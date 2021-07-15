Glenelg’s Andrew Johnson backs up hype to win Howard County baseball Player of Year award

As the Gladiators’ No. 3 hitter and first baseman when he wasn’t pitching, Johnson hit .342 with a .500 on-base percentage. He finished second in the county with three home runs and was one of only seven players with double-digit RBIs by driving home 12 runs. He also hit two triples and a double and scored 11 runs for a Glenelg team that finished second in the league with an average of 6.9 runs per game.