (2010)
DH Paul Lutchenkov (2014)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of Decade: 2013 (12-5, 17-6)
As the only Scorpions' team this decade to finish a season with a winning record, the 2013 squad put it all together to compete for a league title until the final week of the regular season. In the end, Oakland Mills finished in a tie for second and one game behind county-champion Atholton. On the season, Oakland Mills allowed a county-best 48 runs against behind the lethal senior pitching combination of Joe Zayatz (Player of Year) and Kyle Madden-Stricker (first team All-County). The team made it to the 2A South region semifinals before losing a heartbreaker, 7-4, against Marriotts Ridge after the Mustangs hit a seventh-inning grand slam.
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
P Ben Looper (2019)
P Kyle Madden-Stricker (2013)
P Tyler Miles (2021)
P Joe Zayatz (2013)
C Ben Hale (2014)
IF Arderii Brown (2020)
IF Jack Cheney (2014)
IF Lukas Lawrence (2020)
IF Tim Miles (2014)
IF Joey Yarn (2011)
OF Chris Clyde (2017)
OF Andrew Kell (2021)
OF Ryan Looper (2019)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2014 (16-1, 22-2)
While the Gators didn’t win the county championship, losing against Atholton by a run in the regular season, the team regrouped to put together a memorable push to region and state titles. Along the way, the team avenged the loss to the Raiders with a 5-0 victory in the region semifinals and outscored its five playoff opponents 37-6 — including a 2-0 win over North Harford for the state championship. Reservoir was led by Pitcher of the Year Cody Morris, along with fellow All-County selections Jack Barry, Joey Janush, Joe Kearney and Danny O’Hagan.
All-Decade Reservoir Team
P Max Goron (2017)
P Jon Mierzwa (2015)
P Cody Morris (2015)
P Trevor Romaine (2019)
C Danny O’Hagan (2014)
IF/P Kyle Alexander (2011)
IF Jack Barry (2015)
IF Daniel Elliott (2020)
IF/P Lee Lawler (2012)
IF/P TJ Pipik (2011)
OF Bryan Davidson (2012)
OF Cameron Hyder (2018)
OF Tyler Steele (2010)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2016 (12-4, 16-5)
The Hawks were among the county’s top teams several times this decade, but this is the lone time the program won a county title since 2010. River Hill edged out a group of six teams that finished within two games of first place. A stretch during the middle of the season where the team won nine out of 10 games was among the highlights. The top-seeded Hawks defeated Glenelg in the second round of the playoffs before losing against Mt. Hebron in the region semis. The team had five underclassmen — Kieran Garner, Derek Gold, Josh Mann, Jake Parker and Luke Parker — named to the All-County team.
All-Decade River Hill Team
P Brandon Estrain (2011)
P Kieran Garner (2017)
P Josh Mann (2018)
P Rohan Tilva (2015)
C Luke Parker (2017)
IF Danny Caddigan (2011)
IF Casey Finkelston (2020)
IF Tucker Finkelston (2018)
IF Derek Gold (2017)
IF Evan Griffin (2013)
OF Christian Laidley (2010)
OF Richie Lancashire (2013)
OF Jake Parker (2017)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2015 (7-10, 9-12)
The Wildecats tied the program marks for most county wins and overall wins of the decade, finishing in a tie for seventh place in the standings. A regular-season victory over Marriotts Ridge, along with a 3-0 shutout win over River Hill to open the playoffs, were among the season highlights. Wilde Lake’s season came to an end against Reservoir in the region quarterfinals. The senior trio of Sergio Irizarry-Cruz, Cuinn Mullins and Wyatt Oler were all named to the All-County team.
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
P Matt Johnson (2019)
P/1B Jeff Jones (2016)
C/OF Tommy Mee (2013)
IF Grant Gladden (2021)
IF Matt Holdefer (2011)
IF Sergio Irizarry-Cruz (2015)
IF Devon McNeel (2012)
IF Jared Mouton (2016)
IF Wyatt Oler (2015)
IF Nick Wright (2013)
OF Joe Kelly (2011)
OF Cuinn Mullins (2015)
OF Daniel Yellin (2018)
OF/IF Will Zimmerman (2019)