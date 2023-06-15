River Hill’s Henry Zatkowski shines on the mound and at the plate, is named the 2023 Howard County Times baseball Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s rare for a high school athlete to consistently uplift the confidence of their entire team.

River Hill junior Henry Zatkowski does it every time he takes the mound. The Hawks know they have a larger margin of error, both offensively and defensively, with Zatkowski’s ability to silence opposing bats.

The Class 3A state championship game against C. Milton Wright exemplified that. River Hill’s bats struggled mightily for much of the game. The Hawks manufactured their only run in the fifth inning on a suicide squeeze. However, that was enough to capture the program’s second Class 3A state title and first since 2009 behind Zatkowski’s dominant 15-strikeout, one-hit performance.

“I’ve heard from some guys that they’re relaxed and they’re sort of expecting me to strike everyone out, so they don’t really get set sometimes,” Zatkowski said. “It’s just great and refreshing to hear. That’s what I try to do: make it easy defensively on my guys, so they can go in and go hit.”

A Duke commit and last year’s Howard County Pitcher of the Year, Zatkowski elevated his game to new heights. He finished with a 12-1 record, 0.88 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings. In the postseason, Zatkowski didn’t allow an earned run in 26 1/3 innings, striking out 56.

Zatkowski is the 2023 Howard County Times baseball Player of the Year.

“He is a tough kid, you don’t really know it with his personality,” River Hill coach Craig Estrin said. “As far as competing, he’ll knock your head off. You can see the reaction when he hit the first batter in the seventh [in the state championship] and he had him 0-2. Then he was like, ‘OK it’s time to get to work now.’ Nothing seems to bother him and he’s such a great athlete. That’s what a lot of people haven’t seen. He is a great athlete on top of it all. As good as some of the athletes we had on our team this year, he was playing shortstop during batting practice. He wanted to take ground balls at shortstop, he’s just a gifted kid.”

While Zatkowski dazzled on the mound, he also flourished as the Hawks’ No. 3 hitter. Entering this season, Zatkowski worked diligently on both his two-strike approach and ability to hit outside pitches. He shortened up his stride with two strikes and also worked on taking the ball the other way on outside pitches.

He finished the season with a .486 batting average and 31 RBIs, with 36 hits, 13 of which were for extra bases.

“One of the first things we said is, ‘We’ve got to put this guy in a position to drive in runs because we saw how he hits,’” Estrin said. “Coming from the left side, it’s a beautiful swing, but he was clutch. The kid has a great swing. We hit him third for a reason.”

“What I’ll remember most is the dogpile at the end,” River Hill's Henry Zatkowski said of the team's state championship. “Emotionally wise, it was just the feeling of everything I’ve done in the offseason, a burden lifted off my shoulders. A state title eluded us for a while at River Hill, so it was very nice to get over the hump and get the job done." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Zatkowski also made a critical pitching adjustment after last season while playing for his summer travel team the Indiana Prospects. Battling against high-level competition, Zatkowski realized the importance of staying composed on the mound and not psyching himself out. To aid with that, Zatkowski leaned on advice from his older brother, William, who catches at Division III Lawrence University.

William suggested using breathing techniques that worked for him in the past. Henry quickly tried them out, noticed their effectiveness and began using them between innings. That carried over to this season where Zatkowski breathed in and out for 10 seconds between each inning, also taking smaller breaths in between pitches.

He leaned on those breathing practices in the biggest game of his life with C. Milton Wright threatening to tie the game in the final inning of the state championship. A 2-2 count with two outs, Zatkowski took a deep breath, reared back and fired the fastball for a swinging third strike to put the finishing touches on a stellar outing.

“What I’ll remember most is the dogpile at the end,” Zatkowski said. “Emotionally wise, it was just the feeling of everything I’ve done in the offseason, a burden lifted off my shoulders. A state title eluded us for a while at River Hill, so it was very nice to get over the hump and get the job done. I just felt like everything that I did in the offseason and that we did as a team in practice paid off. I felt like I could relax finally.”

Zatkowski now heads into his senior season, focused on continual improvement both as a pitcher and hitter. Pitching, he hopes to increase the velocity on his fastball and be more consistent with his changeup, while his hitting development is centered around keeping both his arms and hips in.

Pitcher of the Year

Zach Harris, Centennial, junior

Harris was the Eagles’ ace throughout the season, finishing with a 4-1 record and two saves. In 47 2/3 innings, he finished second in the county with a 1.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts. The junior also threw three complete games on the season, including 8 2/3 scoreless innings in an extra-innings loss to Marriotts Ridge in the Class 3A East Region I final.

Centennial's Cadeym Ahearn is a first team All-County selection. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Cadeyrn Ahearn, Centennial, junior, corner infield

A Lehigh commit, Ahearn hit .393 on the season, tied for second on the team with 24 hits, 10 of which were for extra bases, a force in the middle of Centennial’s lineup.

Centennial's Qwynn Ahearn hit .509 with 28 hits and 18 RBIs this season. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Qwynn Ahearn, Centennial, senior, catcher

First team All-County for the second straight season, Qwynn was one of the top pure hitters in Howard County, hitting .509 with 28 hits and 18 RBIs. He also showcased his power with three home runs. Defensively, he caught eight runners stealing.

Mike Brogno, Mt. Hebron, junior, utility

Brogno was Mt. Hebron’s offensive leader with a .404 batting average, also with 21 hits and 11 RBIs. He also displayed his speed with six stolen bases and is first team All-County for the second straight year.

Glenelg starting pitcher Landon Castor finished with a 5-0 record, 1.89 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 37 innings. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Landon Castor, Glenelg, senior, pitcher

The High Point commit was Glenelg’s No. 1 starter throughout the season. Castor finished with a 5-0 record, 1.89 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 37 innings.

Reservoir shortstop Quinn Dean hit .400 with 24 hits and 13 RBIs this season. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Quinn Dean, Reservoir, senior, middle infield

Second team All-County as a junior, Dean was a leader offensively for Reservoir, batting .400 with 24 hits and 13 RBIs. He also anchored the middle of the Gators’ defense at shortstop.

Alfonse Dello Russo, Glenelg, senior, utility

Dello Russo picked up right where he left off last season as one of Howard County’s top contact hitters. From his leadoff spot, Dello Russo hit .403 with 25 hits and 15 RBIs.

Zach Gaynor, Reservoir, senior, third base

Gaynor led the way for Reservoir at the plate with a team-best .453 average, 24 hits and 19 RBIs. He displayed his power with 11 extra-base hits, also showing his speed with 17 stolen bases.

River Hill's Demetre Koutras slides into second in their state semifinal game against Stephen Decatur. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Demetre Koutras, River Hill, senior, first base

Koutras was one of River Hill’s top hitters with a .456 average, 36 hits and 31 RBIs. He displayed his power throughout the season with 21 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

Kurtis Mackenzie, Atholton, senior, pitcher

He was Atholton’s No. 1 pitcher throughout the season with 58 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. Mackenzie will continue his baseball career collegiately at McDaniel.

Dylan Melton, Glenelg Country, senior, utility

Melton excelled at the plate and on the mound for the Dragons, hitting .500. He was the team leader in hits (41), RBIs (27), home runs (5) and stolen bases (26). A University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit, Melton also struck out 57 in 40 innings as Glenelg Country’s No. 2 starter.

River Hill's Eje Okojie hit five home runs this season for the Class 3A state champion Hawks. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Eje Okojie, River Hill, senior, outfield

First team All-County once again, Okojie excelled as River Hill’s leadoff hitter, batting .423, second on the team with 33 hits. Okojie showed off his power with 16 extra-base hits, including five home runs, two of which came in a regional final win over Reservoir.

Ben Pearcy, Glenelg, senior, catcher

Pearcy was a brick wall behind the plate for the Gladiators, catching eight people stealing. He also excelled at the plate, hitting .388 and was second on the team in hits (26) and the team leader in RBIs (20).

Glenelg's Logan Pusheck hit .418 with 16 RBIs and finished with a team-high 28 hits. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Logan Pusheck, Glenelg, junior, middle infield

First team All-County for a second straight season, Pusheck hit .418 with 16 RBIs and finished with a team-high 28 hits, 11 of those for extra-bases.

Glenelg’s DJ Stolba points toward the stands as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against River Hill in the sixth inning at River Hill High School on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

DJ Stolba, Glenelg, senior, outfield

A McDaniel commit, Stolba hit .408 and had 20 hits and 14 RBIs. The senior also displayed his power with two home runs and was strong in center field defensively as well.

Carter Watson, Centennial, senior, outfield

Watson led Howard County in RBIs (31) and was tied for second on the Eagles in hits (24). A Randolph-Macon commit, Watson hit .348 with 11 extra-base hits.

Long Reach shortstop Aidan West led Howard County in batting average (.519) and home runs (6), finishing with 27 hits and 22 RBIs. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aidan West, Long Reach, sophomore, middle infield

First team All-County for a second straight season, West led Howard County in batting average (. 519) and home runs (6), finishing with 27 hits and 22 RBIs. The North Carolina State commit also showed off his speed with 16 stolen bases and ended the season with 14 extra-base hits.

All-County second team

Brandon Arnold, Mt. Hebron, senior, utility

Jacob Berger, Mt. Hebron, senior, outfield

Nick Bilotto, Glenelg, sophomore, utility

Nick Duvall, Glenelg, senior, pitcher

Chase Endres, Hammond, junior, catcher

Derek Fermaint, Wilde Lake, junior, outfielder

Josh Hull, Glenelg, senior, outfielder

Brian Kaiser, Oakland Mills, senior, catcher

Chase Kamerman, Marriotts Ridge, junior, middle infield

Jack Lloyd, Reservoir, senior, pitcher

Adam Macfarlane, Marriotts Ridge, senior, pitcher

Trey Miller, Glenelg Country, pitcher, senior

Daniel Rodriguez, Hammond, senior, utility

Seth Rosenfeld, Long Reach, sophomore, middle infield

Drake Sherman, Howard, senior, outfielder

JP Tennant, Long Reach, senior, first baseman

Andrew Varga, Wilde Lake, junior, middle infield

Ryan Walsh, River Hill, freshman, corner infield

Nathaniel Wilk, Hammond, junior, third baseman

Bobby Yates, Long Reach, freshman, outfield

Final standings

1. Glenelg: 19-3-1 overall, 15-2 Howard County (Howard County Champion, Class 2A West Region II champion, 2A state quarterfinalist); 2. River Hill: 21-4, 14-4 (Class 3A state champion, Class 3A East Region II champion); 3. Centennial: 13-6, 12-5 (Class 3A East Region I finalist); 4. Long Reach: 11-7, 11-6; 5. Reservoir: 12-8, 10-7 (Class 3A East Region II Finalist); 6. Marriotts Ridge: 13-10, 8-9 (Class 3A East Region I Champion, 3A state quarterfinalist); 7. Howard: 8-10, 8-9; 8. Atholton: 8-11, 7-10; 9. Hammond: 8-12, 6-10; 10. Mt. Hebron: 6-12, 6-11; 11. Wilde Lake: 5-13, 5-11; 12. Oakland Mills: 1-17, 1-16.

MIAA B Conference Glenelg Country (12-11, 9-7);

MIAA C Conference Chapelgate Christian (8-9, 7-6).