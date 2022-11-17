Oakland Mills graduate Baidy Ba qualifies for NCAA cross country nationals in sophomore season at Kent State

When Baidy Ba first arrived at Oakland Mills, he had no intention of running cross country. He saw himself as a basketball player and a sprinter.

However, that all changed the first day of school his sophomore year. Coach Christopher Brewington pulled Ba out of his math class and gave him a pair of shorts and told him to come to practice. He showed up that day and never missed a practice the remainder of his high school career.

“We do joke about it,” Brewington said. “He used to joke with me when he was here about, ‘You never let me be a sprinter, I could’ve been a great sprinter.’ His last comment to me was, ‘I really appreciate it, thank you so much for doing that for me.’ I told him, once he stepped out there, it was all him. He did the work; he found a way to motivate himself. He was the one who continuously showed up. If I had to keep chasing him around for years, I probably would’ve stopped at one point, so all the credit goes to him. He’s the one who realized he liked it and wanted to be great at it.”

Oakland Mills graduate Baidy Ba is a sophomore runner at Kent State University. He recently places seventh at the Great Lakes Regional and earned a spot at the NCAA Cross Country Championships. (Ryan Grzybowski, Kent State Athletics/Ryan Grzybowski, Kent State Athletics)

Four years later, Ba is excelling at the collegiate level as a sophomore runner at Kent State University. Ba placed seventh at the Great Lakes Regionals on Nov. 11, the top individual runner in the region. He finished the 10K race in 30 minutes, 7 seconds, breaking the program record that stood for 21 years. Ba was rewarded by hearing his name announced during the NCAA selection show. He will be the first Kent State athlete at the NCAA Cross Country Championships since 2012.

“Finally hearing my name, seeing my name on the screen, it was a very surreal moment,” Ba said. “Like, ‘Wow this is actually happening, I didn’t expect to make nationals this early.’ It was definitely one of the big goals in my collegiate journey and just to hit so early was an amazing experience. I’m definitely happy about that, especially it being 10 years since the last Kent State athlete made it in cross country.”

It didn’t take long for the flood of congratulatory messages to come in from former Scorpions coaches and teammates. Both Brewington and fellow cross country coach Brian Shadrick shared their messages of support, while former teammates Judson Lincoln IV and Ethan Aidam reached out as well. Lincoln is a freshman running at Virginia Tech, while Aidam a current senior at Oakland Mills won his second straight cross country state title at the state championships on Nov. 12.

Oakland Mills graduate Baidy Ba became the first Kent State University runner to qualify for NCAA nationals since 2012. (Ryan Grzybowski, Kent State Athletics)

“I knew that going into college I still wanted to connect with them because they’re such amazing people,” Ba said. “It’s nice because we always share each other’s accomplishments, we always are one of the first people to congratulate each other. So, it’s nice to have that inner circle or that circle of people who pushed you back in high school and are still trying to strive beyond that high school competition and trying to push themselves to the absolute limit.

“Whether we’re going to the same school or not, we’re still part of that OM family, so it’s just second nature to congratulate them for their accomplishments. It feels like even though they’re winning on their own, we’re winning as a whole.”

Ba arrived at Kent State after a distinguished high school career at Oakland Mills. He was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Maryland Track and Field Athlete of the Year and earned the 2020 Howard County Times boys cross country Runner of the Year honors. Ba won all three races he competed in during his senior cross country season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Ba has an opportunity to showcase his talents on a national stage at the NCAA championships. He’ll be racing at Oklahoma State University on Saturday, a place where he watched some of the country’s top collegiate runners compete on television just a few years ago.

“The most exciting thing is Baidy’s a sophomore,” Brewington said. “I still think he’s figuring it all out. He’s only been running cross country for four years. So, to see him go to the mecca of cross country for college sports, it’s incredible. I don’t think he’s anywhere close to done. I think he’s going to continue getting better and better.”